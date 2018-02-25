Brow Beat

From Grandstand to Gridiron, HBO’s New Trailer for Paterno Is Penn State-tacular!

By

Strike up the band! Yell out the news! Here they come! Joe Paterno and his famous pride of Nittany Lions, in the picture all America is cheering for: Paterno! HBO and director Barry Levinson have spared no expense to give you an inside look at the winningest coach in college football history: Joe Paterno of Penn State. Not since the days of Knute Rockne: All American has a Hollywood film been so infused with the fightin’ spirit of football. Paterno promises to take viewers on a whirlwind tour of Penn State, from the loneliest locker room all the way up to the highest administrative offices.

Yes, the gang’s all here: Darren Goldstein will tackle the role of assistant coach Mike McQueary, Steve Coulter will charge into the end zone as athletic director Tim Curley, Tom Kemp will score touchdown after touchdown as University President Graham Spanier, and Jim Johnson will assistant coach as assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. And who’s that overseeing all this gridiron glory as the legendary JoPa? Why, it’s none other than Academy Award-winner Al Pacino, in what is surely his most challenging and rewarding role yet! Fight on, State!

Paterno will be released on HBO on April 7. Now, to take a big sip of Gatorade, watch the trailer, and see what my beloved Nittany Lions have been up to in the last couple of decades.

Matthew Dessem

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

