This is part of Airplane Mode, a series on the business—and pleasure—of travel right now.

When it comes to boats, Americans go big. Decks, hulls, interior rooms, engines—when we’re out on the water, we want to be imposing and unmissable, just like in our cars and trucks. Boats are marketed and used primarily in the United States as luxury showcases, leisure centers, and splash-happy racers—that is, for status and pleasure. It’s hard to show off that oceanside yacht, lakeside jet ski, or riverside speedboat if it looks like a speck from the shore.

That focus on size, however, has led American boaters to miss out on what may be the industry’s most exciting development over the past decade: the rise of the electric boat.

Why exciting? Because electric boats have become a proving ground for some of the most fascinating design and engineering innovations possible. There’s the French-made IZIBoat, a light sailboat that inexperienced water lovers can power with an e-bicycle, as well as the Portuguese recreation company FaroBoats, whose battery-powered models can be quickly recharged by off-grid, floating solar charging docks. Then there’s the Swedish manufacturer Candela’s combination of battery power with hydrofoiling, in which bottom-level attachments lift a vessel’s hulls out of the water in order to increase speed and distance. They also allow the e-boat to run with little in the way of splashes or noise, while ensuring a longer battery life span.

All of these examples hail from Europe, where nations have spotlighted the boating sector in their climate-change-mitigation plans. In light of the sobering fact that transportation still contributes about one-fifth of the world’s carbon emissions, and considering that shipping accounts for about 11 percent of this footprint, major European governments are pushing to decarbonize lighter vehicles in the water and on the road, with carrots and sticks aplenty. Amsterdam is banning cruise ships and phasing out all diesel versions of its tourist-beloved canal boats by 2025, while in Italy, Venice is cracking down on fossil-fueled boats and Lake Como is staging trade shows for electric boats. Meanwhile, Norway and Denmark have pioneered longer-range, zero-emission public-transit ferries whose batteries can be readily recharged.

The biggest reason all of this is happening in Europe, however, comes not from government incentives, but in the fact that most of its countries have significant seafaring economies. There is plenty of boating on our side of the pond, even if you don’t live near an ocean or a Great Lake, but the industry generally isn’t so important to landlocked states. There’s also the fact that transport electrification has significantly taken off in the U.S. only in the past few years, thanks to years of government subsidies as well as gradually improving nationwide networks of battery- and electric-car-manufacturing hubs, renewable energy production, and accessible chargers. While the U.S. finally catches up to Europe’s electrification standards, it’s focused mainly on land and air transport; in the meantime, some water lovers have taken it upon themselves to reembrace sail travel as a means of lowering emissions.

But when it comes to electrifying American sea vessels that would otherwise be powered by fossil fuels, there’s been scant effort from politicians across the country. Tom Hesselink, the owner of the North Carolina–based Budsin Electric Boats, thinks one of the reasons is that “the political realm thinks that boats are not a necessity, and that they shouldn’t be funding people’s luxury.” Indeed, stateside boats run purely by solar power are used mostly in races.

That’s changing, though. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden administration is delegating various funds toward electrifying public-transit ferries, hoping to expand the type of e-ferry infrastructure that’s already taken off in California. And when it comes to personal travel, some longtime American e-boat enthusiasts think it’s only a matter of time before their preferred watercraft breaks through—even as most boat buyers currently favor the less-pricey, more-traditional diesel-fueled types that overwhelmingly control the domestic market.

For its part, Budsin has been in the e-boat game since 1989. Though Hesselink told me that his company is small, “with six skilled employees building 15–20 boats per year,” he still gets to boast that he’s “the largest producer of wooden electric boats in the world”—specializing in “social boats” that “fit right in on many lakes, rivers, bays,” can hold up to 10 passengers at once, and are “absolutely quiet and pollution-free.”

“The main selling points for my boats have always been the wooden craftsmanship, their quiet nature, the ease of driving, the deep and sturdy hulls, and the affordable battery models,” Hesselink said. “And you don’t have to worry about extra maintenance, like winterizing them. In places like North Carolina, a regular outboard boat has to have the water drained out of the motor so it doesn’t freeze and break the castings, and our electric boats don’t need that.”

Hesselink acknowledges that his boats are still “niche” models for “high-end clientele”—the type who might hit up an expensive resort, see Budsin boats available for use there, and find themselves in awe of “how relaxing they are.” (They better be. Their prices range from $25,000 to $105,000.) But he’s “starting to design and market for the eco-tourism industry,” visiting countries like Mexico and the Netherlands to see how they intend to clean up their tourism sectors and figure out how he can break into their markets.

On a different scale, the San Francisco–based startup Navier is hoping to crank out e-boats that provide a basis for “small, high-speed, more frequent waterborne transportation” meant for “navigating around congested coastal cities and escaping land traffic by operating from existing marinas.” The company’s N30 model, which utilizes the same hydrofoiling design as the Swedish Candela brand and was released last year, was marketed as the first commercial-scale hydrofoil e-boat product in the U.S.—and the longest-distance e-boat in the country, with the ability to exceed a 75-nautical-mile range. That’ll certainly be an important draw for potential buyers, who often have understandable range anxiety when considering EV products.

“We are seeing a pretty steady rise in the demand for electric boats. Whether you like it or not, it’s obvious that all fossil fuel­–driven vehicles will be replaced by electric transport—including boats,” Navier co-founder and CEO Sampriti Bhattacharyya told me. “But to compete, you have to meet the performance and the expectations of a traditional gas boat, which is hard to match because hydrofoiling technology requires very specialized skills, like aerospace and robotics.”

All in all, Bhattacharyya is quite bullish on her industry’s prospects, as both a climate innovation and a leap forward for boating construction. “It’s not about just making electric boats because it’s good for the environment. Here, environment and business costs go hand in hand,” she said. “Our boat is better, cheaper to operate, and easier to maintain than a gas boat. If you can build a product that is better, people will switch to that.” Bhattacharyya also pointed to her company’s investments in setting up charging infrastructure around city marinas for ease of access and use; the hope is that customers factor these benefits in should they balk at the $375,000–$550,000 price tags for Navier’s vessels.

Can more, better-quality vessels and manufacturers catapult the electric boat industry beyond its 2 percent market share in the global shipping industry? Both Hesselink and Bhattacharyya seemed confident that the worldwide push for electrified transport, and the development of technologies beyond high-in-demand, resource-intensive, weighty lithium-ion batteries would have only positive downstream effects, as e-boaters clamor for as many options as EV drivers now have. (Hesselink is particularly excited about the easy recyclability of lead-acid batteries.) Analysts of the sector predict that land-transport electrification, an increase in e-boat manufacturers, and a wider diversity of models will help to drive electric ships to become a $7.76 billion market by 2028, and a $16.6 billion industry by 2031—with plentiful and cheaper models available for all uses, from commuting to public transit to leisure to longer-term transport.

We’re still a ways away from that quieter, smaller, less-polluting e-boat bliss. But Hesselink is confident that if more people just give it a try, they’ll be ready to embrace it: “When you do a demonstration run and people push the lever, they don’t hear anything, the boat starts moving away from the dock, and the tension goes out of their body. They just relax.”