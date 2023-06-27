Last week Dani Carbonari, a plus-size model who identifies as a “confidence activist,” posted an Instagram reel praising the labor practices of the wildly popular Chinese clothing and home goods company Shein.

On Shein’s website, you can buy a neon fringe bikini, an “It’s OK to Not Be OK” T-shirt, a high-waisted skirt or a floral sofa seat cover—all for less than $5 apiece. It might not be hard to guess a key ingredient contributing to the incredibly low price tags. Some workers, as a documentary by a British public TV channel claimed last fall, spend 18 hours a day churning out hundreds of pieces of clothing in exchange for a few cents a garment. In May, U.S. lawmakers asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to crack down on the fast-fashion brand for failing to disclose the possibility of forced labor practices.

Shein has simultaneously rebutted accusations of labor exploitation and promised to improve conditions. And according to Carbonari’s dispatch, everything is now fixed—and perhaps was pretty rosy in the first place. She visited a Shein factory, on an influencer tour sponsored by the company, and talked to a woman involved in cutting fabric, along with some high-level employees. She concluded that, contrary to all criticism, Shein was a nice place to work.

“I think my biggest take-away from this trip is to be an independent thinker, get the facts, and see it with your own two eyes,” Carbonari, who goes by Dani DMC, said in the reel. (She deleted the post on Tuesday.) In her caption she went on to praise the rapidly growing e-commerce company, which sells dresses for $1.50. “I feel more confident than ever with my partnership with @shein_us ,” she wrote, adding, “They are aware of every single rumor and instead of staying quiet they are fighting with all of their power to not only show us the truth but continue to improve and be the best they can possibly be.”

Needless to say, many people are now outraged with her for reducing well-documented labor abuses to “rumors.” Some of her followers fled. People who’d newly discovered Carbonari mocked her for cosplaying as an investigative journalist. Dozens of news stories and blog posts detailed the controversy, which inspired still more attacks on Carbonari.

In some ways, Carbonari is deserving of the fury: Trusting a few carefully choreographed interactions with a multibillion-dollar company to represent what’s going on for most of its 10,000 or so employees and subcontractors is … very dumb.

Really, though, the problem here is not human gullibility nor the fact that a content creator who is not a journalist did not understand the first thing about getting the facts straight on labor practices. Of course she didn’t.

The more crucial matter is the persistent popularity of the Shein “haul,” the phenomenon that has helped Shein, over the past four years, become one of the most prominent e-commerce companies in the world. Even as attacks on the company piled up over the past week, more than 200 people have posted their Shein bounties on TikTok and YouTube. These recent bits of Shein promotion, like many of the 700,000 or so videos and slideshows tagged #sheinhaul on Instagram, tend to adhere to a formula. A woman in her teens, 20s, or 30s tries on piece of clothing after piece of clothing (after piece of clothing).

Sometimes the person speaking to the camera includes the product ID, the price, and clever commentary. Others simply let Shein shine, footnote-free. It’s a kind of social media–age QVC, but the products in question are sold by a third party, and the sheer volume and variety is a key selling point for both the brand and the consumer showing off her latest acquisitions.

Shein’s clothing is not the first thing to feature in hauls—everything from kids’ toys to Sephora makeup can be “hauled.” But the fast-fashion titan’s offerings make for particularly good content, Julia Belkin, the creator of the site Freebies and More, explained to me. Partly it’s that Shein manages to be the fastest of fast fashion, creating dupes of trendy goods at warp speed.

“You see something go viral on TikTok, and four days later it’s on Shein,” said Belkin, who recently did a TikTok haul of 119 Shein items from the company’s home goods offerings that, she says, she purchased for a grand total of $26. ( Yes, really. The scissors cost 6 cents.)

Then there’s the simple allure of extreme cheapness. ”People love a good deal, and Shein’s are literally unbeatable,” she told me.

Whether Shein’s clothes possess utility as clothes is sort of beside the point. If they fall apart in the wash, it doesn’t matter, says Lauren Bravo, who wrote the book How to Break Up With Fast Fashion: A Guilt-Free Guide to Changing the Way You Shop—For Good. For many, the social media ecosystem has changed the basic function of garments: They do not need to flatter our bodies in real life or feel good on our skin, so long as they can generate likes.

“It has gotten to a place as clothes are considered more content than they are clothing,” Bravo told me on the phone.

Hauls, particularly when they are packaged in still another feel-good layer like body positivity—Carbonari’s focus—can help consumers forget something that would otherwise be obvious: You don’t typically get a “backless batwing sleeve” tee for $3.54 by paying people a living wage and being environmentally responsible.

But though it’s tempting to blame haulers for short-circuiting other consumers’ critical thinking, there’s plenty of competing TikTok and Instagram content reminding people that the business model is not OK. Alas, it seems that many consumers simply don’t care. I shared this observation with Nick Anguelov, a professor in the department of public policy at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, who has researched fast fashion. He agreed with me.

“This is what we keep missing here in the whole conversation about sustainability in the industry,” he said. “We keep on failing to understand that our customers are kids and they don’t give a fuck.”

It’s not that all fast-fashion content creators are terrible; it’s that many have caved to a sense of inevitability. “I’m under no delusion that Shein is operating unethically,” Belkin said. But she has convinced herself that by donating some of the Shein goods to a charity, she’s made it OK—particularly given that every other retailer is probably operating similarly. “I’m sure 80 percent of the other companies, including H&M, are just as bad,” she said.

Experts in labor practices in China that I reached out to didn’t exactly agree: “Other companies are the same, but Shein is one of the worst,” said Li Qiang, the executive director of China Labor Watch, an organization that defends workers’ rights in China.

So, how do you convince people that there’s another way?

Dana Thomas, an editor for British Vogue who wrote the book Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes, urged helping customers see how it’s hurting them. “I also have this radical point of view that every time we buy cheap stuff, we are contributing to our own poverty, because we are normalizing, and condoning, the poor treatment and underpayment of workers, and that reverberates throughout the global economy,” she wrote me.

I appreciate that line of thinking, just like I appreciate efforts to certify manufacturing practices that respect workers’ rights and heed environmental standards. But simultaneously I recognize that one of the only brands that seem to be giving Shein a run for its money lately is the Chinese company Temu, which offers bundles of electronics, makeup, toys, and clothing for mere dollars. (A recent House committee report concluded that Temu was likely shipping products made with forced labor into the United States on a “regular basis,” the New York Times reported last week.)

Carbonari’s dispatches are not going to make the hyper-fast-fashion industry, which is already booming, nor will our anger at her break it. After all, inflammatory content tends to drive engagement on TikTok, which is part of why Belkin doesn’t mind the negative comments she sometimes gets on her Shein hauls.

As for Carbonari, on Monday she responded to the controversy in a long Instagram reel. “The first part I can take accountability for is that I should have done more research,” she said, adding that she hopes Shein can be more transparent and answer all her followers’ questions. Overall, viewers seemed satisfied. “Start your own brand” emerged as one of the most-liked comments because more clothes is, evidently, the solution.