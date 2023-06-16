Wall Street’s Newest Darling Is an Unprofitable Mediterranean Chain That Sells Bowls of Stuff

Stock markets ain’t what they used to be. Since the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates over a year ago to (successfully, it now seems) tamp down on consistent inflation, monied Americans have heeded the message and steered clear of the risky investments that aided 2021’s massive economic rebound. One telling indicator: Last year saw the worst slowdown in new initial public offerings this century, as markets shied away from new listings in once-unassailable sectors like tech and health care. It may seem odd, then, that the 2023 IPO that holds the most promise for other budding companies belongs to a fast-casual, custom-bowl, upscale-ish Mediterranean restaurant: Cava.

If you’ve never heard of Cava, the simplest explanation is to think of Chipotle, but for pita wraps, rice bowls, and meat dishes, topped with house-made hummus, purportedly healthy dressing, and a sunny disposition. Founded as a local full-service eatery in 2006 by Greek immigrants based in Maryland, the restaurant reimagined itself as limited-service, assembly-line chain in 2011—and soon exploded across the country, opening dozens of locations across the East and West coasts as the decade’s fast-casual mania hit every cuisine type (e.g., salad bowls, noodle dishes, sub sandwiches). All these restaurants benefited from myriad culinary trends—hunger for locally sourced and organic foods, customized recipes, and quick app-linked orders—but Cava had a special advantage as the health-focused “Mediterranean diet” came into vogue: fewer processed and fatty foods, avoidance of dairy and red meat, more fresh fruits and veggies and grains and nuts, all without neglecting the taste factor. Moreover, Cava made the most of its tech offerings, placing sensors in its restaurants to track all parts of the prep and dining experience, and gathering ample data to decide where to site locations and customize dining spaces. In 2018, Cava acquired its closest Mediterranean competitor, Zoës Kitchen, and began slapping its brand onto old Zoës locations to expand its nationwide footprint, finally establishing 263 locations across 22 states (and D.C.) by this year.

It’s a remarkable success story for any hip restaurant chain. But could it also be a savior for the IPO market, and an encouragement to other food brands waiting to go public?

The first signs seem promising. After filing for its IPO one month ago, citing favorable headwinds from a 12.8 percent rise in revenue in 2022, the Cava Group debuted its CAVA stock ticker on Thursday, selling 14.4 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange, raising $318 million, and reaching a multibillion-dollar valuation, making it the year’s first venture capital–backed unicorn this year and best-performing IPO thus far. Friday saw Cava’s share values decline by 12 percent, but that didn’t significantly dent the 117 percent surge it’d seen on Thursday. As the first restaurant to make a listing since Sweetgreen’s stock-market debut in November 2021, it may sound a signal to other specialized food corporations.

Why Cava, though? The chain isn’t profitable, and its growth surge could pop and flame out like so many others have. A look at the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings offers some hints as to the confidence. For one, the chain has a laser focus on young, upscale customers: Its most frequent customers are twenty- and thirtysomethings who live in the suburbs, make six figures, and find enjoyment in all types of digital experiences, like tapping mushroom icons into virtual bowls and watching TikToks from their favorite influencers. Cava has (literally) capitalized on the hip factor, citing its partnership with digital celebrity Emma Chamberlain and noting the impressive viewership and engagement stats on its TikTok and Instagram accounts. (Notably, the potential for a national TikTok ban is cited as one of the company’s risk factors.) It’s also adapted its business model to pandemic-era lifestyle changes, with delivery, “ghost kitchen,” and drive-thru features for customers seeking quick lunches and dinners while working from home; you may be surprised to learn that less than 20 percent of its locations lie in “high-footfall cities” where office commuters walk about for lunch outings. Cava also offers its special dips and spreads for retail sale in trendy outlets like Whole Foods, and it has a loyalty program whose participants made for 25 percent of its sales last year.

Certain favorable factors may not last forever. Cava notes that much of its recent surge in installing new restaurant locations—mainly in the coasts and the Sun Belt, with eyes turning toward the Midwest—came from cost-effective refurbishments of old Zoës Kitchen locations, and there are only eight of those left to switch up. The company mentions that it was ahead of other fast-food chains in raising its minimum wage in 2016, allowing it to sidestep additional hikes in the years after—though probably not for too much longer, thanks to a competitive labor market and rising costs of living. And for all its branding when it comes to recyclable packaging and food “directly sourced” from localized agricultural partners, a persisting lawsuit over its containers’ toxic materials (namely, PFAS and fluorine) may force it to take a step back.

Still, Cava is well positioned for a solid market future, thanks to counsel from experienced advisers, cushions from lavish fundraising rounds, and general good timing when it comes to ravenous investors ready to stake their claims in the market again. It won’t take too long for us to see whether Cava keeps bowling investors over.