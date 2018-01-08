Somehow Golden Globes Fashion Was Interesting Even Despite the All-Black Mandate

Saoirse Ronan at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Just about every woman at Sunday’s Golden Globes wore black, making the idle prattle of the red-carpet reporters even weirder than usual. On E!, fashion commentators did a series of flashbacks of stars who’ve worn black at previous award shows, as if black were a rare and sought-after designer label, instead of one of the most popular colors of human clothing.

The blackout was the first public action of Time’s Up, a coalition of female entertainment-industry professionals working to end sexual harassment and gender inequality in the field. It was supposed to force the topic into red-carpet conversation—which it did, to a point—but aesthetically, it lent a degree of formality to a red carpet that’s usually a bit more playful.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Kate Hudson, and Angelina Jolie. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kate Hudson had one of the most striking looks of the night, in a sheer, plunging gown over high-waisted undies. Angelina Jolie, in bell sleeves tipped with bushy ostrich feathers, and Tracee Ellis Ross, in an elegant headwrap, brought big drama to their all-black ensembles.

Allison Williams and Allison Janney. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Allisons Williams and Janney chose black dresses with a bit more interest up top—the former in beaded Armani Prive with orange accents, and the latter in an organic, graphic pattern that recalled stained glass or a butterfly’s wing.

Abbie Cornish, Isabelle Huppert, and Kerry Washington. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Dark colors look even bolder when they shine, and allover black sequins made for three of the most luxe-looking gowns of the evening. Abbie Cornish struck an ‘80s silhouette with blousey sleeves and a pussy bow, Isabelle Huppert glittered in bespoke Chloé, and Kerry Washington added a little whimsy to her simple draping with flower-embellished booties.

Jamie Chung and Dakota Johnson. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A tulle train added unexpected volume to Dakota Johnson’s sleek gown, and a haphazard tulle bustle made Jamie Chung’s tight leather bodice feel more relaxed. (So did her mismatched shoes.)

Issa Rae, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zoe Kravitz. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Green was the go-to color for accessories that strayed from the Time’s Up–prescribed color palette. Catherine Zeta-Jones was high-class sexy with vines crawling up her chest and a witchy lace train, topped with kelly green earrings. Zoe Kravitz’s enormous green jewels were a major point of interest in her otherwise uncomplicated look, while Issa Rae’s flashy stones added extra glitz to her yards upon yards of sparkle.

Susan Kelechi Watson and Alexis Bledel. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage

In our current moment of black-tie jumpsuits, Alexis Bledel’s two-tone cascade of fringe and Susan Kelechi Watson’s patterned wide-legged number stood out.

Meryl Streep, Ai-Jen Poo, and Gal Gadot. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot had the best-looking tuxedo lapels that weren’t on actual tuxedos.

Kelly Clarkson, Sarah Paulson, and Jessica Biel. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Big ballgown skirts enveloped Kelly Clarkson, in gold candy-cane stripes, Sarah Paulson, in her signature sequins, and Jessica Biel, in softly gathered tulle.

Alison Brie, Christina Hendricks, and Laurie Metcalf. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Because black is the classic color of dress pants, at least three women ended up in long coats, dresses, and skirts with slim trousers underneath. Glow’s Alison Brie had the most dramatic version of the look, in a magnificent creation of structured black satin.

Claire Foy, Darren Criss, and Noah Schnapp. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Double breasted suits are in for all genders! Claire Foy of The Crown made an exquisite statement in a loose-cut suit with no shirt underneath. Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp established himself as a trendsetter for the youngs in some kind of scarf situation. Darren Criss would have looked lovely with perhaps one fewer row of buttons on his jacket.

Johnny Weir, O-T Fagbenle, and Caleb McLaughlin. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Only a few men stood out from the rest of the tuxedoed masses. Johnny Weir was doing a lot in chainmail, a train, and patent loafers. O-T Fagbenle of Handmaid’s Tale looked just fuzzy enough in allover velvet and a delicious pair of tasseled loafers. And for the night’s coziest getup, the very dapper Caleb McLaughlin put a turtleneck under his suit coat. Perfect for a bomb cyclone.