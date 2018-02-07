 Skip to the content

Giannis Antetokounmpo Just Jumped Over a 6-Foot-6 Dude

The dunk of this or any other year.

By

That was the Knicks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. He’s tall!

Previously in dudes jumping over other dudes:

Josh Levin

Josh Levin is Slate’s editorial director.

