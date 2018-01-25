Meryl Streep Will Star in Big Little Lies Season Two

Meryl Streep attends the European premiere of The Post. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Meryl Streep is joining the cast of HBO’s Big Little Lies for its second season according to the Hollywood Reporter. Streep will play the mother of Alexander Skarsgård’s character, abusive husband Perry Wright. She’ll be investigating the events of the last season, which, spoiler, didn’t go very well for her son.

The first season was originally billed as a limited series, both because it was an adaptation of a self-contained novel by Liane Moriarty and because of its high star power: it featured Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern. But the show’s critical success and eight Emmy wins got HBO thinking about the Big Little Lies Extended Universe. Witherspoon and Kidman are confirmed to be returning for the next season; the rest of the cast is still negotiating.

Series creator David E. Kelley has already written all seven episodes of the second season. This time around, American Honey’s Andrea Arnold will be directing every episode. The first season was directed in its entirety by Jean-Marc Vallée.

Though Meryl Streep is best known for her film work—she racked up her 21st Academy Award nomination just this week for The Post—she’s no stranger to television. Her role in the HBO production of Angels in America earned her an Emmy. Big Little Lies season two is planned for 2019, which gives television actors one more year to win awards before the Reign of Streep.

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus