Filmstruck Celebrates Oscar Season by Highlighting Eight Foreign Language Winners and Nominees

Filmstruck Celebrates Oscar Season With a Series Featuring Past Foreign Language Winners

Giulietta Masina in Nights of Cabiria.
Giulietta Masina in Nights of Cabiria.
Archives du 7e Art/Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica

Since the introduction of the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars in 1947, 68 films have taken home the coveted prize. Filmstruck, the streaming service collaboration between Turner Classic Movies and the Criterion Collection, is currently showcasing a curated series highlighting eight winners and nominees. In the videos below, Slate’s Aisha Harris discussed the significance of two of those films, both celebrated post-war Italian dramas: Federico Fellini’s Nights of Cabiria and Vittorio De Sica’s Bicycle Thieves.

The 90th Academy Awards air on March 4. Nominees for Best Foreign Language Film this year include Chile’s A Fantastic Woman, which, as Alex Barasch wrote, breaks the mold of typical stories about trans protagonists, and Sweden’s sharply conceived art-world satire, The Square.

