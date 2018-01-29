Every Single Phrase DJ Khaled Shouted During His Big Grammys Debut

The man said “Let’s go!” so LET’S GO. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We all deserve someone cheering us on the way DJ Khaled did for his friends during Sunday night’s Grammys performance. The hitmaker and professional catchphrase-coiner performed “Wild Thoughts” with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, and in the process he showed off a skill set that he’s totally, completely mastered: the art of shouting stuff.

Here is a list of all of the phrases Khaled shouted, in case you want to become a Khaled-style hypeman and motivate the people in your own life—and yourself.

• “I worked my whole life for this!”

• “All I ever was [unintelligible] to have a opportunity!”

• “I just wanted a opportunity!”

• “They said I would never perform at the Grammys!”

• “They played themselves!”

• “Another one!”

• “Let’s go!”

• “Stand up, everybody!”

• “We the best!”

• “DJ Khaled!”

• “Let’s [unintelligible]!”

• “Let’s go!”

• “Rihanna, what we gon’ do?!”

• “Sing it!”

• “Let’s go!”

• “That’s right!”

• “Hands up!”

• “Put your hands up!”

• “Let’s go!”

• “No games up in here!”

• “That’s right!”

• “Uh-huh!”

• “Sing it!”

• “Let’s go!”

• “Put your hands up!”

• “Throw the hands up!”

• “Put your hands up!”

• “Now throw your hands up!”

• “This the Grammys!”

• “Let’s go!”

• “Come on!” x2

• “Don’t stop!”

• “Let’s get it! Come on!”

• “That’s right!”

• “D’USSÉ!”

• “What!” x3

• “Let’s go!”

• “Don’t stop, Tiller!”

• “You!” x2

• “Uh-oh!”

• “What!”

• “Everybody sing it!”

• “Put your hands up!”

• “Throw your hands up!”

• “Put your hands up!”

• “Now throw the hands up!”

• “And keep your hands up!”

• “Now put your hands up!”

• “Put ’em up, let’s go!”

• “Put your hands up”

• “And throw your hands up!”

• “And keep your hands up!”

• “Oh, y’all think this a game?!”

• “Let’s go!”

• “Make some noise!”

• “Rihanna!”

• “Bryson Tiller!”

• “DJ Khaled!”

• “Roc Nation!”

• “We the best!”

• “That’s right!”

