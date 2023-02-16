My Father-in-Law Claims He’s “Saving So Much Money.” Because of What He’s Taking From Us.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

My wife and I recently cut the cord on our cable bill and switched to a full-time streaming service. About a month ago, we were at my father-in-law’s house visiting and the topic of our cable situation came up. I offered to let him test out our streaming service at his house (it allows multiple logins from different locations). Fast forward a couple of weeks and he’s now canceled his own cable service and using mine full-time. He hasn’t offered to pay us any money and has even commented about how much money he’s able to save now. What’s the limit for mooching, narcissist in-laws who don’t know boundaries? This seems past it.

—Cut My Cord

Dear Cut My Cord,

Let the older man replace his cable if it’s not prohibiting you from watching the newest HBO series. Someone making a profile under a streaming service you’re already paying for with no additional costs to you isn’t a reason to start a war. Instead, try asking him to sign up for a different streaming service and then share the login with you. Then you’ll at least have something new to discuss during your next family dinner instead of dwelling on your disdain.

Dear Pay Dirt,

My partner and I are recently out of college and have not yet combined finances, though we plan to eventually. My partner just found out that their company needs them to move across the country (I work remotely, so no problem there). The company will pay them a lump sum to cover moving costs, but as we are young adults who live minimally, there will be a couple of thousand dollars left over. Who gets this little windfall? On paper, it all belongs to my partner, but I can’t help feeling that I should be entitled to some of it since I am equally bearing the costs and stresses of moving. This might just be my financial anxiety speaking, though: I have less in savings than my partner, which stresses me out, though I still have plenty and they reassure me they don’t mind. We haven’t yet discussed the money and I’m not sure how to bring it up.

—Little Windfall, Big Anxiety

Dear Little Windfall,

You say there will be money left over, but also mention that you’re equally bearing the costs of moving. Is your partner already using some of this money to help with your individual costs of the move: flights, packing, shipping, purchases, etc.?

If your partner asked you to move across the country with them, it’s more than fair that they cover your associated costs with the move. Not only do they want you to be there, but I assume when you say they “don’t mind” about your smaller savings, that means they would cover you in case your savings account falls short. You could call your partner over the phone and say, “I’ve been thinking a lot lately about our upcoming move. I’m excited because I love you, but I’m also spending much more money than I initially planned. Would you be willing to help me start covering the costs and paying them directly out of your relocation package?” That’s a fair way to ask without telling them to cough up some cash.

If your partner did not ask you to move across the country while they pursued greener pastures in the workplace, and instead you volunteered, I don’t think you should demand they reimburse you. It would be a nice gesture, but volunteering to do this on your own is something you chose to do. When you decide to do something, you also determine what comes with it. Sometimes it costs money on your end. If you still feel like you should have a cut, use the same script above, but if they say no, really think about whether this is the right move for you, too.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I (23F) am in my second year of teaching at a small independent, K-8 international school. I started working for them the fall after I graduated college, in September of 2021. I have had the same position since then. I substitute, I supervise lunches and recesses, and my main position is to teach the after-school program for students. The position is hourly and technically part-time, but I can work more hours substituting if needed, and I receive benefits, including health care and contributions to a retirement account. I love working for the school, and I love my students. The problem is that my current position is exhausting and doesn’t actually involve much teaching, so I’m not gaining as much experience in the classroom.

Offer letters for next school year were sent out this week, and I was offered the same position for next year, including a small raise and better benefits. However, I want to do more. I’ve expressed as much to my boss, who is wonderful, but because he manages the school’s auxiliary programs (after-school care, sports, enrichment classes), he can’t offer me more himself. I’d like to ask for more responsibilities and more time in the classroom, but I don’t know who to speak to (The elementary and middle school heads? The human resources manager? The director of operations, who does much of the hiring? My boss?) and I have some pretty serious anxiety that has often prevented me from advocating for myself and asking for what I want out of fear.

I want to build a career in teaching, but aside from this position, I don’t have a lot of experience (I didn’t study education in college and don’t have a teaching credential, although I am researching credential programs at the moment, and independent schools don’t require credentials, only experience). My question is, how do I advocate for myself and ask for more responsibilities? Also, if possible, who should I talk to and what should I say?

—Aspiring Anxious Teacher

Dear Anxious Teacher,

Speaking from my 20 years spent in education, I recommend requesting a meeting with the heads of the elementary and middle schools. While the director of operations is the one who will make you the official offer, it’s usually the head of the schools that will make the actual decision, so get on their radar.

Tell them about your career goals and ask if any current openings you can apply for. While you may not be qualified to be a teacher due to your credentials, you may be an excellent fit for another position closer to your desired role. To ease your anxiety about the conversation, try writing down notes of what you’d like to say and saying them out loud before the meeting. You don’t want to rehearse a speech, but having practiced the material may make you feel more confident.

Ask about the next steps you need to take to be considered for an opportunity. The school administration will give you actionable steps to consider if they feel you’d be a good fit. While waiting, get those credentials done and brush up on your resume. If your current school doesn’t have a space for you, that doesn’t mean another position at a different school won’t become available.

Dear Pay Dirt,

My husband and I have very different financial attitudes, which match those of our respective families. He’s from a country with a volatile economy and frequent hyperinflation, and his whole family treats large, impulsive purchases as an ordinary thing (to give you a sense, there’s a lot of casual nonchalance around things like impulsively purchasing a car, or his parents selling property they lived on for years to become our landlords as a quick fix for a problem). They were upper-middle-class or wealthy their whole life, but not to the extent where the impact of these decisions didn’t cause serious ripples. I definitely think my middle-class upbringing imparted the value of money and savings, and I’ve always been very cautious financially.

This brings me to the issue: My husband and I keep separate finances and three times in our five years of marriage he has ended up asking me for money to cover a temporary cash flow issue. When I’ve given it, he’s always been able to deliver it back right on schedule, but there’s something that makes me really uneasy about lending substantial amounts of money (up to $10,000) out of what was supposed to be rainy day savings. $10,000 is way more to me than it is to him, and to top it all off, he’s deeply uncomfortable having me discuss our finances with anyone else in my life (something about how people treat him differently if they find out he’s well-off). I am of the mindset that you shouldn’t give a loan you’re not prepared to never get back, and while I can see that he’s reliable with getting it back to me (and obviously he’s my life partner and I trust him), it still just feels inherently weird. How can we create more clarity and protection around this kind of exchange, or better yet, how can I encourage him to manage his money in a way where these situations don’t come up at all?

—What’s Mine Is Yours?

Dear What’s Mine Is Yours,

Ask your husband what is causing the cash flow issue. If he asks why you need to know, say you’re a team and want to understand better what’s going on so that you can help him to your fullest extent. It’s pointless to encourage him to manage his money a certain way if that does not address the actual problem at hand. For example, if he’s living beyond his means, telling him to cut coupons isn’t going to help. He’d need to reduce unnecessary spending first. From there, you can discuss creating a budget, doing monthly check-ins with him so he can stay on track, or even giving him tough love when he needs it. If he says no and doesn’t engage in the conversation, then I think you have a more significant issue on your hands than his cash flow.

—Athena

