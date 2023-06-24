This is an installment of Good Fit, a column about exercise.

Anyone who has ever gaped through a gym’s plate-glass window or nodded off to a late-night infomercial has become familiar with the contraptions. Behold, for example, the Abs Company Vertical Crunch machine. For just $2,599, this sleek and sturdy item offers users plate-loaded core training in a seated position, and a swivel seat to easily transition to targeting your obliques. Free shipping and extended warranty are included. Not included: Awareness of the incontrovertible fact that you could have performed the very same workout that this machine offers for $0. Just stick your feet under the couch, hold a big rock, and do some damn situps. Oh, the simplicity!

Let me hastily convey that I am not singling out the Abs Company Vertical Crunch machine for scorn. There are thousands of varieties of heavy, expensive, and utterly superfluous exercise machines that clutter our nation’s basements, rec rooms, and strip-mall L.A. Fitness franchises. The $2,900 BodyKore Isolation Series Hip Adductor/Abductor machine can be replaced by squeezing a basketball between your knees. The $4,000 Muscle D Smith Machine can be replaced by squatting with a heavy sandbag. The $4,170 Steelflex Shoulder Press machine can be replaced by hoisting the same sandbag over your head. The $2,000 Body-Solid Pro Clubline Series II Arm Curl Machine can be replaced by curling the same sandbag up and down. (Perhaps that will be the Series III?) I could go on. Do you want me to go on?

Your $4,800 treadmill can be replaced by running your hermit ass down the street.

The existence of an entire manufacturing industry dedicated to producing expensive pieces of equipment that can all be easily and effectively replaced by “yourself and maybe some dirt” is an odd thing. What accounts for this monument to inefficiency? Let me phrase this question in a more revealing way: What accounts for this monument to lies? Because the exercise-machine industry does not really exist for the sake of “helping people exercise.” If that were the goal, the entire thing would just be a short, illustrated book with pictures of stick figures doing pushups and squats. Instead, this wholly unnecessary industry (with its nearly $5 billion market) exists to help enable an even larger scam—the idea that “working out” is something special, an esoteric skill that can be practiced only with the assistance of Bowflex machines that resemble airplane cockpits, which can only be used within the confines of a brightly lit gym that you pay to enter, while supervised by qualified “personal trainers,” who you also pay. If you imagine that you might just pedal an old exercise bike for a while, they will seduce you into believing that you must replace that bike with a $1,500 Peloton equipped with a video screen from which the very same personal trainers may harangue you virtually.

Lies! It’s all lies! Every part of this system is carefully designed to fool you. It’s a big con that not only robs you of your money, but also, in a cruel twist, prevents you from getting a damn good workout. And exercise machines are the scam’s foundation. After all, what do you picture when you think of “a gym?” I guarantee that you picture a big floor space full of these stupid exercise machines. Hell, I could give you a much more functional gym by removing all the machines and leaving you with only an empty floor, a few rusty weights, and the dark depths of your own fears, which you have always been scared to confront (until now). Now that’s a gym. That’s a gym that’s gonna get you in shape, with the help of your own inner drive, fueled by trauma that you transform into physical rage that you take out in the form of exercise. That’s a real damn gym. The only problem: Nobody will pay $79.99 per month for that gym.

So hundreds of thousands of dollars must be spent on exercise machines for the sole purpose of giving that empty room the appearance of a “gym.” Who does this benefit? The exercise-machine companies get paid. The gym companies get paid. And the “personal trainers” who have immersed themselves in mountains of esoteric texts in order to learn enough to tell you to “sit on the seat there and then push the chest press thing forward” get paid too. The loser in this system is you, the poor rube who wanted to “work out” and who has now been reduced to a dreary circuit of sitting on various padded benches and pushing on various isolationist machines in a pale and ineffective simulacrum of exercise. Now you’re broke and you’re still not in shape. What a damn rip-off.

Let me tell you something about me that you might not know: I just got a full body workout and I feel great. What was the total cost of the advanced equipment I used to achieve this nirvana-like state of physical and mental fitness? Well, I used the arms and legs given to me by GOD (free), and combined that with the gravitational pull generated by the 6-billion-trillion-metric-ton mass of planet Earth (free). First I pushed away from the Earth with my arms.

Then I pushed away from the Earth with my legs. Then I got a little crazy by grabbing the bars of a jungle gym and pulling away from the Earth. “Why is the weird sweaty man in the playground, Mommy?” a child asked. But children can’t even vote—much less pass judgment on me and my life. The point is that I pushed and pulled and pressed and pumped and ran and jumped and never, at any time, used an exercise machine that cost thousands of dollars. OR ANY DOLLARS.

This, my friends, is what the Gym Industrial Complex does not want you to know. You don’t need them. You do not need gigantic welded-steel machines that replicate a single movement in a single plane of motion. You do not need a sophisticated cardio machine that replicates the readily available experience of propelling yourself along the Earth’s surface. They are not just unnecessary; they are inferior to the free and unrestricted movement of the human body in space. Once you realize that, the whole scam begins to unravel. If you don’t need all those machines, then you don’t need to pay so much for a fancy gym. If you don’t need the fancy gym, you don’t need the fancy personal trainers. All you really need is the motivation to go outside and push against the Earth—a feeling that may be obtained by contemplating the enormity of the fraud that the exercise-machine industry has been perpetrating upon generations of innocent Americans who were simply looking for guidance in Getting Pumped.

In fact, the best way to get a workout from an exercise machine is to grab hold of it and drag it out to the dumpster. You can even get paid for that.