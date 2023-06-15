Just one day after his city earned the national spotlight for hosting Donald Trump’s arraignment, Miami Mayor Francis Xavier Suarez officially added his name to the ever-expanding list of unlikely 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls. On Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported, a pro-Suarez super PAC broadcast ads in Iowa and New Hampshire touting his candidacy, and he registered with Federal Election Commission to enter the GOP primary. Thursday saw Suarez make the media rounds, declaring his candidacy on Good Morning America and giving a nighttime speech for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute’s “A Time for Choosing Speaker Series,” named for the 1964 pro–Barry Goldwater address that launched Reagan’s political career. Suarez has invited presidential intrigue for months, telling Punchbowl News back in October that a run is “something that I would consider given the right circumstances and given the right mood of the country,” meeting with prominent donors in February, touring New Hampshire in April, and making his case to Beltway journalists throughout the spring. Last week, McClatchy reported, Suarez tapped some of his staffers for a national campaign team and held a fundraiser for the super PAC—making this week’s announcement all but inevitable, even though his polling is nearly as underwater as the future of Miami’s coastline.

But Suarez undoubtedly stands out as a unique challenger. He’s the primary’s only Latino entrant, he’s the only big-city mayor running, and, along with Trump, he’s also facing federal investigation—in Suarez’s case, for allegedly expediting permits for a local real estate developer whose firm paid the mayor millions for “consulting” services. Suarez likewise carries a long history in Miami politics. He’s the son of the city’s first Cuban American mayor, Xavier L. Suarez, a popular Reagan-era leader who was later removed from office after his 1997 campaign was found to have forged voter signatures, thanks to a probe that investigated young Francis’ alleged involvement. Still, the younger Suarez went on to serve three terms in the Miami City Commission before beating Miami’s incumbent mayor in 2017, winning re-election in 2021, and being elected president of the United States Conference of Mayors in 2022, thanks to his overwhelming popularity with the region’s majority-Latino population. (Francis’ 2013 mayoral run was derailed after two campaign workers, including his cousin Steve Suarez, were charged with, you guessed it, alleged ballot fraud.)

Suarez may also have the most heterodox ideology of the primary bunch. While reliably following Republican dicta on scrapping tax rates, balancing budgets, increasing police funding, and implementing business-friendly policies, Suarez deviates from the rest of the field in supporting COVID precautions and restrictions, championing public transit, welcoming immigrants from Latin America and the Caribbean, partnering with local Democrats to explicitly address climate change—and, most notably, bucking his party’s national standard-bearers. Suarez did not vote for Donald Trump in either 2016 or 2020, and he endorsed Democrat Andrew Gillum’s 2018 gubernatorial bid against Ron DeSantis. (He did support the latter’s reelection in 2022, however, and he’s hesitated to comment much on Trump’s indictment, allowing that he’d support the former president should he win the nomination.) In particular, Suarez’s feud with his state’s governor—now rival presidential hopeful—has gotten personal when it comes to their differences on COVID mitigation, fighting against Disney, and handling the state’s incoming migrants.

Indeed, as the domineering DeSantis hopes to make his Florida governance a national “blueprint,” Suarez is vying to do the same with his “Miami Miracle,” hoping to make a dent where past mayors have failed. While he lacks the name recognition of his primary opponents, Suarez has used his tenure to fashion a durable national profile—most (in)famously, in his push to “move Silicon Valley to Miami.” As my colleague Henry Grabar has written, Suarez fostered a serious, loving courtship with many tech heavyweights, appealing to right-leaning billionaires sick of the Bay Area’s Democratic dominance, high taxes, and nominally progressive approaches to crime and homelessness; think Peter Thiel, David Sacks, and other “PayPal Mafia” types. As the country becomes increasingly skeptical of politically oriented tech oligarchs, Suarez has lifted his golden lamp to those aggrieved billionaires and invited them to buy property, resettle businesses, and lavish their non-tax-burdened bucks on Miami, which he conveniently boasts as being tough on crime and unhoused peoples. Nowhere has this been more apparent than his embrace of Bitcoin, embodied in the city’s annual Bitcoin Conference as well as Suarez’s willingness to be paid in Bitcoin from 2021 onward. As Jake Dean and I previously reported for Slate, the mayor reached beyond this to establish a tradeable “MiamiCoin” to fund everyday city operations and business that same year—although its monetary value slid by 90 percent not even a year later, and soon opened up Suarez and the city to regulatory scrutiny. Still, he would brush off critiques of his crypto evangelism and continue to advertise Miami as “a prototype for American success,” with hopes that his governance “record” there will convince voters outside the city.

A lay observer could be pardoned for wondering just what record he’s actually referring to, here. In addition to the MiamiCoin debacle—whose chosen virtual exchange eventually booted that currency—Suarez’s crypto gambit saw failures not just in Bitcoin’s long-suffering price decline, but also in his late-2022 decision to invite crypto exchange FTX, whose name graced the Miami Heat’s stadium, to establish its headquarters in Miami. We … all know what happened there. The billionaire playground Suarez has shaped for Miami has led it to rank among the most unequal, least affordable cities in the U.S., per the Associated Press. For all his crowing about police services and criminal crackdowns—all while he’s being probed by the FBI—Miami’s crime rates rank just as highly as those in the Democratic-run cities he and other Republicans denounce. (Not that his richest residents feel that effect, of course, which may be the point.) Even his climate talk has little to show for it, between the fossil-fuel-intensive Bitcoin mining he treasures and his dismissal of activists who warn of very real sea-level rise that’s coming for Miami.

What does Francis X. Suarez really bring to the GOP field, then? When speaking with Punchbowl News, he said he was “someone who is from the next generation” (at 45, he’s older than both DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy) who takes “action for his constituents” (his mayoral role is mostly ceremonial, constrained as it is by the state government and the more powerful Miami-Dade County that encompasses the city) and whose Cuban American background allows him reach to “a variety of minority communities” (both Trump and DeSantis won gains among minority voters in their most recent elections). At the end of it all, he’s already a latecomer to the race, an extreme underdog outmatched by his own nemesis of a governor, someone leaning on a record that may not have as much out-of-state appeal as he thinks—not to mention a City Hall that’s likely uglier than he lets on. If DeSantis flames out and it turns out America doesn’t want to become Florida, it follows that it won’t wish to become Miami, either.