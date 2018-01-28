Watch Cher, Snoop Dogg, and a Former Presidential Candidate Audition for the Audiobook of Fire and Fury

The Grammy Awards are not usually known for great comedy, even if they give awards for it, but Sunday night’s ceremony had a genuine laugh-out-loud moment: This sketch imagining auditions for the audiobook of Fire and Fury. The format may be familiar—Saturday Night Live has been using fake auditions as an excuse to do a bunch of celebrity impersonations for years—but in this case, they booked the actual celebrities. Watching John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, and DJ Kahled choke their way through the ludicrous details of our ludicrous president is a treat, especially Cardi B’s exasperated aside after reading a passage about Trump eating fast food in bed:

Why am I even reading this shit? I can’t believe this. I can’t believe that he really—this is how he lives his life?

But the grand finale is a surprise appearance from 1997 Grammy winner and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who gets to read the passage about how Trump loves McDonald’s because he thinks people are trying to poison him. Not everyone was thrilled to be reminded that our president is a lunatic. Particularly people who are currently blackening their names by working for him:

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

It’s a delight to know that this Grammys sketch brought Nikki Haley a small fraction of the discomfort and sadness she and her boss have brought to the rest of the world. But while this is the clearly the greatest moment of audiobook-themed comedy in Grammys history, it’s still not the greatest moment of audiobook-themed comedy in human history. That title still belongs to Gilbert Gottfried, for this masterpiece:

Get that man a microphone and a copy of The Art of the Deal!

Read more about the Grammy Awards in Slate.

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus