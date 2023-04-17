My Girlfriend Is Inheriting a Bunch of Money—and Wants to Spend It on Herself

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

My longterm girlfriend and I disagree about whether a $30,000 inheritance left to her by her great-aunt should be “her” money or “our” money. She wants to spend a large part (almost a third!) of it on expensive supplies for her hobby. I think that we should save most of it and use some of it on a vacation since we both find traveling extremely romantic.

My argument is: 1) I don’t care about her hobby, but we’ll both enjoy a trip abroad; 2) we’ve lived on only my (admittedly low, since it’s academia) income for over a decade, so according to her own rule about entitlement to “her” windfall, shouldn’t she technically have been entitled to none of my wages all these years?

Her argument is: 1) she had to put aside her hobby for many years to raise our children (it’s not a safe art form for young kids to be around) and yearns to return to it; 2) she paid entirely in cash for our $950k house at the beginning of our partnership (though my income pays the property taxes and maintenance costs), therefore she alleges that we haven’t actually been living on solely my income because I’ve been saving on rent all these years.

I feel resentful of the double standard about control over finances and hurt that she would rather prioritize her own joy over our shared joy. She feels impatient to reconnect with her hobby and hurt that her contributions to our lifestyle are unseen.

How do we reconcile our different viewpoints? How should the money be allocated? Is there something that we’re missing?

—I’m About to Glass(Blow) a Fuse

Dear I’m About to Glass(Blow) a Fuse,

I’m afraid your girlfriend is right; it’s her money, not your shared money. Her great-aunt did not leave it to both of you.

I also find it odd that you mention that your girlfriend bought the nearly million dollar house you’re living in entirely in cash as if that were not a significant contribution. I don’t know how many years you’ve been together, but has your (by your own admission low) income totaled up to at least a million dollars over the years? That’s how much your girlfriend has already spent, so it’s not just a matter of the rent you’re not paying; it’s the money you didn’t spend to acquire the house, too. If you’re going to keep score regarding who contributes what, then you need to get the math right. If your girlfriend had not spent all of that cash at the beginning of the relationship, she’d presumably have more than enough money for her hobby right now.

Also you know that your girlfriend’s hobby is something she cares deeply about and she sacrificed it to raise your kids. Whether you care about it is irrelevant to begin with, but depriving her of something you know will make her happy while, by the way, spending none of your money strikes me as incredibly selfish—and she will resent you for it if you talk her into it. You might be able to drag her on a trip abroad, but it’ll be anything but romantic.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I’m a 25-year-old currently renting a single family home with two similarly aged friends for $2,400 each month. The lady who owns the home informed us through the property management company that she plans to sell the house within the next few years as her children have no interest in the property and she no longer wishes to own it. It’s a 1,125-square foot, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home built in the ‘60s, and it’s got plenty of problems—carpenter bees burrowing into the wood of the roof, windows that don’t open, ancient appliances, no overhead lighting in bedrooms or the living room, etc.

However, I’m still giving serious consideration to purchasing it. I live in a high cost of living area and don’t plan on moving. I don’t want to rent forever, and I honestly like the house, even with the flaws. Plus, I figure the issues in the house are not insurmountable and can be factored in when negotiating purchase price—with all the factors mentioned above and what similar houses have sold for recently in my area, I’m anticipating a 20 percent down payment of $80K, which isn’t impossible for me to achieve. All the advice on the internet says a person my age shouldn’t be buying a house (and definitely not with friends), but given that I like where I live, and I anticipate my career being here indefinitely (healthcare), and my friends are just as interested as I am, it seems sound to me. What do you think?

—Hoping for a Home

Dear Hoping for a Home,

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with owning a home at a young age, but co-ownership comes with a lot of complications. You’d have to agree on an appropriate equity split with your friends, and what you would do in the event that one of you wants to move out or sell their stake, and you should have a plan for what you’d do if one of you stops making mortgage payments for any reason.

You also have to consider that roommates are not like spouses—you don’t have a lifelong commitment to them. This is especially true in your 20s when you’re still figuring out early adulthood. So you also need to plan for the possibility that any of you have a falling out with each other and decide you can no longer live in the same house. These are all real risks and the reason why The Internet says you shouldn’t buy a home with friends.

Even if you were buying the house entirely by yourself, however, there are some things to consider. The mortgage market right now is not great for potential buyers, and lenders are tightening requirements to avoid defaults. Hopefully your credit is good, and you can jump through the requisite hoops, but we’re also in a high interest rate environment that doesn’t look like it’s getting better anytime in the near future for would-be homeowners.

But if this turns out not to be a problem, and you and your friends have spotless credit, keep in mind that you still won’t really know what the house is going to cost or what needs to be fixed until you go through the inspection and appraisal process. You should know what you’re willing to pay before you get to that point and walk away if the cost ends up being materially higher than you anticipated.

Lastly, if you believe you really want to be a homeowner now, you should also look at other comparable properties to get a sense of what your options are. You may find that you can get something you like with fewer problems for a similar price–or you might find something you like better than the place you’re in now. If your landlord isn’t selling immediately, you have plenty of time to do that.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I’m lucky to be in a position to ask this question, but I still need help. I had a stable, loving childhood with parents who did their best. But also, I grew up in 2000s diet culture and inherited some gnarly mental illness genetics on one side. At 18, after a suicide attempt in college, I started seeing a therapist. I eventually told my parents about therapy and medication (but not the root cause); although they were unhappy, they came around. They also helped me pay the copays when I was in school. I’m now 29, and have been out of therapy for years because my insurance is so bad. My brother started seeing a therapist for his ongoing struggles with anorexia. He selectively disclosed to them that he was seeing someone for anxiety and left it at that, since they’ve always been very weird about food and weight.

My parents help him with therapy copay because he’s in law school and not making much money. His other care is fully covered by his great insurance. Recently my medical doctor gave me a referral to specialized outpatient eating disorder treatment (nutrition, therapy, etc.), which seems like it would be really helpful. The problem is, the ones with smaller copays have lengthy waiting lists. I could work with someone highly recommended and a higher copay, but I can’t afford it. I want to ask my parents for help because I know they can, but I really, really don’t want to tell them why, especially because I’m not skinny like my brother. The medical practice does not have a discreet name, think “City Name Center for Disordered Eating,” so I can’t say it’s just therapy either. How do I navigate this?

—Love and Money

Dear Love and Money,

In order to really advise on whether it would be destructive or harmful to you to tell your parents why you need this specific kind of therapy, I’d have to be a therapist myself and know more about your history, so I’m going to refrain from suggesting that you tell them or not.

That said, I think it’s worth thinking through the worst-case scenarios because it sounds like the program itself would help you with some of the issues your parents may have created for you with their attitudes toward diet and weight. If you think the program will do you more good than anything they say about it will do you harm, then on a cost/benefit basis, it’s probably worth just telling them. (If the name of the practice is an issue, I assume this is because they’d be paying the practice directly or see it on a statement somewhere. If they would just be giving you the money directly, I think you could just tell them you’re continuing therapy and not go into specifics, just as your brother did.)

You describe your childhood as loving and your parents as people who did their best. If this is true, it’s hard to imagine that they would deny you medical help that you’re directly asking them for. If they’re judgmental about it, this is something you’re already accustomed to, and you know that their attitudes are wrong. I realize that doesn’t make their behavior on this front hurt any less, but it’s sometimes helpful to distance yourself a bit and remind yourself that your parents don’t know what they’re talking about on this particular issue and that your health trumps any discomfort they might have.

The other option is to wait out the clinics with smaller co-pays—and the attractiveness of that option really depends on how urgent and time-sensitive you think the issue is.

Dear Pay Dirt,

My boyfriend and I have been discussing moving in with each other. We’ve been together for about a year and a half, and his lease is coming up in a few months. He loves where he lives and I like it too, but it’s too small. I work from home and absolutely need either a two-bedroom or a one-bedroom with a den. I’ve been living with my mother since I lost my job at the beginning of the pandemic. I went from living in a cramped apartment with a roommate to a nice house in the almost-suburbs. My boyfriend and I want to split the rent based on our income. I’m fine with that, but I can’t afford my share of a two-bedroom in his apartment building. There are, however, plenty of nice, affordable, two-bedroom townhouses within 15 minutes of where we live now.

My boyfriend thinks I’m being selfish for not accepting an option that keeps us in his current location. I, however, am perfectly fine living with my mother until I am more financially stable. I basically had to start my career over when the pandemic began and it’s going to take a couple more years for me to get to where I was in my previous career. I told him I was fine with living with my mom and us having this conversation in another year. My boyfriend is mad and says that I’m being childish by not sacrificing something. Meanwhile, when I asked him to pay for more than our agreed upon share for a two-bedroom, he flipped out, saying he shouldn’t have to pay extra for something that I want. I feel like it’s a small sacrifice for him—he could comfortably pay the entire rent on his income alone—since he’s the one set on staying where he is. We are at an impasse. Do you have any advice?

—Cramped Cohabitation

Dear Cramped Cohabitation,

It sounds like your boyfriend believes the word “sacrifice” only applies to you. It’s perfectly reasonable to want dedicated work space wherever you live if you work from home. If he is going to insist that you can only get that in an apartment you can’t afford, he’s not really leaving you with any choice: you will have to stay where you are until space in his building is affordable for you. It’s not okay for him to expect that you will either pay more than you can afford or not have work space, just so he can stay in the same building.

Your boyfriend also needs to understand that for people who work from home, having space to do it isn’t the height of luxury; it’s part of what you need to do your job. And I can tell you from my own pandemic experience that trying to, for example, work on your bed because you don’t have that space makes it very hard to be productive (and in my case, it also murdered my lower back.) Now we’re in a different space and I have a desk and some quiet, and the difference is enormous. Unless your boyfriend is willing to do his own job without a dedicated work space, he’s not really in a position to decide on your behalf whether you need one. Serious relationships require some level of compromise and if he’s not willing to bend at all to accommodate you while getting exactly what he wants, he may not be ready for that—in which case waiting a year might make sense anyway.

—Elizabeth

