Congratulations to Gus Kenworthy for Having the Grossest Injury of the Olympics

After winning a silver medal in freestyle skiing at the 2014 Sochi Games, Gus Kenworthy failed to make the podium in Pyeongchang, placing 12th in the men’s slopestyle final. Once you gaze upon the blood-filled lump that hindered his run, however, you’ll understand it was a miracle he competed at all.

In an interview with USA Today, Kenworthy said the hematoma, which extends from his waist to his thigh, had to be drained in a gory and painful process:

It was disgusting. It also hurt so bad because they didn’t do anything for it. In order to drain it, they had to keep moving the needle around in the skin, and kind of twisting it and pushing it up and down, so that hurt. They didn’t know how much blood they were going to get out of it, so they had to keep switching the cartridge, and it ended up being 140 (cubic centimeters) of blood. In between cartridges, when they were switching it over, the little bit that was still in my skin was just spraying blood, which was just disgusting. There was so much blood.

Kenworthy, who also competed with a broken thumb, referred to his butt-adjacent injury as a “bruised peach” in Tuesday’s Instagram post. On Twitter, the 26-year-old skier made a reference to the famed fruit-based masturbation scene in the coming-of-age movie Call Me by Your Name.

A peach hasn't been this destroyed since Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name.🍑 pic.twitter.com/GSpdjZGox2 — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 20, 2018

The Pyeongchang Games haven’t been totally painful for Kenworthy. The Olympian, who came out as gay in 2015, shared an on-air kiss, fulfilling his dream to be an out athlete with a “TV boyfriend.”

