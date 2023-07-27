I Don’t Have to Work Anymore. But I’ve Kept up the Lie.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

I came into an unexpected amount of money during the pandemic. I had just started a consulting business right before. I was making a really good hourly rate and had planned to retire early in five to 10 years. Then the pandemic happened, and requests for my services skyrocketed. I ended up building a small business and selling it. I instantly had enough money to retire. I finished up some contracts and stopped consulting. I do some projects here and there when I want money for things beyond my budget, but it’s maybe a handful a year. Now I’ve been doing more social activities than I used to. People are asking me more questions about my job than I’ve gotten over the past few years. Most of the questions are about what kind of projects I’m working on.

So far it’s gotten pretty easy to placate people with vague comments when I’m not working, but it’s getting harder. I usually say something like, “I’m in between projects but about to start X project” or “I just finished up X project and am looking forward to a little time off.” After saying that a lot lately, some people have put together that I’m not working much and are getting suspicious. Because of weird reactions from people in the past, I am usually pretty tight-lipped about how much I make, and very few people know about how much I’ve made recently. I’m worried to tell people I’m retired. I’ve made some friends with people around my age who have also retired early and admitting to retiring can lead to some awkward social interactions. I also don’t want to deal with people getting greedy with me. Do you have any advice on what I can say to people without lying about my employment status?

—Reservedly Retired

Dear Reservedly Retired,

Congrats on the early retirement! I think you can just tell people who ask that you were fortunate enough to sell a business you built and it paid for your retirement. I wouldn’t read too much into people asking you what you’re working on, because when people ask that, they’re usually not trying to triangulate on your net worth; they just assume, reasonably, that whatever you’re spending time on is important to you. And in many industries, people consider their job part of their identity—especially when they are able to plan and choose their career. Your identity is no longer tied to work, if it ever was, and especially if you’re younger, the people asking are probably not even accustomed to thinking very much about what they’d do in retirement. You can always change the subject to something you are interested in and want to talk about instead.

If you’re concerned that people are going to be resentful or suddenly start asking you for money—both of which could happen—I think you have to view it as something you can only mitigate by setting boundaries. Anyone who’s upset about your success isn’t a real friend, and if people start asking you for things you don’t want to provide, you can always politely decline.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I am fortunate enough to have a lot of household help (gardener, house cleaner, nanny). We are a high net worth household and are responsible with our savings and spending to the best of our knowledge and ability and with the guidance of a financial advisor. I feel responsible to ensure the people we hire are treated and compensated well. This often means we pay above market rates, generously tipping annually (hey, I get a generous bonus when I crush my job, why shouldn’t they?), offering pay increases based on performance and market changes, and other perks from hand me downs, produce grown in our garden, new laptops for kids entering college, or even selling an old car many thousands below market to our nanny with whom we’ve worked for years during a time when it was exceptionally difficult to find a car in our metro area.

This comes from a deep-rooted place of wanting to treat people fairly for their hard work, having come from poverty and experiencing firsthand that hard work is insufficient to become financially successful—more than a little luck is needed. My family (mom, sisters, husband) thinks I need to be careful because I “go too far” and could be taken advantage of. I don’t think I’m at risk of being taken advantage of but I’m not sure if I go too far.

I’ve encountered a situation with some new household help I’m unsure how to handle. We are blessed with a newborn and I have a night nurse, “Anne,” who helps out for 10 hours two to three nights a week. Anne has worked with us for six weeks. She has other clients. We have a toddler who brings lots of viruses home and when someone in my home has knowingly been sick, I’ve given Anne a heads up so she can choose whether or not to come over (she always chooses to come) and if I’m sick, I’ve worn a mask in her presence so as not to pass it on, which wouldn’t just suck for her but would disrupt her work and thus her income. I had what I thought was food poisoning last Friday night. Nobody else in my household got sick. I didn’t warn Anne or wear a mask when she came over on Wednesday night (because I didn’t think it was a virus, and also I was completely over it) but mentioned it while we were catching up as an anecdote about my weekend. On Thursday, Anne texted me that she had the same terrible symptoms. I checked in with her on Friday and she mentioned she would miss more work for her other clients.

She charges $40/hour which is average for our very expensive metro area but annualized is really not enough to live on for a single-income household. I get sick pay. She doesn’t. I’m her employer (along with other clients). Should I step up and pay for lost wages for Anne? Or is this an example of going too far and making things that aren’t my responsibility, my problem to solve? My goal is to be a fair employer based on objective standards and not the standards of our economic system.

—Rooting for a Middle Class

Dear Rooting for a Middle Class,

I don’t believe there’s really such a thing as going too far in terms of being a generous employer to people who put in a lot of hard work and don’t have as much control over their schedules as white collar workers often do. I also wouldn’t worry about being taken advantage of unless you have evidence that the people working for you are untrustworthy. Your relatives’ concern that your employees might do something wrong is reflective of some negative, class-based assumptions that working class people are somehow less responsible than people in higher-paying white collar jobs. (Are they worried you’ll be taken advantage of when you hire an accountant, or see your doctor?) I’m sure they’re just concerned for you, but it’s not healthy for you or your employees to treat them like they’re potential criminals who can’t be trusted. If someone actually does something, there should be consequences, but it makes no sense to assume that being a fair employer and paying people a living wage will encourage bad behavior.

As for whether you should pay lost wages for Anne, you sort of already know the answer to this according to your own ethical code when you state, “I get sick pay. She doesn’t.” I’m not religious, but I try to apply the Golden Rule to things like this and treat others the way you would want to be treated. If you were in Anne’s shoes, would you feel you were owed some compensation?

Technically, of course, you don’t need to do this. It sounds like Anne is a contract employee. But we operate in a system where it’s difficult for people to get healthcare if they’re not employed full-time, and I think if you care about the people who work for you and can afford it, you won’t regret going out of your way to make sure they feel secure and valued.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I started a new job last year in a large company that requires me to sometimes make contact with clients via phone to let them know about appointment changes, etc. I do meet all of these clients in person first and often have to meet with them a few more times during their project. Many clients are repeat customers, so we get to know them pretty well. We don’t have an office phone; we just use our cell phones, and it doesn’t bother me. It works well for our business.

However, I need some help with navigating a recurring issue. My boss is a man and very gruff; a lot of people have outright said that because I’m so pleasant and nice when they meet me, they’ve hired our company. The issue is that sometimes I get long, rambling phone calls or texts from clients about their personal issues, health issues, etc. I’ve kind of always had that way about me with people opening up to me about their lives (I’m a bartender, ha!), but I just don’t know how to politely disengage when it is long-term clients who are nice, and spending tons of money with us. I can’t just boot them out.

I don’t answer the phone or respond when I’m off of work hours, so that’s not a problem. I’m just having a difficult time ending the conversations without seeming super rude. For instance, I get long, regular updates from one lady who is having all kinds of unexpected health issues, updating me on them. I need to keep the lines of communication open with her because we do need to know when she will be back in town so we can finish our project with her. I stopped answering her calls, but then the texts started. Any ideas for scripts?

—Too Nice

Dear Too Nice,

One way to avoid the kind of never-ending conversations you’re talking about is to always steer the conversation back to the work relationship. Politely acknowledge the personal news (tell the woman who’s texting that you’re sorry to hear that she’s not feeling well) then immediately redirect to whatever you need to know from her for work. This reminds the client that your relationship is professional and not personal.

If clients keep persisting despite this, it’s also OK to just politely excuse yourself, the same way you would to anyone you need to get off the phone. “It’s great to talk to you, and I apologize, but work is very busy today, and I need to go. If you need anything else, please let me know!”

For simple scheduling conversations, it may also make sense to move some of those conversations to email where possible. People can certainly be long and rambling over email too, but it takes a lot more effort! It’s also less intrusive than a phone call, or text.

As long as you’re polite and friendly, there’s nothing wrong with ending a conversation that you need to end in order to do the rest of your job. You should obviously be responsive to professional requests, but that doesn’t mean you need to indulge long conversations about personal matters, and it’s OK to set boundaries with clients who are taking up your time and making it difficult to get work done. If you can boot drunk people out of bars when it’s time to go, this is much easier—it just takes some practice!

—Elizabeth

