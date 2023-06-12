The head of Caesar’s Entertainment, which owns a number of casinos and hotels on the Las Vegas Strip, made a revealing comment on a call with Wall Street analysts this month. “You’re bringing in higher-value customers, and we’re already full,” said CEO Tom Reeg, according to the Wall Street Journal. “You’re kicking out the lowest end. I see no reason that needs to stop or would stop.”

Las Vegas is leaving its everyman reputation behind. Fewer people visited in 2022 than in 2019, but gambling revenue rose by more than 25 percent. Hotels rooms, concerts, and restaurants have also gotten more expensive. And blackjack losses—that is, revenue from the game—neared $1 billion last year, the highest number since 2007, despite a reduced number of tables. Minimum bets have gone up; payouts for winning hands have gone down. Truly, for a loser Las Vegas is the meanest town on Earth.

It’s not that we ought to ensure lower-income Americans have equitable access to Vegas craps tables; states have made sure that there are ever-more opportunities to gamble away your paycheck closer to home. But the gentrification of casinos is part of a larger trend, in which whole segments of the leisure, hospitality, and consumer goods industries have recalibrated to serve a smaller, richer clientele.

Consider Six Flags: A recent profile, also in the Wall Street Journal, recounts the theme-park operator’s effort to justify higher prices with family-focused attractions, tastier food, VIP lounges with air conditioning, and better “streetmosphere,” including trees and sitting areas. In 2022, the parks’ admission price rose by 25 percent, and visitor spending rose by 22 percent, even as attendance fell by 26 percent. So far this year customer daily spending is above $80 a person, almost twice what it was in 2019.

Something similar is happening with movie theaters, which have embraced perks from reclining chairs to dynamically priced seats to full meals to lure Americans away from their streaming services. This phenomenon is not confined to New York and Los Angeles; CMX CineBistro, to take one new offering, has locations in Cincinnati, Richmond, and Raleigh.

Having a good time, from Spiderman to snowboarding, is getting more expensive and exclusive.

Obviously, companies across the economy have been charging more over the last few years. What may have begun as a response to supply-chain shortages and a tight labor market now seems to have outpaced input costs, as companies as different as Pepsi, Home Depot, Wingstop, and Procter and Gamble continue to raise prices. The investment analyst Sam Rines calls this the “price over volume” strategy—instead of selling more stuff, focusing on selling for more money. PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta recently argued that his firm was “trying to create brands that can stand for higher value to consumers and consumers are willing to pay more for our brands.” It’s working: By one measure, corporate profits hit a 70-year high last year. Whether the price inflation is a result of supply bottlenecks, wages, the war in Ukraine, or corporate greed is a matter of debate.

But there’s reason to believe those prices will eventually come down, because there are plenty of competitors in the business of chicken wings, soda, and laundry detergent.

What’s happening in leisure, hospitality, and some higher-end consumer goods is a little different: Business leaders have simply decided it makes more sense to prioritize fewer, higher-margin transactions than compete for market share, in some cases abandoning their low-price offerings entirely. U.S. automakers, for example, started years ago to prioritize larger, heavier, more expensive vehicles and discontinue smaller, cheaper cars. (The phenomenon is even more pronounced with electric vehicles, where the only low-cost American-made model, the Chevy Bolt, was eliminated by GM in April.) Homebuilders, too, increasingly aim at a higher-end clientele, with the median new home about 40 percent larger than it was a generation ago.

What explains this turn away from mass-market consumers? Bloomberg columnist Conor Sen, who first brought the trend to my attention, wrote on Twitter: “Part of capitalistic progress is some businesses just can’t afford to exist anymore.” He was talking specifically about regular old movie theaters, and that formulation could also apply to starter homes, but it doesn’t quite explain the turn toward big spenders in other industries.

Perhaps it reflects the ongoing bifurcation of Americans into two growing groups, rich and poor, and away from the postwar middleclass consumer society. That development has been cited as one of the factors behind the decline of popular and affordable department stores like Macy’s and JCPenney.

Companies may also simply be displaying a combination of corporate greed and short-termism, as executives laser in on their most lucrative offerings rather than the longer, slower process of grabbing market share.

But in other places, this upscaling may simply be a natural development as pent-up post-pandemic demand outplaces supply—at least temporarily, in businesses (like Vegas Strip casinos, theme parks, or auto plants) where it’s not that easy for new competitors to undercut established players.

That’s certainly the case with the most egregious example of leisure price hikes: ski resorts. Haven’t been skiing out west in a while? The walk-up price of a day ticket at Vail is an astonishing $275, up from $85 in 2006. That is part of an effort to push skiers toward multi-day passes, but it also reflects an industry that is increasingly catering to an even richer skier than it did a few years ago. Why bother with more customers when you can have fewer and still make more money?