I’m Treated Like a Guest to My Husband’s Wealthy Life

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

When my husband and I started dating 20 years ago and got married 14 years ago neither of us came from money. His family was solidly middle to upper-middle class throughout his life—and I grew up with very little money. Through the sale of their family company and other business ventures, my husband and his family have accumulated around $80 million in cash and $4 million in assets in a family trust over the past three years. When the trust was written my children, my husband, and both his dad and stepmom were written into this trust but I was not. I’m honestly torn on how to feel about this.

On one hand, I understand that I was not a part of that company and it was my husband’s hard work and effort that got them where they are, not mine, so I am not entitled to anything. But also, it makes me feel like they don’t see me as a part of this family even though I’ve been a part of it for 20 years. I also left a thriving career with a great salary when we had children to stay home with them (which I love) while my husband has been able to build wealth. I used my retirement so my husband could purchase a rental property years ago so I have very little assets and no wealth of my own. On top of all of this, my husband makes me feel guilty and like I’m not smart with money because of my spending habits. While I recognize that I am incredibly privileged to live a comfortable middle-class lifestyle, I think this is ridiculous. I drive a 5-year-old base model Volvo that I’ll continue driving until it’s 10 years old, all my clothes are from Target, Amazon, or Old Navy, and most of our furniture is second-hand or IKEA and I don’t ask or expect more. Am I being an entitled, ungrateful wife by feeling like I’m treated as a guest of my husband’s wealth, or do my feelings have any merit?

—No I’m Not Rich, My Husband Is

Dear No I’m Not Rich,

If you split up, you may be entitled to part of the trust money anyway, depending on where you live. But I think you need to tell your husband that the omission makes you feel like you’re not really part of the family, and it’s doubly insulting when you’ve literally invested your retirement fund in the rental property he bought with the understanding that your wealth is shared. If he doesn’t understand this, and doesn’t do something to remedy it (maybe paying you back for what you personally invested in the rental property), you would be well within your rights to consult a lawyer to determine exactly what all of this means for you if you split up or your husband dies. Laws vary by state, so without knowing where you are, I can’t give you specifics, but the fact that you’re not explicitly written into the trust may not be wholly determinative of whether you’re entitled to any of the money.

Women who stay at home and are not financially independent are vulnerable if something happens to the marriage as well, and just as a practical matter, you need to think about what you would do if that happened. Some men intentionally deprive their wives of the means to live independently because it’s a form of control that guarantees that their wives cannot afford to leave. This may not be what your husband is doing, but the effects are the same if you want to leave and can’t. You are not uncomfortable because you’re not rich yourself and can’t buy luxury items; you’re uncomfortable because you don’t have a safety net.

Even if you think your husband’s intentions are good, or at least benign, it’s not OK for your husband to assume you’re not smart with money just because you didn’t go out and build your own business and sell it for millions. You did not stay at home because you’re less capable; you stayed at home because you wanted to take care of your children, full-time, and it’s worth reminding him of that. It’s not OK that he chooses to make you feel less capable than you are as an excuse for excluding you from financial allocations that affect you as well as the rest of the family. This is a major trust issue for a lot of couples, and a serious one, so it may also behoove you to see a marriage counselor to talk it out. If you both agreed to have separate finances and assets, this would be a different story, but it sounds like your husband and his family made that decision for you.

Dear Pay Dirt,

Years ago, I set up savings plans for my nephews. I purposely set up the withdrawal age of 30 thinking at that point in their lives it would help in a nice down payment on a home. The funds are/were worth five figures. Nephew number one and three did just that. Nephew number two wants to hold the money but he’s being pressured by my sister-in-law to cash out and pay off bills and buy a car. Given his age, it’s his decision, but I resent his mother’s pressure. (I don’t know how much financial help my brother and wife offer). Do I ask her to back off?

—Still Want to Have Thanksgiving

Dear Still Want to Have Thanksgiving,

You should have a polite conversation with your sister-in-law about your intentions for the money, which are that you want your nephews to be able to help themselves as adults, and deciding how to spend the money themselves is a big part of that. Underscore that your nephew is an adult, and as such, it’s a decision he needs to make by himself and it’s important to you that he is able to do that without pressure from anyone else. Saving the money or investing it is a reasonable and responsible thing to do with it, and gives him a financial cushion in case of emergency. It sounds like your nephew is trying to make a good decision and your sister-in-law is urging him to do what she might do in that situation, which is spend it now.

Tell your sister-in-law that you understand that she’s simply concerned for your nephew’s welfare, but the money is his, and he needs to be able to make the decision on his own. You should also reinforce this to your nephew and assure him that you support his decision to hold the money if that’s what he chooses to do.

Dear Pay Dirt,

How much of a faux pas is it not to invite your boss to your wedding? I am getting married next year and my partner and I are whittling down our guest list as we work on sending out save-the-date cards. I am only inviting two co-workers, one I see every day (Tina) and one who works at another location but who I’m friends with. From what I’ve read, etiquette dictates that you should at least extend a wedding invitation to your boss (and we are definitely inviting my partner’s boss). However, in my case, I frankly think that would be a waste of paper, based on past experiences.

My boss (Rebecca) never gives any of her staff holiday gifts or any acknowledgment of birthdays, even a basic card. While that may just be her style, the co-worker I see daily went through a lot of frustration with Rebecca when her own daughter got married last year. Tina has known Rebecca professionally for years, since before working together at this current job, so Tina invited her to her daughter’s bridal shower and wedding. She never got any response, not her regrets that she couldn’t attend (much less a gift of any kind) or even an acknowledgment that she received the invitations, and Rebecca in fact scheduled herself to work the days of both occasions so she would, presumably, have an excuse not to go (I could have worked those days, but was never even asked to cover those shifts). I have a cordial, friendly enough relationship with my boss but going through the charade of inviting her when it seems apparent that she will just blow the idea off entirely without even a reply, seems like a huge waste of time and stamps. I’m not even disappointed at the idea that she likely wouldn’t send a gift, because it’s not about that. I just don’t want to set myself up for frustration by entering an exercise in futility. However, I also don’t want to be seen as committing a major social error by inviting some colleagues and not my actual boss. Does it seem OK to not extend the invitation in this case or should I put her on the list and secretly know that she’ll ghost me?

—In a Boss Bind

Dear In a Boss Bind,

Your wedding isn’t a work event, and any reasonable boss understands this. Weddings can be very expensive, especially when you’re paying for, say, a sit-down dinner where you’re going to be charged per person. On top of that, your wedding is relatively small. It makes sense that you’d be selective about guests.

There’s no hard and fast rule, but here’s a heuristic: if you’re close to your boss, and feel that she’d invite you to her wedding, then you should probably invite her—but not because she’s your boss, but because she’s your friend. It doesn’t sound like you have that kind of relationship with Rebecca, so I don’t think you have any obligations here.

—Elizabeth

