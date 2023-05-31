My Parents’ Dogs Are Practically Inheriting Their House

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

My parents are in their mid-70s and have five dogs—all rescues. Recently, they decided to change their will so that if they should both die at the same time their dogs will be cared for by a dog sitter who will live in their home, rent-free. All utilities and taxes will be paid for by the estate. In addition, this dog sitter will receive a per diem salary until the last dog has crossed the rainbow bridge. I’ve known about this for a few weeks and have kind of just rolled my eyes about it. My brother found out the other day (I thought he already knew). He is livid. He thinks this is my parents putting their dogs before their children. I should note that almost the entire estate is being left to me as my brother doesn’t need the money, being quite successful himself. This was HIS choice and he pressured my parents to put their entire estate into my name and it was a done deal before I knew anything about it (my brother is honestly a great person).

When my brother asked how I felt about it I said that it was their will to decide what they wanted to do. I think their decision is foolish at best, and risky at worst, but I also don't need the drama and I put away a healthy 23 percent of my salary so I'm taking care of myself and my family's future. That said, I want a professional's opinion. I don't want my parents to make a mistake if there is a better way. I know they love their dogs but I also know they want what is best for everyone. Are they doing that or are they missing something? Is my attitude of just not giving into the drama the best way to handle it?

—The Dogs Get the House

Dear Dogs Get the House,

It may seem absurd, but pet trusts do exist and are more common than you might think. A pet trust is a legal way for owners to make sure their beloved animals are still taken care of once they’re no longer around. Since you can’t leave money directly to an animal (they’re considered property), you leave it to a human trustee to oversee your pet’s care. You can also leave money to an organization that will have your pet’s best interest at heart, like a pet rescue. Ask your parents if they’ve already arranged all these details so they can ensure their final wishes are carried out correctly. If they haven’t, guide them in that direction.

At the end of the day, it’s their money. Domesticated animals can’t take care of themselves, and your parents just want to ensure they have a good life—sort of how they took care of you and your sibling. It sounds like you’ve already made peace with their decision. Continue not giving into the drama and, instead, enjoy the time you still have with your family.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I am a single 54-year-old and unemployed for the second time in three years. Once at the start of the pandemic for two years, which wiped out my emergency fund, savings, and all but $10,000 of a 401(k) (Roth). I am now laid off again. My industry was directly impacted by the pandemic. While the industry is recovering, it is very competitive for jobs. I recently received notification that I am an heir to my uncle’s estate. I will receive around $325,000 from the trust when everything is settled. I have a difficult relationship with my only sibling, a sister I am estranged from. I realize I need a will immediately as a homeowner and this money arriving in the next year in case anything happens to me. I do not want my sister to go after my estate in the event of my death. She has always had a strong focus on money her entire life. I plan on paying off debt as soon as the money arrives and paying off the year left on my car loan. Other than replacing the money I removed from retirement, what else should I be doing?

—Broke to Heiress?

Dear Broke Heiress,

It sounds like you’ve already started on a good game plan; we just need to fine-tune it. First, develop a strategy for being financially okay while waiting for your industry to level out. Cutting back on your overall expenses will lessen the cash flow going out when you don’t have as much coming in. Put aside a year’s worth of expenses and designate it your new emergency fund. A year’s worth of expenses may seem like a lot, but considering you’ve been laid off twice in less than three years, you need to be protected. You’ve also mentioned that you’ll be paying off your debt, which will help tremendously.

Replace the money in your 401(k) and then take advantage of the extra contributions you can make since you are past age 50. I’d also open a brokerage account, which allows you to buy and sell different investments, such as stocks, index funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), just to name a few. Your money will be making you money with the power of compound interest. Good luck.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I’m a medical resident and like so many other people, I’m wondering what I should do with some extra funds. I currently have $25,000 sitting in my checking account, and I know it could be put to better use. I’m already maxing out my 401(k) match and contributing to my Roth IRA. This situation is of course complicated by the fact that I have medical school student loans (federal, low six figures, actually lower than average) and the opportunity to at least triple my salary once I get out of residency. I’m hoping to participate in public student loan forgiveness once I start practicing but also realize that the best job opportunity may not be eligible for that. So, where should my extra money go, while keeping in mind my loans, possibly buying a home after I graduate, and wanting to be able to help any family members who might need my support in the future?

—Not There Yet

Dear Not There Yet,

There are a few different places where you can put your money to work. At the same time, before moving forward with a plan, I recommend you go over any future costs you’ll be incurring post-graduation.

For example, will you be employed right away once you’ve finished your residency, or will you need to take time to find a new practice? If you need to find a new job, you’ll need to set aside savings in case the job search takes longer than hoped. Do you need to pay for any licensing or a board certification? That’s a few thousand dollars you’ll need to have handy right there.

After those costs have been assessed, figure out the timeframe you’d like to purchase a home and what price would be sustainable for you while still paying on your student loans. If you’re able to wait five to seven years before making that happen, invest in stocks and index funds with a brokerage account. If you need your money sooner, consider I bonds and certificates of deposit. Good luck!

—Athena

