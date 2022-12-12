If you were screwed over by the Ticketmaster presale for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, you may soon have an “opportunity” to purchase seats.

Ahead of the presale on Nov. 15, fans who had purchased tickets to the canceled-by-the-pandemic Lover Fest tour received an email letting them know that they’d have preferential access to the new tour (a “boost”). Fans who had purchased albums or merch within a certain period of time also received an email explaining that Taylor Nation, the pop star’s company, wanted to “boost” their place in line.

But when it came time to secure tickets, “boosted” fans found themselves competing for tickets against less-loyal Swift fans. Many came away empty-handed. One such fan even circulated a survey on Reddit and Facebook to try to make sense of whether the boosts helped at all. The survey received over 2,200 responses. An analysis completed by Slate suggests that it’s possible having the Lover Fest boost even backfired on fans, though why this would be the case is unclear.

Now, Swift’s team is working to correct the issue. In the days after the November presale, Swift released a statement via Instagram stories expressing disappointment in how Ticketmaster handled the overwhelming demand for her concert.

On Monday, some boosted fans received an email from Ticketmaster alerting them that their fortunes had turned for the better: “Congratulations, you have been selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request to purchase 2 tickets to Taylor Swift.” (Slate has asked Ticketmaster if all fans who were boosted and unable to secure tickets have received this offer. We will update this post if we hear back.)

The email continued: “We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.”

It appears that this time fans will not have to scramble in line. According to an FAQ from Ticketmaster, invited fans will soon have the “opportunity” to submit a purchase request for tickets. Then, they’ll receive word as to whether their request is confirmed. “Your request will not be confirmed if the particular ticket price range you requested is unavailable, but we will do our best to provide you with additional options to request tickets.” Nerve-wracking! But surely nothing can beat the chaos of the original presale.