The Grammys Tried to Introduce “Subway Carpool Karaoke,” and New Yorkers’ Reactions Were All Too Real

New Yorkers do not like to be told when its “showtime.”

By

When James Corden decided to bring his Late Late Show segment Carpool Karaoke over to New York as part of his 2018 Grammy Awards hosting gig, there was only one problem: In New York, no one drives cars. So he gave the segment a “Big Apple twist,” bringing Sting and Shaggy onto a subway car to piss off some New Yorkers by singing along to some of their greatest hits. They called it Subway Carpool Karaoke.

The result? About what you’d expect. These ”New Yorkers” might have been actors, but as regular subway commuters, we can attest that we see more or less the same thing every day.

