The Slate offices are located in Downtown Brooklyn, one of the most baroque and labyrinthine districts in New York City. I try to go into work about once a week, and when I do, I usually check out one of these rentable bicycles—called “Citi Bike,” which are, yes, sponsored by Citibank—that are networked throughout the neighborhoods. My Thursday journey was going exactly as planned, which is to say that I dogmatically stuck to the bike paths painted along the surface streets until the company building, and its traffic-hell precinct, was firmly in view. As usual, Downtown Brooklyn was impermeable with cars, which provided next to zero space for a cyclist’s traction. I like to bike without fear of sudden decapitation, so I slipped my Citi Bike onto the (empty) sidewalks for two more blocks, with plans on docking it at the next rack. In fact, I was already off the bike and wheeling over toward the finish line when a cop car slowed to an ominous halt at the intersection. One word blared from its megaphone over and over again: “BICYCLE, BICYCLE.”

You can probably guess where I’m going with this. The officer informed me that bicycles must always be in the streets—not the sidewalks—and asked me if I was carrying a driver’s license. I limply protested, noting that I was literally milliseconds away from locking up my bike, that the cumulative time I spent on the pavement was comfortably under a minute, and that we were currently located in what is perhaps the single most inhospitable environment for cyclists in the tri-state area. Quite frankly, getting my two-wheeler off the road for a short detour was a smart, safe, and conscientious choice—the city should be paying me, not the other way around. The officer, of course, already had his mind made up. He returned with my I.D. and a freshly printed ticket, and informed me that I had 15 days to plead not guilty. I had officially been busted on a rented bicycle in the heart of New York City. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.

It’s an open and shut case, by the letter of the law. I was, unambiguously, riding a bicycle on a sidewalk, and according to the city’s Department of Transportation, that is strictly illegal unless the vehicle’s wheels are less than 26 inches in diameter, or if the cyclist is under 12 years old. (If only I was wearing a propeller cap.) The fine appears to be less than $100, so I do not plan on making an Atticus Finch–like overture at the courtroom on behalf of all Citi Bikers who get a little anxious in Downtown Brooklyn. Instead, I will simply pay the citation and contemplate the mercurial chaos of the justice system, and how it feels like the government has granted motorists total carte blanche to pull all sorts of questionable maneuvers in the streets while the self-preservation instincts of cyclists are barely tolerated. You could say I’ve become radicalized!

You know what else I saw on my half-hour commute to the Slate offices? At least 30 cars idling in the bike lane for unspecified reasons—hazard lights on—forcing me to maintain forward momentum by jackknifing into the busy thoroughfare. (All of their dashboards were ticket-free.) I witnessed countless sketchy left-turns after the light turned red, because the surface engineering of any urban environment simply cannot keep up with the number of cars on the road. Just yesterday I was sitting in a passenger seat, watching some suicidal Volvo dart between all four lanes of the BQE during last-day-of-a-three-day-weekend gridlock. I guarantee you that the driver represents a more pressing public safety concern than a bike on a sidewalk.

To be honest, I can’t really blame any of these drivers, and I myself have been guilty of a few of these infractions. There is no place to stop a car—much less a U-Haul—in New York City without choking off a bike lane, and anyone who has ever been to Los Angeles understands the degree to which casual traffic violations can meld with the social contract. These are all symptoms of a much larger problem for cities across America that were simply unprepared for a post-pandemic cycling boom. Bike sales more than doubled in 2020 and have stayed mostly steady since then. This spike has clashed against a century’s worth of lobbying by automotive interests who fought tooth and nail to build the United States into an uncompromising car-driving society. In the 1920s, those interest groups went as far to introduce and criminalize the term “jaywalking” in American nomenclature. Yes, once upon a time, walking across a street was not frowned upon, which seems pretty logical when you think about it. There have been some attempts to make the country more amenable to cyclists—New York is currently trying to install a new suite of protected bike lanes, as is Seattle—but these cities are pushing against decades of ossified infrastructure policy. It’s a paradox that leads to bizarre lapses in judgment; like, say, penalizing a cyclist for avoiding an unnavigable road.

Still, I have to believe that someday soon the revolution will be at hand, and we’ll collectively reach a higher consciousness—that cars in close-quarters are emotionally oppressive, unconscionably dangerous, and fully incompatible with the future of humanity on the planet. On that day of reckoning we shall rectify all past injustices. The bike lanes will be open and free of clutter, jaywalking will be wreathed with civil pride, and most importantly, I will get a rebate and an apology for my sidewalk ticket.