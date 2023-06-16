On Sunday morning, a truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline lost control and crashed going north on I-95 in Philadelphia, igniting a fire that caused a nearly 100-foot elevated section of highway to collapse in its entirety—and severing one of America’s most vital arteries, a road running from Florida to Maine. The photos of the damage are stunning. The videos of cars driving over highway subsection just minutes before it crumbled are chilling.

But if the human need for speed trumps any internal instinct that says do not drive over an overpass that is actively on fire, then surely many people are wondering: When can we fix this thing? Roughly 160,000 vehicles traversed the bridge daily, and it is now unusable in both directions.

The first thing commuters should know is that collapses like this one really are exceedingly rare. “It was a freak accident,” Abieyuwa Aghayere, a professor of civil engineering at Drexel University, told me, laying out what he thought likely caused the collapse. The bridge was only 10 years old, Pennsylvania’s secretary of transportation said this week, and was up to current standards. Aghayere suggested that a “perfect cocktail” of flammable gasoline, relatively lackadaisical bridge fireproofing standards, and the heating of the bridge’s steel supports could have done. Aghayere, who happens to teach a graduate-level course on failure analysis, explained that “it’s not that a bridge doesn’t have any fire resistance—it has some. But because people don’t live on a bridge, we don’t necessarily fireproof” in the way we would a home, and the steel that you can see on the underside of a bridge will often lack the same fire-resistant coating that steel inside a building would have. When it heats up quickly, it can become malleable, bend, and finally collapse. Going forward, Aghayere would like to see better fireproofing on overpasses and bridges. An intumescent coating on steel girders and beams “can delay the loss in strength for many more hours” during a fire, he says.

While officials say a precise timeline for rebuilding the bypass is unknown, on Tuesday they did share a general plan for the process. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a proclamation of disaster emergency, allowing the state “to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process,” he announced. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the recovery would receive significant federal support. At a press conference, Shapiro touted a public-private coalition of tradespeople, construction firms, and state and federal agencies, and described a plan to “backfill” the gap in I-95 and build a temporary six-lane roadway over the collapsed portion of the road while the full rebuilding takes place. Demolition of the collapsed site was expected to be finished Thursday, Shapiro said. There is now an official livestream of the site.

What about fixing it for good? The duration, Brookings Institution Transportation Economics Senior Fellow Cliff Winston told me, is largely dependent on the “incentives” for the private sector that officials provide as part of the rebuilding process. He pointed to previous projects like the rebuilding of a portion of Interstate 580 in Oakland in 2007. That was a case where crews “sure enough got it done much quicker than people expected,” Winston said. The entire rebuild took 26 days.

Similarly, Atlanta pulled off a quick rebuild after a devastating construction fire in 2017 caused a section of I-85 to collapse (the size of the collapse was similar to wreckage in Philadelphia, Aghayere told me). While the event caused massive strain to other infrastructure in the area by diverting commuters onto smaller roads and public transportation routes with lower capacities, the bridge was rebuilt soundly after 43 days, with the help of $3 million in bonuses for the contractors as incentives for quicker construction, federal funding authorization, and subsidized transit fares for affected commuters during the process. While the conditions—location, weather, funding, local infrastructure—of these rebuilding projects have a bearing on their success, both Winston and Aghayere suggested looking at how the undertakings were structured financially and logistically.

Aghayere also pointed to the early 2022 bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. That took less than a year to fix, and was able to draw on federal funds. “When money is available and there’s an emergency declaration, I foresee a fast-tracking of the replacement of this bridge” in Philadelphia, he said. “I’m thinking that this should not take more than six months for them to replace it.”

Until then, locals already seem to have adjusted to life without I-95. Traffic delays were relatively piddly this week, suggesting fewer commuters than usual even got in their cars—and offering something of a natural experiment in the concept of “induced demand.” (It’s, dare I suggest, a good thing?)

Anyway, so how does this all get done? All day and all of the night. Shapiro told reports on Tuesday that “when y’all are sleeping in the middle of the night, when I’m sleeping in the middle of night, these guys are going to be working on this road.” Perhaps you could try falling asleep to the sweet sounds of tractors and bulldozers?