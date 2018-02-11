Make it stop! NBC

On this very page, you can watch Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd meticulously recreate the music video for Go West’s 1990 hit “King of Wishful Thinking,” a reprise of sorts of their meticulous recreation of the video for Styx’s “Too Much Time on My Hands” from two years ago. Decency and the law both require that we make this absolutely clear: If you press play on the video below, you will be watching a recreation of the video for “King of Wishful Thinking,” as performed by Paul Rudd and Jimmy Fallon. Can you make it through all two minutes and fifty-three seconds without losing your grip on reality? Let’s find out together, shall we?

You’ve made it this far, but you’re not out of the woods yet. It turns out we’ve also got the original music video for “King of Wishful Thinking,” as performed by Go West. Whether you remember it from the 1990 soundtrack to Pretty Woman or Go West’s 1992 album Indian Summer, there’s no denying that the music video is four minutes and six seconds long, and for most of that time, the song “King of Wishful Thinking” is playing. Can your mind withstand it long enough to compare and contrast the Fallon version with the original?

If you’re still reading this, you’ll notice that the original video featured an elephant, zebras, and a Pope John Paul II impersonator, which would probably have cost more money than the folks at The Tonight Show thought was worth spending on a shot-for-shot recreation of the music video for “King of Wishful Thinking.” But are you brave enough to watch the Paul Rudd/Jimmy Fallon version one more time to see if you can spot other differences?

Still with us, I see. Did you notice the Pageant-of-the-Masters-style recreation of the Pretty Woman poster? You did. And yet you endure. Well, how would you feel about watching the original music video again? Unluckily for you, it turns out I’ve got it right here!

My God. I can’t—the doctors assured me—this can’t be happening! Quickly! The Jimmy Fallon/Paul Rudd recreation of the music video for “The King of Wishful Thinking!”

It’s not working! You were meant to be utterly insane by now! Go West! Go West! Go WEST!

This, this simply isn’t possible. You’re ruining everything! My beautiful machine! Engage manual override! Flush the valves! Drain the boilers! Discharge the Tesla coils! We’re looking at a “Nude Tayne” class disaster across the entire eastern seaboard unless we can …

God help us all.

