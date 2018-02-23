Forget Tara and Johnny. Dick Button Is the Best Figure Skating Analyst in the Game.

(L-R) Silver medallist Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva, gold medallist Russia’s Alina Zagitova and bronze medallist Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond celebrate on the podium during the venue ceremony after the women’s single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 23, 2018. ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

Dick Button is an 88-year-old two-time Olympic figure skating gold medalist who spent decades providing commentary for figure skating broadcasts on television. He is also an avid Twitter user, firing off skating-related missives under the handle @PushDicksButton. Button’s tweets, which have been one of my chief delights of these Winter Games, clearly come from the man himself. They are irascible and blunt and insightful and occasionally bizarre. Button knows figure skating, and he knows what he likes—and what he doesn’t. Let’s take a look at what Button had to say during Friday’s women’s free skate.

He began the night, as old-timers sometimes do, with a long and rambling story about a deceased choreographer:

Jerry Robbins wh0 was a friend was quoted as saying "never dance for the audience only each other" Single skaters frequently say "I am only skating for myself" ..Baloney! they are skating for Judges and audience otherwise would be in a vacuum — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Having visited memory lane, Button laid out his hopes for the evening:

As a reminder of what I hope to see tonight, confident skating. I would like to see more stretch, more pointed feet, straighter backs, deeper edging, tighter rotation, better flow in and out of jumps and more performance. — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

His next tweet was apparently composed from one of those refrigerator-magnet poetry sets:

she did proctologist spin but elegant niy busy with arms nothng finishes but blurs into next move — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

He had some thoughts on some of the early skaters:

HendickX Program not going anywhere! — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Meite - a costume change, better than a malfunction — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

And also some thoughts on overly weepy athletes:

Truly dislike gushy crying finishes ...what is this ? — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

And he has some tough talk for people who fail to realize that second place is the first loser:

the Olympics is about winning not placing Sorry to be rough and adamant — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Midway through the night, Button, like many of us watching at home, was dissatisfied with the quality of the skating he’d seen:

Where is the difference the skaters we have seen... all look the same. Hopefully now, there will be a difference. — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

ChenShe has the opportunity to be smoldering on the ice, but her skating and the music mean nothing to one another — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Why is Nagasu flopping around the ice? — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Finally, Button started to see some skaters whose work he enjoyed:

Miyahara doesnt have worthless arm movement — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Kostner Edging at its best — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Sakamoto - Charming, just not perfect — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Then it came time for the face-off the whole world had eagerly awaited:

There was the Battle of the Brians, Battle of the Carmens now we have the Battle of the Russians — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

First came Alina Zagitova, and Button appreciated her excellent routine:

Zagitova Costume is age perfect — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Zagitova She did her jumps in the second half, why complain when those are the rules, they give extra points — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Then, as a sort of palate cleanser, the Canadian skater Kaetlyn Osmond:

Osmond, not sassy ...wonderful. her Ballon, her performance , she should give the Russians "a run for their money" — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Finally, the night’s last skater and Zagitova’s great rival, Yevgenia Medvedeva:

Medvedeva beautiful jumps, security good edging, steady curve in and out — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Medvedeva my opinion, her performnce is less satisfying to watch than some of the others — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

When the results came in, Medvedeva took second place and Zagitova took the gold. This outcome was perfectly fine with Dick Button:

A right decision, Medvedeva not elegant , technically strong, little performance — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Zagitova is a Ballerina on the ice. Same quality as Ludmillia Protopopov — Dick Button (@PushDicksButton) February 23, 2018

Sleep well, Mr. Button.

