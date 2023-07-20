My Boyfriend Is Furious That I’m Buying My Own House

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

I am buying my first property at the age of 28, which I am extremely proud of. When I told my boyfriend, he had a really negative reaction. He started talking about how this would impact him in the future if we were to move in together (for context, we haven’t talked about moving in together as we have been dating for less than a year). He freaked out about where all of his stuff would go, if there was enough space for his instruments, etc. He talked about how he deserved a “vote” in the process because presumably in the future he would move in. His stream-of-consciousness ramblings then took a bit of a turn.

He started saying that he doesn’t want to pay for my mortgage and give me free equity while he got nothing—and that the whole thing didn’t feel fair to him. He then demanded to be on the title. I’ve had a hard time letting this conversation go because I feel like he isn’t supporting me. But I also can’t verbalize why I feel so upset about this conversation and whenever I bring it up, he tells me that I’m dismissing his feelings.

—Help Me Understand?

Dear Help Me Understand,

Not to be harsh, but I will not be helping you to understand his argument. Your boyfriend is acting like an entitled jerk. Buying a house at any age is a huge accomplishment, and you should be proud! Your partner should be celebrating you, not trampling all over your success.

Purchasing your own home does not currently affect his future one bit. It’s not your concern where all his stuff would go, because he won’t be moving in anytime soon. He doesn’t deserve a vote because you’re buying this house for yourself. He’s not doing himself any favors by acting like this, but if you do hypothetically move in together one day, you can figure out where everything will go and how to split expenses once that day arrives. It is perfectly reasonable for a person to want a stake in the house they’re helping pay a mortgage for, but again, his hypothetical scenario is not your current reality.

The fact that you feel you can’t communicate with him about this without him painting himself as a victim is unsettling. Communication is one of the critical foundations of a relationship; without it, I see a difficult future for you both. Write out a list of why you feel upset about his actions. This will help you express exactly why you are upset when you talk to him. You could try something like, “Hey, I know you’re upset about the house, but I don’t appreciate how you’ve acted. I didn’t appreciate your demands when we hadn’t even talked about living together. X, X, and X have made it difficult to enjoy my home-buying process. I would prefer if we do not discuss this anymore.” If he insists on his narrative, kindly remove yourself from the conversation and honestly, consider doing some deeper introspection about the state of your relationship.

Dear Pay Dirt,

Is it ever a bad idea to pay off a mortgage in advance? My spouse and I (both 51) still owe about $30,000 on our house, and a windfall from his family later this year might be just enough to allow us to pay the balance. We’re also tentatively thinking about moving next year (for which we would take out a new loan—we’d probably keep this house as an investment if we could swing it). We have the 20 percent down payment for a new place already saved up. I’d love to have one less loan to pay, but I read somewhere that paying off a mortgage early can actually lower your credit score. Which looks better to a lender: that you are making steady on-time payments on a low balance, or that you have less of a debt load overall?

—One Less Thing to Worry About

Dear One Less Thing To Worry About,

If you haven’t secured another mortgage before paying off your current one, your score could slightly drop because you’ll have less of a credit mix, which makes up 10 percent of your overall FICO score. There are a few different accounts that make up that mix like credit cards, student loans, mortgages, and car loans. But even if it did take a hit, it’d likely be a pretty small, and negligble, one. Plus, your mortgage will remain on your credit report as a paid-off account in good standing for the next 10 years.

Before you decide to pay off your mortgage, though, inspect your loan contract to see if your mortgage lender has what’s known as a prepayment penalty, which is an additional fee that a lender can add to your loan pay-off amount because they will now be making less money than if you were to stick to the original payment terms.

Another item to consider is the loss of your eligibility to claim the mortgage interest deduction on your taxes, which lowers your overall taxable income. The interest you’ll no longer be paying may cancel out the need for the deduction in the first place, but it’s still something to consider. Here’s to a mortgage-free house!

Dear Pay Dirt,

A couple of years ago, I started a business that became unexpectedly successful. In my second year, I made six figures. I’ve already made six figures this year and expect to double or triple that. This was after several years of not making much money. I was lied to throughout grad school about my career prospects, took out several loans, and spent several years “sacrificing” my income to chase my career dreams. I finally realized I had been lied to and moved forward. My issue is now what to do about my student loans.

When I wasn’t making much money, I got used to surviving on very little. I now like being frugal about most things. As such, I’ve saved up most of the money I’ve made with this business and I’m trying to figure out what to do. By September, I expect to have enough money to buy a starter house outright as housing values in my area continue to drop. That being said, I’m worried that prices are still high and buying now is as bad an idea as people who buy during housing booms. I would also like to save enough money to buy a nicer, larger house, but on September 1, interest starts accruing on my student loans and I will have to start making payments again in October.

If I pay off all of my student loans, I will not have enough money to buy a house outright and loan interest rates are still really high. If I don’t pay off my student loans, I also feel like I’m going to lose a ton of money on interest. Then again, loan forgiveness, while unlikely, could still happen in the next couple of years, although if my business keeps going the way it is and there are income limits for the forgiveness, I may not qualify anyway. I feel a bit paralyzed trying to figure out the best option and I feel like I am way too worried about this. I want to start enjoying the money I’m making! Help!

—Money Mayhem

Dear Money Mayhem,

What we can’t do is predict the future regarding both student loans and housing. But we can collect as much information as possible to help with the decision-making.

The Biden-Harris Administration is currently pursuing other avenues for student loan forgiveness. Still, there is no way to predict what will happen. The original terms were that the Department of Education would provide up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness if you received both Pell Grants and additional loans taken out through this agency. But to qualify, you had to earn no more than $125,000 individually or $250,000 if you were married. Based on your income, I doubt you would’ve been eligible for this part of the student loan debt relief plan anyway—and might not qualify under any future programs.

You can take advantage of the “on-ramp” period. If you cannot pay your monthly student loan payments, there will be a grace period from October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024, to help you find the money to repay them. Your loan will still collect interest, but you won’t fall into delinquency and hurt your credit. President Biden encourages those who can afford to pay starting October 1, 2023. If I were you, I would just start making your monthly payments then.

As for purchasing a home, review the pros and cons of your potential investment. Interest rates are still extremely high, but it might be possible to refinance your mortgage for a lower interest rate after a few months per your lender. While I can’t predict the timing of the housing market, some cities are going into a cooling-off period while experiencing a rise in foreclosures. These factors could flip the seller’s market into a buyer’s. If you feel like waiting and watching the market or purchasing a home right now, it’s ultimately up to you.

—Athena

