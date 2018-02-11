Evgenia Medvedeva Is the World’s Best Skater and She Loves Dancing at the Mall

Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva: best figure skater in the world, best mall dancer in the universe. Screenshot via YouTube

On Sunday in Pyeongchang, Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva showed why she’s the favorite to win gold in women’s figure skating. The 18-year-old from Russia out-jumped and out-twirled the competition during the sport’s team event, posting the evening’s highest score and inspiring NBC’s Johnny Weir to call her “breathtaking,” explaining that she has “that czarina air about her.”

If you liked that Johnny, I have some exciting news for you: Medvedeva is just as cool off the ice. As Willa Paskin noted earlier this week, the Russian teenager likes to put on her boogie shoes. In this video, which was uploaded to YouTube in 2016, she does a solo routine at a mall to the song “Fire” by K-pop band BTS. The guy with the stroller clearly does not appreciate that he’s in the presence of greatness.

Dancing by herself to BTS songs is Medvedeva’s specialty. To wit:

The umbrellas make for an excellent backdrop here:

I’m digging the arms in this one:

Medvedeva isn’t just a solo practitioner. Here she is in October, doing a choreographed routine to James Brown as a Russian fellow barks instructions off camera:

Medvedeva does good work here but the kid in the back row is the future:

As you’d expect, no banquet is safe from our hero’s kick-ass moves:

And here’s the best news of all: Evgenia Medvedeva also dances on ice.

If she does indeed win gold in Pyeongchang, we can expect the Russian teenager to bust a move or 12. Here she is after winning the 2016 world title:

The women’s figure skating competition will be decided on Friday, Feb. 23. I can’t wait for the routines to be over and the celebration to begin.

Read the rest of Slate’s coverage of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

• Everything You Need to Know About the Figure Skaters at the Pyeongchang Olympics

• North Korea’s Cheer Squad Is a Mesmerizing, Charming Propaganda Victory for Kim Jong-un

• A Child Named Red Won the United States’ First Gold Medal at the Winter Games