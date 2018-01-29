Alec Baldwin Says Dylan Farrow Is Using Tears to “Shame” People Into Believing Her

Alec Baldwin must really want to be in another Woody Allen movie. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Problematic Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin is at it again. Just as Hollywood finally begins making serious moves to condemn and expel Woody Allen, Baldwin steps into the ring to defend him by slandering Allen’s adopted daughter and accuser Dylan Farrow.

Baldwin, who appeared in Woody Allen’s 2012 film To Rome With Love alongside a now-regretful Ellen Page, has been itching to defend Allen’s honor for a while now. With criticism of Allen picking up renewed steam, Baldwin fired off a series of tweets claiming that Farrow is using her tears and her “persistence of emotion” to manipulate people into believing her, even going so far as to make a literary comparison to Mayella Ewell in To Kill a Mockingbird—a white woman who makes a pass at a black man and then accuses him of rape, while likely being sexually abused by her own father. Good one, Baldwin.

1 of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the “persistence of emotion.” Like Mayella in TKAM, her tears/exhortations r meant 2 shame u in2 belief in her story.

But I need more than that before I destroy some1, regardless of their fame.

I need a lot more. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 28, 2018

Dylan Farrow recently gave her first TV interview on the subject of her long-standing allegations, an emotional conversation with CBS’ Gayle King in which she was brought to tears by footage of Allen calling her story “illogical” and “insane.” (Allen has consistently denied the allegation, and the Connecticut state’s attorney declined to file charges against him in 1993.) Baldwin is very angry that Farrow is responding emotionally while reliving an alleged sexual assault which took place when she was 7, at the hands of a famous adoptive father who is married to her older sister and regularly calls her deluded. One shudders to imagine what Allen’s defenders would be casting on Farrow were she to respond impassively.

But Baldwin wasn’t done yet. He then went on to imply that either Dylan or Moses Farrow—who has claimed his father is innocent and his sister a victim of their mother’s manipulation—must be lying, and blamed it on their mother Mia Farrow. Because, of course, even if Mia and Dylan have been telling the truth these past 26 years, something still has to be the ex-wife’s fault!

To say that @RealDylanFarrow is telling the truth is to say that @MosesFarrow is lying.

Which of Mia’s kids got the honesty gene and which did not?https://t.co/vpPhe5VFcG — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 28, 2018

Baldwin—who has not yet been a target of the #MeToo movement but has many negative feelings toward it—has not been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter. You can always count on him to be a voice for the powerful: He disapproved of John Oliver’s searing questioning of Dustin Hoffman and of the “low-hanging fruit” of former President George H.W. Bush, and he tweeted earlier this month that the renunciation of Allen was “unfair and sad.” But this is the first time his concerned defense of a powerful man rests on attacking a woman.

Baldwin has some advice for those who might be offended by his attack on Dylan Farrow, and it is indeed good advice.

If my defense of Woody Allen offends you, it’s real simple.

Unfollow.

Condemn.

Move on. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 28, 2018

Unfollowed. Condemning. Moving on? No matter how hard we try, it’s impossible to switch Baldwin off. His simmering misogyny is easy to forget when he’s up on stage, making us laugh by impersonating Trump. But with an even larger public platform on the way in the form of his upcoming talk show, it’s going to get harder and harder to unfollow and ignore Alec Baldwin.

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus