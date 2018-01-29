Every Single Phrase DJ Khaled Shouted During His Big Grammys Debut

We all deserve someone cheering us on the way DJ Khaled did for his friends during Sunday night’s Grammys performance. The hitmaker and professional catchphrase-coiner performed “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, and in the process he showed off a skill set that he’s totally, completely mastered: the art of shouting stuff.
Here is a list of all of the phrases Khaled shouted, in case you want to become a Khaled-style hypeman and motivate the people in your own life—and yourself.
• “I worked my whole life for this!”
• “All I ever was [unintelligible] to have a opportunity!”
• “I just wanted a opportunity!”
• “They said I would never perform at the Grammys!”
• “They played themselves!”
• “Another one!”
• “Let’s go!”
• “Stand up, everybody!”
• “We the best!”
• “DJ Khaled!”
• “Let’s [unintelligible]!”
• “Let’s go!”
• “Rihanna, what we gon’ do?!”
• “Sing it!”
• “Let’s go!”
• “That’s right!”
• “Hands up!”
• “Put your hands up!”
• “Let’s go!”
• “No games up in here!”
• “That’s right!”
• “Uh-huh!”
• “Sing it!”
• “Let’s go!”
• “Put your hands up!”
• “Throw the hands up!”
• “Put your hands up!”
• “Now throw your hands up!”
• “This the Grammys!”
• “Let’s go!”
• “Come on!” x2
• “Don’t stop!”
• “Let’s get it! Come on!”
• “That’s right!”
• “D’USSÉ!”
• “What!” x3
• “Let’s go!”
• “Don’t stop, Tiller!”
• “You!” x2
• “Uh-oh!”
• “What!”
• “Everybody sing it!”
• “Put your hands up!”
• “Throw your hands up!”
• “Put your hands up!”
• “Now throw the hands up!”
• “And keep your hands up!”
• “Now put your hands up!”
• “Put ’em up, let’s go!”
• “Put your hands up”
• “And throw your hands up!”
• “And keep your hands up!”
• “Oh, y’all think this a game?!”
• “Let’s go!”
• “Make some noise!”
• “Rihanna!”
• “Bryson Tiller!”
• “DJ Khaled!”
• “Roc Nation!”
• “We the best!”
• “That’s right!”
