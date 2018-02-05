A Brief History of Babies Celebrating Big Victories in Enormous Headphones

Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with his daughter Lily Foles after his 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

You’re a baby. Your dad just won a really big game. You don’t yet know what a dad is, and you’ve failed to learn the intricacies of team sports. People are being very loud, for reasons you don’t understand. What do you do? Celebrate the Lily James Foles way, with pink headphones that protect your delicate ears.

Before the Super Bowl, Lily’s father Nick Foles said of his daughter, who was born in June, “I know she’s going to grow up, and I want her to be proud of her daddy.” He added, “It takes the pressure away because I get to go home to her every night. No matter what happens—no matter if I play a horrible game, she loves me. She has no idea. If we win the Super Bowl, she has no idea.” On Sunday, Foles’ words proved prophetic. She really did have no idea.

Lily joins a proud honor roll of headphone-wearing sports babies.

Here’s Drew Brees with his son Baylen after the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl in 2010. Baylen likes the confetti.

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with his son Baylen Brees and wife Brittany Brees after defeating the Indianapolis Colts during Super Bowl XLIV on February 7, 2010 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

In 2013, the Chicago Blackhawks’ Duncan Keith put his 6-week-old son Colton in the Stanley Cup. It was a memory he will not cherish forever.

Duncan Keith of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins with his son following Game Six of the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 24, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The trend has also gone international, with Ari Skulason celebrating with his daughter after Iceland’s national soccer team beat Austria at the 2016 European championships.

Ari Skulason of Iceland celebrates his team’s 2-1 win with his child after the UEFA EURO 2016 Group F match between Iceland and Austria at Stade de France on June 22, 2016 in Paris, France. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Here are some more photos of Lily Foles, whose father is very happy.

