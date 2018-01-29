Kendrick Lamar Enlisted Dave Chappelle, U2, and a Literal Army to Open the Grammys

Whenever Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to perform, you can bet he’s planning something special. Just as he has with his music videos, Kung Fu Kenny has brought stunning visuals, fresh ideas, and fiery conviction to all his televised awards show performances over the years, and Sunday’s Grammy show opener was no different. And this time, he brought out some famous friends to boot.

Lamar opened with his U2 collaboration “XXX” from Damn, with Bono and the Edge joining him on stage, before Dave Chappelle made a surprise cameo to announce to the audience, “I just wanted to remind everybody that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America … is being an honest black man in America. Sorry for the interruption.” The rapper then launched into his guest verse off of Rich the Kid’s “New Freezer,” only to be interrupted once more by Chappelle, who was surprised that Lamar was “taking chances” on a network like CBS. Finally, Lamar launched into a new song off of his Black Panther soundtrack, “King’s Dead.” Check out the entire performance above.

