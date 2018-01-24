“One of the Greats”: Writers Pay Tribute to Ursula K. Le Guin

Neil Gaiman and Ursula K. LeGuin at the 2014 National Book Awards. Robin Marchant/Getty Images

The death of Ursula K. Le Guin has brought an outpouring of remembrances and tributes from her fellow writers, as those her work touched and inspired reflected on social media about her life and lasting influence. Here’s what the literary world had to say about her passing.

Fellow sci-fi writer and fantasy writer Neil Gaiman fondly remembered presenting a lifetime achievement award to Le Guin at the 2014 National Book Awards (where Le Guin gave her extraordinary speech about life under capitalism):

I just learned that Ursula K. Le Guin has died. Her words are always with us. Some of them are written on my soul. I miss her as a glorious funny prickly person, & I miss her as the deepest and smartest of the writers, too. Still honoured I got to do this: https://t.co/U4mma5pJMw — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 23, 2018

Steven King called her “one of the greats” and wished her Godspeed:

Usula K. LeGuin, one of the greats, has passed. Not just a science fiction writer; a literary icon. Godspeed into the galaxy. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 23, 2018

Margaret Atwood praised Le Guin’s imagination:

I am very very sad. What an immense imagination, what a strong and trenchant mind... https://t.co/RfG8uySfmX — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) January 23, 2018

Love and Treasure author (and occasional controversy-magnet) Ayelet Waldman was unhappy that Le Guin never received the Nobel Prize in Literature:

I am incredibly sad about Ursula K. LeGuin and I am also enraged because this brilliant writer who changed the face of literature deserved the Nobel Prize. She just did. Period. — Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) January 24, 2018

Meanwhile, Lev Grossman, author of The Magicians, quoted an interview with Le Guin in which she expressed an interest in a different sort of Nobel:

Interviewer: Which would you rather have, a National Book Award or a Hugo?

Le Guin: Oh, a Nobel, of course

Interviewer: They don't give Nobel Prizes for fantasy.

Le Guin: Maybe I can do something for peace. — Lev Grossman (@leverus) January 24, 2018

Percy Jackson series author Rick Riordan called Le Guin one of his biggest childhood influences:

Sad news. I dedicated my most recent book to Ursula Le Guin, one of my biggest childhood influences. "Rules change in the Reaches." Rest in peace, Ms. Le Guin.https://t.co/Si3Uxvyv9c — Rick Riordan (@camphalfblood) January 23, 2018

National Book Award winner Robin Coste Lewis was at a loss for words:

Just hearing the news about our beloved Ursula LeGuin. I can’t—a thousand times—I can’t.



We were so inconceivably lucky to have her.#UrsulaKLeGuin — Robin Coste Lewis (@thesablevenus) January 24, 2018

Comedian and author Patton Oswalt checked in with another legend of science-fiction:

Got the news of Ursula K. Le Guin's passing and immediately called Harlan Ellison. I said, "I was worried 'cuz we're losing all the great ones." He laughed and said, "I'm fine. I'm one of the lesser ones." — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 23, 2018

Southern Reach Trilogy author Jeff VanderMeer paid tribute to the wide variety of fiction LeGuin wrote over the course of her long career:

Sorry to hear that Ursula K. Le Guin has passed away. An iconic figure, in part for the sustained brilliance of her career and in part for its variety. Also, you cldn't read her nonfiction w/o loving the fact she didn't suffer fools. I started w/ her Earthsea tales as a teenager. — Jeff VanderMeer (@jeffvandermeer) January 24, 2018

But what I loved about her is that no matter how my reading tastes changed or what I burned out on, there was always something of hers that I could pick up, because she wrote so many different things. — Jeff VanderMeer (@jeffvandermeer) January 24, 2018

And she was very kind to a lot of new writers. And a lot of her environmental fiction remains the most intelligence and relevant written. — Jeff VanderMeer (@jeffvandermeer) January 24, 2018

Le Guin’s death put fantasy author Garth Nix in a contemplative mood:

I just saw the sad news that Ursula K. Le Guin has died. I think I need to stop working, go for a walk with the dog, and give thanks for all her deep thought, wisdom and insight, distilled into so many massively influential books and stories. — Garth Nix (@garthnix) January 23, 2018

Curtis Sittenfeld, the author of Eligible, a modern retelling of Pride and Prejudice, wrote that it was an honor to have Le Guin pan her novel:

This is a completely scathing review Ursula K. Le Guin wrote of my novel Eligible in 2016, when she was 86. Is it weird that I was kind of honored?https://t.co/oI20vxNSnD — Curtis Sittenfeld (@csittenfeld) January 23, 2018

Finally, in a lovely tribute in the Los Angeles Times, Old Man’s War author John Scalzi called the current crop of science fiction and fantasy writers “multiple generations of [Le Guin’s] spiritual children,” and expressed gratitude he’d had the chance to tell her what her work had meant to him.

I wouldn’t be who I am or where I am without Ursula K. Le Guin. Not too many years ago, I was given the opportunity to write an introduction to a new edition of Always Coming Home, in which I got to tell Le Guin just how important her book had been to me. I was glad to be able to tell her.

She will be greatly missed.

