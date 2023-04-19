My Girlfriend Expects Me to Keep Floating Her Financially Forever

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

My girlfriend of five years and I finally decided to move in together two years ago. When we made this decision she was “between jobs” and owed tens of thousands in credit card debt. I bought a house for us, in my name, and for several months while she looked for a job paid all the expenses. The new house has a mother-in-law apartment attached so we decided to set it up as an Airbnb. Our agreement, since she was unable to contribute financially, was that she would maintain the Airbnb—i.e. set up the listing on Airbnb, furnish and outfit the unit (with my credit card), and communicate with guests and clean between stays. This arrangement worked well for awhile while she got on her feet. Leading up to this move, the understanding always was that she would pay me some rent once she was employed and stable.

After a few months, she found a good job and makes decent money as the operations manager for a restaurant group. I decided that I would continue to let her work on her debts if she could also contribute groceries to the household. Currently, she continues to live rent-free, buys groceries, and does as many of the Airbnb chores as her busy schedule allows, while I fill in the blanks. While I wouldn’t call myself a “high earner” I do make more than twice as much as she does, especially when Airbnb profits are included. These profits are put directly into savings and are reinvested into maintenance and improvements on the house/Airbnb unit. Though some time has passed since we last discussed it, I still believe that she should begin paying rent at some juncture.

Whenever I bring it up, she says that groceries and her work on the Airbnb are enough of a contribution and gets rather prickly about the whole thing. While I appreciate these contributions, half of the groceries are hers and I do nearly half of the work on the Airbnb, the proceeds of which go to benefit the household. And though I would love for her to free herself from debt and become more financially independent, I contribute nearly all of my income toward the household while she adds very little. I have my own savings needs and debts to pay and I can no longer float her in perpetuity. I think since I make twice her salary, it would be fair that I pay two-thirds of the house and expenses and she pays one-third. Is this fair?

—Living Rent Free In My House

Dear Living Rent Free,

You say you bought a house for the both of you, but it’s strictly in your name. As a homeowner, it’s your responsibility to be prepared and able to solely cover all expenses without any additional contribution from anyone, let alone your girlfriend. The expenses from your Airbnb are also solely your responsibility—given it’s your property. Although the “profit” goes back into the household, it’s your house. You’re the one directly benefitting from these improvements.

I’m also confused as to how she’d be “paying rent” if you’re framing it as her home too. It would technically be helping you pay off your mortgage. If you’d like her to start contributing money toward the mortgage, you should meet with a real estate attorney to come up with an agreement so she can begin gaining a stake in the house you say you were meant to share. After this is figured out, then approach her about splitting expenses as a homeowner. And sure, you can also certainly propose drawing up a rental agreement and ask her to pay up her share since she is living on your property, but don’t frame it to her as a net benefit for the both of you.

﻿Dear Pay Dirt,

For 21 years, I endured a wife that was financially dysfunctional. She had already declared bankruptcy by the time I married her and she was constantly borrowing money to pay off debt—her own kind of Ponzi scheme. I bailed her out numerous times with four- and five-figure sums, paid down the mortgage, paid many expenses she should have contributed to, and eventually paid off “her” house. I even just let her have my share of the house when I divorced her, to eliminate any resentment from her. Now I have learned my 25-year-old daughter has maxed-out two credit cards. I am livid to think she will go down the same sad road of debt. I feel I am being coerced into bailing her out as well. She works a good job but also gives in to her partner’s own financial shortcomings. All this just as I have received a generous inheritance and my generosity seems to just be expected. I’d like to clear her debt but as a father, I feel it would be a disservice to enable her. Now I’m caught in the middle…again. What to do?

—Next Generation Bail Out

Dear Next Generation Bail Out,

I’m not shocked your daughter is repeating the same cycle as your previous relationship. It still functions even in dysfunction; she may not know any differently. As an adult, you can’t blame your parents forever, but growing up watching your relationship with her mother helps explain some of the background on why she’s maxing out her credit cards and supporting someone financially unstable. It will most likely worsen with time if she does not learn healthy money management skills—fast.

Come from a place of love and ask her what’s going on. Don’t compare her to her mother. Just listen to what she has to say. While it may seem like old news, acknowledge that she didn’t have the best financial role models growing up, but she does have a great one now (her dad) who would like to help. Offer to help her create a budget to see where her money goes. By comparing her current expenses to her income, she can see where her money is going and then work on cutting back and putting any extra money toward her debt.

I’d also gift her a copy of The Financial Diet: A Total Beginner’s Guide to Getting Good with Money by Chelsea Fagan and Lauren Ver Hage. It’s a beginner’s guide to making your money work while learning how to be an adult, inspired by the popular website, The Financial Diet. This could be a great resource while she works on herself and her money. Long story short, no, don’t bail her out. Give her support and share resources instead. Stay strong dad!

Dear Pay Dirt,

I tend to be a lazy cook. I will prep my ingredients on Sunday, put them in Tupperware, and throw them together when I feel like it. I mostly do a lot of pasta since it is easy. I have several housemates, but two, in particular, are annoying the crap out of me. “Angela” has no idea how to budget so she will blow her money on takeout and expensive makeup only to have not a penny until her next paycheck so she whines about how she is “starving” while I am cooking. “Nico” will always try to sneak a free meal and then turn around and complain about how it needs more seasoning or that he hates an ingredient I have used.

I have talked myself blue in the face about how I am on a strict budget and I make food to last me a few days. I don’t have my parents to fall back on anymore. They don’t care. It is usually just the three of us in the house and Angela and Nico will tag team me in their whine-athon to get food. The last time I lost my temper and threw some instant ramen at their heads and told them to eat that or starve. They were so offended they called a house meeting about my “abusive” behavior. I turned around and asked why they were freeloaders and thought I was their personal chef.

The others basically don’t want to get involved and just want peace in the house. I just want to make my food. Angela and Nico still don’t understand why their behavior is offensive. At this point, I am ready to keep throwing ramen at their heads. Moving isn’t an option. My lease runs for another nine months and the house is on a direct bus line to my work. I need help here.

—Throwing Ramen

Dear Throwing Ramen,

I don’t advocate violence, but I get your frustration. Angela and Nico both sound pretty entitled and have continued to disrespect your boundaries. It doesn’t help that your other roommates are letting them gang up on you.

First, is it possible for you can do your meal prepping on a different day of the week, at a time when neither of them will be around? It may not be as convenient as your current setup, but I’m sure the silence from not having them over your shoulder would be worth it. If that isn’t doable, can you cook a few different meals simultaneously at the same time? For example, making soup in a crockpot while making toppings for a rice bowl on the stove. You can freeze extra portions and eat them as the week goes on—that way when they ask if they can have a plate, you can say you only made enough for just you. I personally swear by the recipes on the website Budget Bytes. They’re tasty, cheap, and easy to follow.

I also recommend you work on keeping as much space from your roommates as possible. Wear soundproof headphones while cooking with the music turned way up. If they try to talk to you, nod your head but keep busy. Limit talking during your meal prep as much as possible. You can say, “Hey, we’ve already discussed this, and I am not responsible for your meals. Please respect my space while I cook. Thank you.” Eventually, I’m hoping they’ll get the point and leave you alone.

As a side note, engage in a stress-relieving activity if you’re not already. By managing your stress, you can keep calm while enforcing your boundaries. My favorites are yoga, playing video games, and working on projects around the house. This should also help make the next nine months more tolerable. Then, find a way out.

Dear Pay Dirt,

My partner started a new job a few months ago. The other day, she got an alert from our bank’s app that her old employer had just deposited $11,000 in her checking account. Based on the timing and amount of the deposit, it seems likely that this is an annual bonus payout for the previous year (when she was still working there). This is pretty clearly a mistake in her favor.

For now, she has transferred that money to a savings account. Our question is whether the company has any recourse to claw back that payout.

We see this as a mistake that we are not obligated to correct. Additionally, my wife had a really terrible experience at that company for a number of reasons (almost all of which are the company’s fault), so we both see this as a karmic reward of sorts. The company is a large firm that is extremely profitable (as in billions of dollars in free cash flow per year), so we aren’t losing sleep over them losing $11,000 due to an accounting error. But we would really like to avoid having to pay this back after putting the money to use, hence our decision to leave it in savings for the time being. What do you think?

—No Thanks for the Memories But the Cash Will Suffice

Dear Cash Will Suffice,

An $11,000 karmic windfall seems nice, but it is too good to be true. According to the U.S. Department Of Labor (DOL), every state has a different statute of limitations in which an ex-employer can legally collect an accidental overpayment. Your wife may be subject to legal ramifications if the funds are not returned. Save yourself the headache. Your next step would be contacting the company to figure out a plan for returning the wages. But you can always book a consultation with an attorney who specializes in employment law, too. Good luck.

—Athena

