I Hired My Wife’s Friend as a House Cleaner. Uh, That Went Terribly Wrong.

Pay Dirt is Slate's money advice column.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I’m not a neat freak. I’ve heard people sometimes do things like clean their baseboards, but I’ve never done it myself, and it doesn’t bother me. That’s my baseline for what comes next. What bothers me is clutter and trash. I feel like I have a pretty normal threshold for not wanting “stuff” on the floor, tables, counters, etc. My wife is less bothered by messiness. She’s not a hoarder. But lived for years with a hoarder roommate, with that level of actual trash in the hallway between our bedrooms, and it didn’t really bother my wife.

I’m trying to find a middle ground on picking up after ourselves. OK, being honest, I’m trying to get her to pick up after herself. She leaves her shoes in the middle of the living room after coming home; she opens deliveries, unwraps whatever is inside, and leaves the box and the wrapping wherever she opened them; she works from home, and at lunch, she unwraps something to cook and just leaves the garbage on the counter for multiple days in a row, the pile just growing until I point it out to her or clean it up myself. That level of small things, but everywhere, with everything she touches. We’ve talked about how I feel like when she’s done using something, it just vanishes from her consciousness and stays where she leaves it until I put it away. She tries to change (she really does!), but then a week later there are six soda cans on the back of her side of the couch.

The obvious answer is to hire a cleaning person. We make decent money and can afford to. Well, we did that. We hired a friend (bad move, I know, but she needed help) to do a deep clean for four hours every two weeks, and she did a great job for a few years. Then her work and living situation changed, and she could only come every three weeks, but my wife convinced me to keep paying the same monthly amount because she still needed help. Now when she comes out, they sit and chat for the first two of her available four hours before any work starts. When I point out that we should be cleaning (yes “we,” I help her clean my house), I’m the bad guy, because this friend never gets to get out and socialize except for these tri-weekly visits. So nothing is done except for whatever she can do while chatting, I still live in clutter and trash, and I can’t afford to pay a second housekeeper!

—I Just Want a Clean(ish) House

Dear I Just Want a Clean(ish) House,

You need to tell your wife it’s not fair to you that the house isn’t getting clean when you’re actively paying someone to do it. Point out that she’s inhibiting her friend from getting the job done. The alternative is to find another person or service to do it, and I doubt your wife wants her friend to lose work. I don’t buy that the friend never gets to socialize otherwise—surely, she has other friends—but even if that were true, it’s not your responsibility to provide a social experience for her. If your wife is concerned about her, she can find time to take her to dinner or spend time together outside of work.

It’s also worth reminding your wife that you hired someone to do the cleaning because she hasn’t been able to break her habit of leaving things everywhere. The house needs to get cleaned one way or the other. The options include: your wife learning to become a neater person, her letting her friend do her job, or you hiring someone else to clean. Let her pick. The most attractive option for her is obviously going to be the second one.

I would also talk to your wife about why she thinks she has trouble cleaning up after herself. Sometimes behavior like that is a sign of deeper issues including, sometimes, depression. If you think it may be coming from a place of ambivalence about taking care of herself, it may help her to see a therapist. She may just have a high tolerance for mess, and in that case, you’re just dealing with someone else’s personal preferences, but it’s worth the discussion.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I’m a magazine editor who works remotely, and I have way too much stuff. I’m talking sneakers, clothes, and fitness gear. I have a big house, and somehow it’s packed with things acquired through work and things I’ve purchased for myself, like a Peloton and treadmill. All of this stuff is affecting my mental health. I can’t stand a cluttered house and I function better with minimalism. My husband is the opposite, and he buys things that we don’t need and that he forgets he even has. He shops too much, and he also likes to shop for me, despite me acquiring (and purchasing) the best of everything. His taste isn’t great, and I’m often stuck wearing something that I don’t even like because he gets upset when I say I don’t like something.

He’s not the only one. My mom buys me pots and pans that take up too much space, or she asks me to store things since she has an apartment. People are always trying to give me things, including things they use because they feel guilty tossing them. Once I said I didn’t have space, and someone asked why I haven’t turned my spare bedroom into a walk-in closet. I’ll travel and come home to the stuff because they dropped off with my husband while I was away. I give a lot of things away to friends and charity, but I feel guilty buying things that I actually want because I have to reckon with the clutter that keeps finding me. How do I get people to respect my boundaries? How can I get them to listen when I say no more stuff?

—Trapped in a Walk-in Closet

Dear Trapped in a Walk-in Closet,

It sounds like you have a few specific offenders who keep loading you up with more stuff. The next time they offer to bring you things, just say you don’t have room, and suggest a place for them to donate whatever it is they’re trying to unload. If they drop things off anyway, make it clear to them that you will be donating those items yourself.

Explain to your mother that you actually need your space in the house and find her a storage unit for the stuff she wants to store. (That is what storage units are for, mom!) It might also be a good prompt for her to get rid of the things she’s housing under your roof by asking if she still wants them or whether you have permission to throw them out. She, like your husband, may have lost track of what she actually has.

Your husband is a little bit of a tougher case. It’s clear that he views buying you things as an expression of love, and some people just enjoy giving gifts. When he’s inclined to buy you something try suggesting things you’d actually like or need. Or if he wants to buy you clothes, suggest you go shopping together, perhaps as part of a date.

In the meantime, there is nothing to stop you from throwing things out. Tell your husband you’re going to Marie Kondo the hell out of your house and anything that doesn’t spark joy is going in the trash. It will make you feel so much better. One of my best friends from college did this every few months in an extreme way, leaving him with a spare bedroom that wouldn’t be out of place in a monastery. While I’m not that hardcore about it, I now do it myself periodically, and having far less stuff to maintain reduces my stress levels enormously. I don’t mean spring cleaning or curating your things, I mean a wholesale getting rid of anything that you do not want to make an effort to have to dry clean, dust, or repair. I highly recommend it.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I am one of three siblings. One brother married a woman with a large trust fund. She and their young kids are set for life. Devastatingly, my brother passed away and when he did, my father promised my sister-in-law that my brother’s equal share of the inheritance would go to her. My mom said she cringed when she heard him say it.

Since then, my father also passed away. Am I wrong to feel that my mom should change her will and split the inheritance between me and my brother only? I have trouble stomaching the fact that my niece and nephew will never have to work. This money will be a drop in the bucket for them. But for my kids, it would be life-changing. My other brother and I are financially OK but not wealthy. While my husband and I save money for college, we know our young kids will incur debt when they go. This additional inheritance would help avoid that.

My mom says she will never go against what my father said and that it’s a betrayal of my deceased brother. I feel I am making a logical argument and fighting for my kid’s futures. On the other hand, I feel like a monster. My niece and nephew are growing up without a father. How do I find acceptance?

—Sad About the Past and Nervous About the Future

Dear Sad About The Past and Nervous About The Future,

It’s an understandable reaction to be frustrated that money you could use is being given to someone who doesn’t need it. But I think you have to weigh that against the fact that not following your father’s wishes would mean literally disinheriting your sister-in-law and niece and nephew, none of whom have done anything to deserve it. That would mean breaking a promise to them from your dad, and it would probably affect their relationship with your mother. I would also caution against making assumptions about your sister-in-law’s trust fund unless you know the particulars. Trust funds come in many shapes and sizes and don’t necessarily mean your niece and nephew won’t have to work.

I say frequently in this column that an inheritance is a gift, not something anyone is entitled to. Many of the letters we get involve families torn apart by arguments over who deserves what. I don’t know what kind of relationship you have with your sister-in-law but it sounds like she was close enough to your father that he felt he needed to reassure her that she is viewed equally as family, and you should think about what it would feel like for her and your niece and nephew if you made an effort to undo that promise.

You also should be mindful of the position you’d be putting your mother in. She’s already told you that she doesn’t want to undermine your late father’s intentions, and if you were able to talk her into disinheriting your sister-in-law, you would leave her with a lot of guilt about that. I know you don’t want your kids to rack up debt going to college, but that’s also a matter of picking the right college and looking for the best aid packages if they end up needing it. Some moderate educational debt isn’t likely to ruin their lives. My parents didn’t go to college and didn’t save any money at all for me to go, so I graduated with a big pile of loans. While I’d rather not have had debt, I don’t regret incurring it to get the education I received. Your kids will be OK, too. Prioritize family relationships over money.

Dear Pay Dirt,

My in-laws always favored their daughter over my husband, even though we live far closer. That extended, unfortunately, to the next generation. While my in-laws happily babysat and spoiled my nieces left and right, my children saw them a grand total of two or three hours a year. My father-in-law died two months ago, and since then, my mother-in-law has been in much more frequent contact—wanting money, wanting help getting to appointments, and wondering where she’ll live long-term. I’m a stay-at-home mom and my husband is pressuring me to step up. I don’t feel this is my job. My in-laws were at best acquaintances all these years. My focus is on my children, who are disabled. I’ve told my husband I am not helping at all because I expect a “give an inch, take a mile” situation. Am I wrong?

—Selfish But OK With It

Dear Selfish But OK With It,

There is a happy medium between letting your mother-in-law take advantage of you and not helping at all. It doesn’t sound like you have an openly hostile relationship with her, and your husband obviously cares about her. I understand not wanting her problems to take priority over your own children. But she is your family, and refusing to do anything at all will only exacerbate the emotional distance between you two, and possibly damage your husband’s relationship with her. That’s what you’re risking by not helping at all.

I think there are plenty of ways to mitigate the possibility of her “taking a mile.” Set expectations about where you will help and where you can’t or won’t from the outset. There are ways to be helpful without it draining you of the time and energy you want to spend on your children, including suggesting resources that are not you to help her with these things. She’s not your parent, so your husband should really take the lead in making sure your mother-in-law understands what the boundaries of your ability to help are. You’re not doing this for her, you’re doing it for him, and he should be aware of that, too.

—Elizabeth

