My Husband Is Being Very Weird About Letting Me See His Purchase History

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

My husband and I have been married for four years, we dated for six before marriage. We’ve mostly kept our finances separate. In 2019, he opened accounts for me with his military bank. And in 2022, we established a joint savings account. The problem? He has visibility into all of my accounts and I have none into his. I’ve asked repeatedly and he’s said he’ll get it sorted time and again. Recently, we’ve committed to paying off our debt—together—I’ve requested visibility into his Quicken to determine historical spending as we determine a budget… And he refuses, claiming historical spending offers no insights for determining a budget. I’m a researcher, so even if we agree to disagree, it’s suspicious that he won’t make the space for my process either way. I’m questioning if he’s hiding transactions. His refusal for transparency feels like a power flex. I don’t know whether to push or drop it. I’m feeling a bit “gaslit” and like this lack of transparency causing me to question everything. What do I do here?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Divided We Fall

Dear Divided We Fall,

It’s definitely odd that he’s so resistant to giving you access if he can see all of your accounts, but it’s not clear to me whether he’s doing this because he doesn’t want you to see certain transactions or because he just likes the benefits of having separate accounts and the autonomy (without scrutiny) it affords. I think you need to ask him why it bothers him because his refusal is creating a trust issue between you. He needs to understand that his continued resistance doesn’t trouble you simply because of logistics.

He’s not wrong strictly speaking that you don’t need historicals to produce a budget (most people without your skill budget based on a top-level estimate of spending), but certainly, your estimates are going to be more accurate if you can check them against those numbers.

Advertisement

If you find in the course of this discussion that he’s nervous that you’ll scrutinize the way he spends money, then it may be just a matter of assuring him that you have no intention of auditing his spending, just as you expect that he’s not going to scrutinize yours. Otherwise, if your finances have been separate thus far, it seems like you could continue that policy aside from the joint account specifically. You have a right to keep your own account information to yourself as much as he does. You can then just budget the way you always have, but you do need to resolve the why of your husband’s failure to reciprocate your transparency because that’s the real issue.

Advertisement

Need Parenting Advice?

For questions on parenting, kids, or family life, try submitting to Care and Feeding!

Dear Pay Dirt,

How do I help my daughter create a budget? My daughter dropped out of college and has been living at home, working a slightly-above-minimum-wage job. Her shorter-term plan is to move out and her longer-term plan is to eventually finish her degree. Currently, she has few expenses. She had been paying a portion of the rent on her college apartment (we couldn’t release it and the lease just ended) as well as her personal expenses, including cooking and paying for dinner for the family once a week. She doesn’t have any friends where we live, so isn’t spending money socially and she walks to work and doesn’t have transportation costs. Unfortunately, she has always been a bit of a money fritterer. I would like to help her construct a realistic budget for after she moves out so that she can access her options in a realistic manner. She is planning to look for a higher paying job which will help, but do you have any sites or books to recommend that would help her create a budget for after she moves out? I think it would help her to fix some of her “frittering” ways if she could see how much money she needs to live versus how much she can spend at Starbucks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Preparing to Launch

Dear Preparing to Launch,

I’m not sure exactly what you mean by frittering, because given what you’ve detailed it sounds like your daughter is doing a pretty good job of taking adult responsibility for her expenses and has a sense of what they are. If her worst spending vice is an occasional frappuccino, you’re probably in a very good place.

The good news is that budgeting, at your daughter’s level, is relatively uncomplicated. She doesn’t have a mortgage, kids, or mountains of debt. So that means her process is mostly about straightforward expense allocations and not, say, what her investment portfolio should look like. There are, however, some good books for people your daughter’s age that introduce them to basic personal finance concepts and how to think about budgets long term. Beth Kobliner is an author who’s been writing these types of guides for decades and her book Get A Financial Life: A Guide to Personal Finance in Your Twenties and Thirties was one of the more prominent in the genre when I was in my 20s, and it still holds up. If you want something more current that’s more likely to feel relevant to the scenarios your daughter will encounter now, try Erin Lowry’s Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By And Get Your Financial Life Together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My only rule about what to avoid is anything with “rich” in the title, which tends to be either scammy or about a level of wealth building your daughter doesn’t need or want right now.

The reality is, much of what your daughter knows about money and how she thinks about it is a function of how she was raised and how your family thinks about it. Your daughter’s a bit too old for this to be useful to you specifically, but for any readers with younger children, I’d recommend Ron Leiber’s The Opposite of Spoiled: Raising Kids Who Are Grounded, Generous, and Smart About Money. Financial literacy starts at home, and early.

Advertisement

Lastly, figure out a way to talk to your daughter about spending in a way that doesn’t sound judgmental. It’s perfectly fine for your daughter to spend money occasionally on things she enjoys and as she makes friends as an adult, that will include things like going out to restaurants or movies, and so on. This is only frittering if it becomes excessive. You don’t want her to feel guilty about a reasonable amount of spending on things that just brings her enjoyment or allows her to bond socially with peers; you want her to know what a reasonable amount is, and exercise discipline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want more Pay Dirt every week? Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I’m dealing with what should be a non-problem (and is quite frankly embarrassing to be upset about given the state of the world we live in). My wife and I live in one of the more expensive cities in the country. We are fully employed and own our apartment. We had planned to purchase a home and move in the last year, however, the real estate market is such that our plans have been significantly delayed. We make a great living compared to most people and my wife just completed public service student loan forgiveness. We save everything we can for retirement, have an emergency fund, make donations to causes we care about, etc. We don’t have children and don’t plan to, we like flexibility and travel, and each has financial concerns related to raising a child as well.

Advertisement

My siblings each have children—whom I love deeply. My siblings also have a lot more wealth than we do. One married someone with a very significant family money that ultimately means they do not need to ever worry about saving for retirement or college for their children. The other owns a business worth millions—leading to the same result (with plans to retire early). We are all very close. I’m excited for everything they accomplish in their lives!! This issue I am having is with my parents, who are also very well off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the last several years, they have taken to providing both my siblings tens of thousands of dollars for the grandchildren. They also recently decided to provide each sibling with money to remodel portions of the homes they own. My parents have also mentioned that they don’t understand why we don’t make more money. That’s insane since our combined income puts us in the upper-class bracket. I have become so internally resentful—which is RIDICULOUS. My wife and I have so much, we will likely be more than fine. But the more I watch my parents give money to my siblings, the more I just feel angry. I now constantly work to avoid being unfairly angry at my siblings, who have done nothing wrong at all. And I am working even harder to avoid being outright furious at my parents. I’ve also benefitted from my parent’s wealth—I have never had student loans for either college or graduate school. My wife thinks I should speak to my parents about the disparity because it hurts when we are scraping together money to hopefully be able to buy a house, while both my siblings continue to be the recipients of funds when they already have those things and don’t need the funds in the first place. I think that if I say anything it will come across as selfish and greedy. We grew up with some family members who would expect money from my parents, and I watched it damage those relationships. Do you have any suggestions about how to cope with this?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Fighting Entitlement and Anger

Dear Fighting Entitlement and Anger,

I understand why you’re angry about this, and it’s less entitlement than your parents’ notion that your relative net worth is a function of you simply deciding not to make more. They are judging your choices, and probably not just about money. You live in an expensive city, and you don’t have kids. You are choosing to do things they did not do, and when children choose different life paths than their parents, sometimes the parents read it as an indictment of their own decisions. Your siblings, on the other hand, are following a similar path and validating them on some level.

Advertisement

So just keep in mind that your parents’ attitude toward all of this is probably more about them having an idea of what success and good choices look like that, unsurprisingly, looks very similar to what they did.

Advertisement

Another factor is that it sounds like much of the money is going to the grandchildren, and I can see where it also feels unfair that your decision not to have children means you’re not getting the same level of support. On this front, I don’t think your parents’ behavior is unusual; many people choose to help their grandchildren financially and just skip their own children entirely. (I don’t think they should, but it’s not uncommon.) If you did have children you’d get that support too, but in theory, your children would be the beneficiaries, not you.

That said, it’s worth letting them know how you feel about the fact that they’re offering material support to your siblings for things like home renovations when you could use similar help. You don’t want this resentment to fester, and you are correct that this kind of thing can ruin relationships. When you have this conversation, be careful not to use an accusatory frame, but it’s OK to tell them that the disparity in financial support makes you feel like you’re being treated as if you did something wrong. You’ve made different choices than your siblings, but by any reasonable standards, you are successful and responsible.

Advertisement

If it doesn’t change how they view the situation, then you may need to find a way to reframe the way you think about it. You are financially independent and secure without your parent’s help, and sometimes gifts like the ones your parents are providing your siblings come with strings or expectations that the money will influence choices. When you close on your new house, you’ll avoid that and also have the ability to say you and your partner accomplished that milestone by yourselves, which your siblings did not.

—Elizabeth

More Advice From Slate

I found out that my 11-year-old child was pressured into riding in a car being driven by one of her friends, “Maria.” Apparently, Maria’s mother was not only aware of this but sent these two sixth graders in the car by themselves to run an errand for her while she was watching TV. I found all this out when I saw Maria driving down the road with my 10-year-old neighbor in the passenger seat, and my daughter confessed.