Get Out and Call Me by Your Name Win at the WGA Awards

The Writers Guild of America Awards were given out in simultaneous ceremonies in New York City and Beverly Hills on Sunday night, and the screenplays for Get Out and Call Me by Your Name both won, Variety reports. Get Out, written by Jordan Peele, won the Original Screenplay category, beating out The Big Sick, I, Tonya, Lady Bird, and The Shape of Water. In the Adapted Screenplay category, Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory’s adaptation of André Aciman’s novel, took home the prize, beating The Disaster Artist, Logan, Molly’s Game, and Mudbound.

In the television categories, The Handmaid’s Tale won Drama Series and New Series, Veep won Comedy Series, Flint won Long Form Original, and Big Little Lies won Long Form Adapted. For individual episodes, Kate Purdy won the Animation category for the “Time’s Arrow” episode of Bojack Horseman, Gordon Smith won Episodic Drama for Better Call Saul’s “Chicanery,” and Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally won Episodic Comedy for the “Rosario’s Quinceanera” episode of Will & Grace. Last Week Tonight With John Oliver beat out the rest of late night for the Comedy/Variety Talk Series award while Saturday Night Live won Comedy/Variety Sketch Series. Finally, the WGA Awards is the rare awards show that recognizes videogame writers, and this year’s Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing award went to Horizon Zero Dawn.

The Beverly Hills ceremony was hosted by Patton Oswalt for the third year in a row—“Just 97 more and I get syndication, folks,” he joked, before openly suggesting the WGA choose a woman for the next ceremony—and his opening monologue threaded the needle between acknowledging the current post-Weinstein moment and bringing the mood down. “So nice to be here amongst the least worst people in Hollywood,” Oswalt began, later adding, “It’s really hard to believe that the actors and producers who yell at you every day turned out to be bad people!” A complete list of the nominees and winners can be found here.

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus