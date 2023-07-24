The Media

Bye Bye Birdie

No one will miss Twitter’s avian logo more than designers and headline writers.

By
The Twitter bird flying off of a grid of Twitter birds.
Fly safe, buddy. Illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo

Twitter users who enjoyed the social network before Elon Musk took it over have been mourning its degradation for months, and Sunday night felt like yet another wake. The site’s famous bird logo would soon be gone, Musk announced, and replaced with an X—the single-letter name of the “everything app” that the SpaceX and former X.com founder has promised Twitter will become.

The name and logo change is doing Meta’s new Twitter clone a favor, many users observed. One of the designers of the current iteration of the bird logo marked its passing with a fascinating thread:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

And me? I thought of headlines.

“This Bird Has Flown.” “Bye Bye Birdie.” “Twitter’s Bird Has an X on Its Eyes.” “Free Bird.”

Advertisement

Twitter’s visual identity was a gift to newsrooms because of how easily it slid inside metaphors. Birds go up. They go down. They fly in circles. They get buffeted by winds. They go splat. So did Twitter!

And the design possibilities! As I pondered headlines, my colleague Holly Allen messaged me about all the fun Slate’s art team had with that little birdie over the years. Of particular note is Natalie Matthews-Ramo, whose many, many illustrations using the logo attained a poetic poignancy in my eye. “It feels a bit like Nike abandoning the Swoosh,” she told me Monday about the logo’s retirement.

The bird was such a pliable, useful art element, she said, because “it held the Twitter blue well, scaled up and down well, and was never confused with any other words/sites.” In contrast, Facebook’s defining symbol “was just a letter—as the new X will be.”

Advertisement

Is she sad to see the logo go? “I don’t know that I will miss [the logo],” Matthews-Ramo said, “but it will be hard making an X appear anything other than trite.”

Here are some examples from Slate articles over the years. (The one at the top of this article is from a 2018 piece by Will Oremus.)

From a 2022 article about getting hacked by an NFT bot:

A Twitter bird with a shark hed.
Illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo
Advertisement
Advertisement

From a 2021 article about social-media harassment:

A bird holding a shield full of arrows.
Illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo
Advertisement
Advertisement

From a recent article about Threads’ threat to Twitter’s business:

Advertisement
A Twitter bird with the Threads symbol over its eyes, like an X (lol).
Illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo

From a 2022 article about Twitter’s role in the midterms:

Advertisement
A Twitter bird pecking a donkey and drawing blood! My god.
Illustration/animation by Natalie Matthews-Ramo
Advertisement

From a 2017 article about Twitter doubling its character limit:

Advertisement
A Twitter bird measuring its height, which is at 280 instead of 140.
Illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo

From a 2015 article about a hobbled Twitter being at a crossroads:

Advertisement
A Twitter birdie on crutches.
Illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo
Advertisement
Advertisement

From a 2017 article about Twitter’s timeline algorithm:

Twitter Bird conveyor belt.
Illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo
Advertisement
Advertisement

From a 2017 examination of what Donald Trump was tweeting during Shabbat:

A Twitter bird whispering into an ear.
Illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo

You had a great run, Twitter bird. Mazel tov!

Advertisement