The Grammys Tried to Introduce “Subway Carpool Karaoke,” and New Yorkers’ Reactions Were All Too Real

When James Corden decided to bring his Late Late Show segment Carpool Karaoke over to New York as part of his 2018 Grammy Awards hosting gig, there was only one problem: In New York, no one drives cars. So he gave the segment a “Big Apple twist,” bringing Sting and Shaggy onto a subway car to piss off some New Yorkers by singing along to some of their greatest hits. They called it Subway Carpool Karaoke.
The result? About what you’d expect. These ”New Yorkers” might have been actors, but as regular subway commuters, we can attest that we see more or less the same thing every day.
Read more about the Grammy Awards in Slate.
One more thing
You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.
Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.Join Slate Plus