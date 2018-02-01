An Incomplete List of “Explicitly” Straight Characters in Harry Potter

That’s pretty explicit! Warner Bros.

Fantastic Beasts director David Yates revealed yesterday that Dumbledore, the only confirmed gay character in the Harry Potter universe, will not be “explicitly” gay in the next film in the franchise—even though it’s literally about him and his ex-boyfriend, Gellert Grindelwald. Dumbledore has been in the closet a long time, which got us wondering: How many “explicitly” straight characters are in Rowling’s books and its various theatrical and cinematic spinoffs?

There are some who would argue that Dumbledore’s sexuality didn’t need to be openly stated or demonstrated in the Harry Potter novels and movies because it wasn’t directly relevant to Harry, the protagonist’s, story. And yet we know the sexualities of plenty of other characters, even some of the extremely minor ones, and they’re pretty clearly heterosexual. We don’t even know two Hogwarts students, Stebbins and Fawcett, by their full names, for instance, but we do know that Stebbins is a guy, Fawcett is a girl, and that they made out at the Yule Ball.

For the purposes of this list, “straight” applies to any character who has demonstrated a clear interest in the opposite sex, usually by kissing, dating, marrying, or having a child with them. While people who aren’t straight can also have opposite-sex relationships, of course, none of these characters demonstrate any overt bisexual tendencies, so until J.K. Rowling retroactively announces that every character in the Harry Potter universe is actually bi, we’re going to assume they’re as straight as they seem.

And so, here is an incomplete list of straight characters in the Harry Potter universe:

1. Harry Potter

2. Hermione Granger

3. Ron Weasley

4. Ginny Weasley

5. Fred Weasley

6. George Weasley

7. Bill Weasley

8. Molly Weasley

9. Arthur Weasley

10. Draco Malfoy

11. Lucius Malfoy

12. Narcissa Malfoy

13. Rubeus Hagrid

14. Voldemort

15. Bellatrix Lestrange

16. Neville Longbottom

17. Frank Longbottom

18. Alice Longbottom

19. Remus Lupin

20. Nymphadora Tonks

21. James Potter

22. Lily Evans

23. Severus Snape

24. Luna Lovegood

25. Rolf Scamander

26. Astoria Greengrass

27. Seamus Finnegan

28. Angelina Johnson

29. Parvati Patil

30. Padma Patil

31. Lee Jordan

32. Fleur Delacour

33. Viktor Krum

34. Cedric Diggory

35. Cho Chang

36. Lavender Brown

37. Pansy Parkinson

38. Dean Thomas

39. Dudley Dursley

40. Vernon Dursley

41. Petunia Dursley

42. The Bloody Baron

43. Moaning Myrtle

44. Rowena Ravenclaw

45. Olympe Maxime

46. Xenophilius Lovegood

47. Pandora Lovegood

48. Cormac McLaggen

49. Newt Scamander

50. Tina Goldstein

51. Jacob Kowalski

52. Queenie Goldstein

53. Barty Crouch Sr.

54. Cornelius Fudge

55. Sybill Trelawney

56. Scorpius Malfoy

57. Roger Davies

58. Michael Corner

59. Polly Chapman

60. James Steward

61. Isolt Sayre

62. Percival Dumbledore

63. Kendra Dumbledore

64. Eileen Prince

65. Tobias Snape

66. Pollux Black

67. Irma Crabbe

68. Nigellus Black

69. Penelope Clearwater

70. Ursula Flint

71. Arcturus Black

72. Melania MacMillan

73. Lysandra Yaxley

74. Cygnus Black

75. Violetta Bulstrode

76. Hannah Abbott

77. Gubhilda Kneen

78. Goodwin Kneen

79. Mirabella Plunkett

80. Belvina Burke

81. Herbert Burke

82. Nicolas Flamel

83. Perenelle Flamel

84. Mary Cattermole

85. Reginald Cattermole

86. Merope Gaunt

87. Rodolphus Lestrange

88. Ambrosius Flume

89. Isla Black

90-134. The 45 Girls Who Sent Gilderoy Lockhart Love Letters

135. Bob Hitchens

136. Harfang Longbottom

137. Ignatius Prewett

138. Lucretia Prewett

139. Septimus Weasley

140. Cedrella Weasley

141. Callidora Black

142. Stebbins

143. Fawcett

144. Aragog, The Literal Giant Spider

145. Mosag, His Spider Wife