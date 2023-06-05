What Happens When Cities Run Out of Money

On Tuesday, leaders from California’s transit agencies and labor unions joined sympathetic lawmakers in Sacramento to sound the alarm about a mass transit funding crisis. Scott Wiener, the state senator from San Francisco, said it was a “do-or-die moment for transit in California.” As in, if the legislature does not allocate billions of dollars to shore up the budget at agencies like Bay Area Rapid Transit, they will die.

States and cities have enjoyed a few banner years, as inflation reduced the weight of debt payments and federal stimulus money filled their coffers. But those pandemic-era funds are running out, and the post-pandemic reality isn’t going anywhere. Remote work has left many mass transit agencies staring down what advocates call a “death spiral,” in which declining ridership forces service cuts which reduce the system’s utility further still. It is a similar theory to the “doom loop” idea in big-city downtowns, in which struggling business districts beget lower tax revenue, and city services decline in turn. In either case, as Dan Vock writes in Governing, local governments are headed into a very challenging period: New York is short a few billion dollars next year, Oakland faces the largest general fund deficit in its history, and Milwaukee is asking police, fire, and library leaders to describe how a 25 percent funding cut would impact their services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It wouldn’t be the first time that city governments, as well as an alphabet soup of related, pseudo-governmental entities, stared down hard choices between service cuts, debt payments, and begging for bailouts. That is one of the lessons of In a Bad State: Responding to State and Local Budget Crises, a new book by the legal scholar David Schleicher. The bad news, he argues, is that such crises are “trilemmas.” Policymakers want to avoid painful austerity measures, preserve future borrowing capacity, and refrain from creating an expectation of bailouts from Washington or the state capital that would encourage other jurisdictions to govern recklessly. They can only fulfill two out of these three objectives. A bailout will preserve services and the ability to borrow money, but create an expectation of help for peer governments—a classic moral hazard. Austerity will make it easier to borrow money going forward, and keep peer governments in line, but punish residents who rely on public services. Going into default can preserve local services, but it is unlikely to encourage other governments to do the same, because it will make it very expensive if not impossible to borrow money for public improvements in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In a state or local fiscal crisis, there are three bad outcomes,” Schleicher, a law professor at Yale, writes. “Moral hazard, austerity-induced macroeconomic crisis, and reduced future investment in in­frastructure. At best, the federal government can prevent two of them.” And yet, he argues, there are some reforms we can make to stop us from getting into this situation at all.

That is particularly relevant right now, as transit agencies, special districts, cities, and states (probably in that order) begin to confront the new, post-pandemic status quo. The battle between providing services, paying creditors and pensioners, and begging for bailouts is already underway—and we’re not even talking municipal bankruptcy yet.

Advertisement

Part case history, part white paper, Schleicher’s book is an academic study with an intended audience of federal policy aides, state officials, and bankruptcy judges. Still, it offers an amusing reminder that American cities and states have been trying to avoid their creditors since the Revolutionary War, after which Alexander Hamilton famously got Washington to assume state debts (and, in the process, got Washington created in the first place). Nearly as ripe for the Broadway-musical treatment are the loveable scamps who ran heavily indebted cities in the 19th century. In 1879, Alabama attempted to disintegrate and reincorporate Mobile to wash the city clean of its pesky bondholders. No dice, said the Supreme Court. In Iowa, where cities had gone a bit nuts selling bonds to support railroad entrepreneurs, local elected officials had to hold meetings “under bridges or in out-of-the-way places” to avoid feds trying to force them to raise taxes. This conflict brought the state to the “brink of rebellion,” and President Ulysses S. Grant nearly sent the army there—over municipal bonds!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Nitish Pahwa Delta Is in Trouble for a Misleading Napkin Read More

In the South, things went a little differently: After Reconstruction, Southern states were largely successful in avoiding repayment for the borrowing that had occurred under the mixed-race governments of the previous decade. There’s no real logic for this double-standard except contemporary politics.

As Schleicher sees it, these divergent approaches were determinative: Courts forced the nation’s cities to suffer to pay off their debts, but they were rewarded with the low borrowing costs that permitted the great infrastructural achievements of the late 19th century, from streetlights and sewers to the Brooklyn Bridge. Southern states, meanwhile, were considered untrustworthy borrowers. Why was the South underdeveloped in the decades between Reconstruction and the New Deal? There were lots of reasons, but one of them, Schleicher argues, was its broken municipal bond market. (Bonds from Arkansas, which went on to default in the 1930s, were off-limits to banks in New York and Pennsylvania for years.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

This same battle has played out in every broke government since, from New York City to Detroit to Puerto Rico. Who should get paid? It’s a fight between the past (pensioners), the present (public services), and the future (bondholders). Pensioners and bondholders have contracts, but emergency managers and judges are aware that it probably doesn’t make sense to destroy the city in the present to pay off retirees or preserve its borrowing power in the future. But there is no Ship of Theseus question with governments: a subway rider who moved to New York yesterday is responsible for the massive debts piled on the MTA by successive generations of Albany politicians.

Advertisement

Schleicher has some advice about how to handle these crises, which tend to be pretty technical policy recommendations. States and cities should budget better, he suggests, especially by properly accounting for pension debt. Responding officials at the state or federal level can mix their response between austerity, haircuts for creditors, and a little free help as well. They should also force overlapping jurisdictions (water and sewer, schools, and so on) to address their problems simultaneously. And they should make it easier for defaulting places to find their footing, including by reforming laws around licensing and anti-poverty aid that make it challenging for poor people to move out.

But the book’s main conclusion is that there is no winning the trilemma, and no resolution to a bankrupt transit agency, city, or state that is going to make everyone happy. The real trick is not to get into that situation in the first place. Easier said than done.