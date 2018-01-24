Trevor Noah: Mitch McConnell has “More Broken Promises Than Chins”

Trevor Noah took a look at the aftermath of the government shutdown on The Daily Show on Tuesday, beginning with a Chris-Cillizza-style post-mortem. It’s rare for the show to drop issues of right and wrong to focus on a horserace analysis, but that’s how Noah starts out:

The big question is who won and who lost. The truth is, you can make an argument both ways—it depends on how you look at it.

But as Noah spells out both sides of the shutdown and its aftermath, it becomes apparent that there’s a big flaw in the argument that this is good for the Democrats, and it rhymes with Gitch GicConnell. The Democrats’ big get from the shutdown was a handshake deal from Mitch McConnell, which isn’t worth the paper it was never printed on. Advantage: Republicans.

Then Noah does something surprising by making the pivot that is religiously absent from horserace politics: a consideration of “the people that this whole goddamned issue was about.” In this case, that’s the DACA recipients who will face deportation if the Democrats’ plan to swim across the river with scorpions on their backs somehow goes south. Noah traces the way these people became a political football—complete with their transformation from’ “DACA kids” or “dreamers” to “illegal immigrants” the second it became politically advantageous to refer to them that way. It’s a good reminder that the daily wins and losses of Democrats and Republicans are much less important than the effects their policies have on normal people.

So which party comes out on top in a situation where voters focus on policy instead of vaguely defined “wins” and “losses?” We’ll ask several photogenic political consultants for their thoughts, right after the break.

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus