Charlie Kaufman to Write, Direct a Movie Adaptation of I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Charlie Kaufman will right an and direct a film adaptation of Iain Reid’s debut novel, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, for Netflix. This will mark the Oscar-winning screenwriter’s third time directing a feature film, after Synecdoche, New York and Anomalisa.

Charlie Kaufman* will write & direct adaptation of the nightmarish road trip novel "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" for Netflix



*the depressingly hilarious/hilariously depressing force behind Eternal Sunshine, Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, Anomalisa, and Synecdoche, New York — Netflix US (@netflix) January 25, 2018

Though he’s better known for his original scripts, Kaufman has plenty of experience with adaptations, notably Susan Orlean’s nonfiction book The Orchid Thief, which became Adaptation. Reid’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a psychological thriller with a wild twist and a surreal style that makes it right up Kaufman’s alley. In fact, it’s so on brand for Kaufman that he actually penned a blurb for the novel. “I’m Thinking of Ending Things is an ingeniously twisted nightmare road trip through the fragile psyches of two young lovers,” he wrote. “My kind of fun!”