We Just Received a Large Sum of Money. We Really Don’t Want It.

Pay Dirt is Slate's money advice column.

Dear Pay Dirt,

My partner and I have bought a house, have savings in the bank, and have permanent jobs with good salaries. His parents were able to give him the money for a deposit on our house. His grandmother died a couple of years ago and left him enough money to pay off a 10 percent equity loan we had against the house and put the same amount again in savings, which means he now has about six months of our combined salaries sitting in his account. We’re four years into paying off an 80 percent mortgage at a rate we can comfortably afford. (I have about three months’ salary in my own emergency fund and our finances are separate.)

We don’t need any more than we have. We’re set. Privileged, even. His family is far better off than mine and basically keeps trying to give us money, on which we always push back because it means a lot to both of us to have that boundary and be self-sufficient. Well, his aunt has left him a share of her estate worth more than twice what he inherited from his grandmother, and he just doesn’t want it. He says it feels immoral to have that amount of money—unearned by us—when others struggle so much (an issue I have been dealing with since the day his parents enabled me to co-own a home). His parents are absolutely horrified by the idea that he might give some of it away when his aunt “would have wanted him to spend it on himself.” How? By buying a bigger house that we don’t want? We’re just overwhelmed and I want to support him. What do we do (apart from paying for therapy)?

—First World Problems

Dear First World Problems,

I love therapy as much as the next person, but here’s how you can really help him.

Find a non-profit that supports an issue his aunt was passionate about and donate some—or all—of the money to them in her name. For instance, if she loved reading, make a major donation to a library in her or your community and create a space named after her. If she had a chronic illness, donate the money to research for said illness. You can even reach out to a local school to offer scholarships in her name. I myself offer a higher ed scholarship named after my cat.

Charity Navigator is a database that can connect you to a non-profit organization based on your location and the causes you care about. One other cool thing about Charity Navigator? There’s a rating system where others share their experiences to help you make an informed decision about which you want to donate to. Be game changers and go donate that wealth.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I’m feeling genuinely torn about whether or not I should leave my job. I’m 29 and have been here for about two and a half years. It’s the most flexible job I’ve ever had, I’m working about 30 hours a week, have fabulous benefits, unlimited PTO, and feel like my managers really value me. I have bipolar disorder and this job has been really great for my physical and mental health because of the flexibility, time off, and general lack of pressure and stress. I’ve got tons of time and mental space to manage my bipolar disorder, which is a full-time job in and of itself.

The thing is, I have “director” in my title and I’m making about $70,000 less than other people in my industry with the same title. I live in a very high-cost-of-living area and still have to live with two roommates plus my husband in a two-bedroom apartment to make ends meet. I have a second job teaching group fitness classes (which I love!) but I seriously need the second job. I would be OK with leaving this high-cost-of-living area, but I can’t even afford a move right now unless I get another job. I’m trying to balance what feels like a dream job to have with a major mental illness, with the desire to be paid market rate, be able to eventually buy a home, and not feel dependent on a second job. What do you think I should do?

—Money or Work Life Balance

Dear Money or Work,

First of all, I’m proud of you for having a career that you love and enjoy going to every day. As someone who also has bipolar disorder, you’re absolutely right. It can be challenging to manage both a job and the condition.

Something to keep in mind: Since we’re not talking about your co-workers making that much more, things aren’t as simple. Titles mean different things to different employers, and it’s difficult to parse through how that translates when it comes to trying to figure out industry pay. I once was excited about applying for a director position at another non-profit until I realized it paid $15,000 less than my current role.

Ask people in your network/field to coffee and see exactly what their duties are, and then compare them to yours. Also, inquire about their benefits packages, including everything you currently love about your job, such as being full-time at 30 hours a week and having accommodations for your disability. If you share similar duties, there’s no reason you can’t ask for a raise to help with your financial situation. Go over your projects for the past six months and make a list of every time you’ve done a good job and helped the company. Add any new tasks or professional training you’d like and plead your case to your boss. The worst-case scenario is that they say no and give you a list of stuff to work on in order to get that promotion down the line.

Finding a new job is always easiest when you don’t need one. Take advantage of your job security and use this time to research companies you’d be interested in working for and brush up on your resume. You never know. That random resume you send out could lead to a job offer in a few months.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I’m in my mid-50s and my partner is older. While we expect to continue working in our office jobs for a while, we are starting to think about the kind of house we will want to be in 10 to 20 years from now. We know we need to have no stairs, and we also know that we will not be up to caring for a yard. We like living in the city and we would like to be close to a grocery store and other shopping. We are not in a position to buy a ranch-style single-family home in the city. In my mind, this all adds up to looking for a well-run condo. The problem is that my mom is obsessed with HOA fees. She is in her 80s and is still living in the stair-filled house I grew up in. She has children and in-laws in town that help her get out shopping and take care of the yard and housework. (This includes me and my partner.) Our kids have emigrated to another country and do not intend to return to the U.S.

Help me out here. Is $700 a month, in today’s dollars, really such a big chunk out of $4,000 a month (a combination of pensions and Social Security, also today’s dollars) for retirees to pay? We plan to have the condo paid off before retirement. The HOA should include water, sewer, trash, maintenance to common areas, including green spaces, and insurance on those common areas. She is willing to argue with me in front of the rest of the family to get me to change my mind so I’d like to either change it now or be secure enough in my facts that I can smile and bite my tongue.

—HOA Fees in Retirement

Dear HOA Fees,

A traditional budgeting rule states that your housing should not exceed 30 percent of your monthly income. I am the first to admit that this is impossible for a good majority of the population and might be a bit outdated considering how high the cost of living currently is. Still, it’s a good percentage to aim for so you’re not house-poor or, in this case, HOA-poor in the future.

$700 is roughly 17.5 percent of $4,000 income, so you’re coming out ahead. But again, I’m not taking into account any property taxes or other costs associated with maintaining your home. You’ll have to consider those numbers and see if the math makes sense. And make sure you’re properly preparing for retirement outside of your housing by paying off any other debts, making sure you have adequate insurance, and developing an estate plan. Have fun in the neighborhood!

—Athena

