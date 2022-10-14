My Husband and I Can’t Stop Spending Thousands of Dollars on Dining Out and Target Runs

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

My husband and I got married at 22, and have been functionally broke for our entire five-year marriage. When we got married, he was in the Air Force and I was finishing college with significant medical bills. It seemed like every time we got ahead, something catastrophic would happen (our dog tore her ACL and needed surgery, the car’s distributor died, a friend came to live with us after leaving an abusive relationship, etc.). We were never able to get ahead enough to save, and he left the military in March of this year with basically no savings.

After six months of struggling and living in his parent’s basement, my husband finally found the kind of contractor job he’d heard about as an airman—nearly six figures, amazing benefits, and three weeks of vacation, plus a hefty monthly VA payout from his service. I made a detailed budget and we swore we’d stick to it to pay off the debt we’d accumulated and save to buy a house. We did well for about a week, but in a month and a half and a multi-state move, we’ve run through a $7,000 credit limit, $6,500 in savings, and my husband’s first monthly combined VA benefits and work paycheck of $5,600. All of our bills got paid, but besides two big area rug purchases totaling $1,500 and a $500 debt payment, we spent the rest of the money on eating out and Target runs.

We’re both devastated to have only $75 left in our bank accounts at the end of all this. We thought we would do better having more income, but we both have ADHD and lack impulse control. It feels like we’ve tried every budgeting app under the sun, including Mint and YNAB, as well as our own Google Sheet budget we can access from our phones. I’m so sick of not being able to save or use our money effectively, especially as now I’ve developed a disability, so we’re relying on my husband’s one income. We want to have a baby in the next few years, but even though we have almost double the most income we’ve ever had coming in, we’re still hemorrhaging money. I know part of it is that we both grew up lower-middle class and have never had access to these kinds of resources, what my husband calls “seeing dollar signs.” Please help!

—Stop the Bleeding

Dear Stop The Bleeding,

You are 100 percent correct that growing up in poverty can devastate your finances as an adult. Growing up with financial instability can trigger a lower sense of self-control. You didn’t have control over your situation when you were younger, so your brain thinks you don’t have control now. Subconsciously, your brain is telling you that money might not be there tomorrow, probably influencing you to blow through your it all now. And you’re right, your ADHD could be playing a factor in this as well.

One way to stop the bleeding is to change how you spend money. If you’re not already, start paying for items with cash. When you switch to spending cash, your brain now registers money as a tangible object. You can see it in front of you, and it will hit differently than swiping your cards. Cash transactions can trigger more agony than card transactions—your brain wants to keep you safe, so you’ll eventually start to cut back on spending to minimize this feeling. This is known as the “pain of paying” concept.

Start keeping a budget in a notebook. Write out your fixed expenses and assign an amount to your variable ones. Place your variable expenses into categories and then write those categories on an individual envelope for each. Then, take the cash out of the bank and place the assigned amount into an envelope, otherwise known as the cash envelope budgeting method. I think you’ll have better results with this than budgeting in an app or spreadsheet.

In order for this to work, though, you must only spend the cash you place into the envelopes. Once your cash is gone, it’s gone. But I think seeing your resources slowly drain will help you become more proactive.

Lastly, make sure you are on the correct meds for your ADHD disorder. If your disorder is fueling poor money management, that means it’s not properly controlled—this is a sign. A therapist can help teach you better ways to manage your condition, too. Good luck.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I started a small business in my 20s and while it was never really all that profitable, it provided an OK living and eventually paid for my graduate school tuition. I now (43) earn about $100,000 per year and have started aggressively contributing to my retirement accounts. I recently sold the business to a friend for $60,000 and I’m wondering what to do with that money, given that I’m about to fill out the FAFSA for my oldest.

For many of the years I worked in the business I barely made enough to keep food on the table, so there were definitely no college or retirement savings. Now that I’m remarried, we make a decent combined income that I’m afraid I’m about to be penalized for. My retirement accounts aren’t where I’d want them to be by middle age, and I’ve got another kid still in diapers. So, what is the best thing to do with this $60,000 in cash that I’ve got sitting in the bank?

I’d been planning on doing some extensive repairs in our 100-year-old house next year, but if it sits in a bank account it’ll be ripe for the picking by schools. Any contributions to retirement accounts right now are taken into account as income for the FAFSA. Should I make a large payment on my mortgage and assume I can always later take the money back out as a HELOC? Do I leave it sitting in the business bank account until after my kid is out of college? I feel bad that my crappy timing is going to make them lose out on financial aid that would likely come their way if we didn’t have this small windfall.

—Mama Money Mess

Dear Mama Money Mess,

After digging a bit more into the FAFSA, I agree that having the $60,000 cash sitting there will do more harm than good. The asset protection allowance that shelters a portion of parental assets on the FAFSA is at the lowest amount it’s ever been, so you might as well do something productive with that money.

You could pay your mortgage down but I think the money would be spent best on the extensive repairs your home needs. With older homes, the longer you delay something, the worse it will be to fix the issue down the line. So, take care of it now. You can pay for quality supplies and contractors to get the job done right. This makes your house more enjoyable and builds equity in your home. And it’ll do the trick in freeing up some of that cash so it won’t be counted toward the FAFSA. Depending on your filing due date, it’s crucial you get this done sooner than later. If the timing doesn’t work out, make a large payment on your mortgage instead. You’ll want to spend a portion of this cash before filling out the form, one way or another.

Dear Pay Dirt,

Instead of leaving me money in his will, my stepfather has given me $30,000 of stock from the company he retired from for the past few years. We have sold some of it and used it for a home remodel project and a new car, but we still have at least two years’ worth sitting in stock. My husband watches it go up and down and sometimes tells me what its value is and wonders about selling it, but we don’t really need it right now. Should we take it out of the stock and put it in an index fund? Somewhere else I haven’t thought of? He always gives it to us at the end of December.

—Nice Problem to Have

Dear Nice Problem,

Your husband is a brave soul. Everyone’s portfolio is down, so the fact that the stock keeps vacillating doesn’t surprise me. There are pros and cons to investing in both stocks and index funds. The fact that they’re all in one company worries me because it means your portfolio isn’t very diverse.

Investing in some index funds would make your portfolio more well-rounded with a better chance of beating the market. Many people prefer them and other mutual funds. Keep in mind index funds come with some management fees. They’re also harder to control.

Stocks lack diversification. They can also be wiped out faster than index funds. But I think it depends on what company your grandfather worked for. If it’s a company like Apple, stick with it. If it’s a company that isn’t so stable, consider diversification by investing some of your money in index funds instead. You can also open an index fund separately from your stocks for better protection.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I have a 9-5 income as an employee, and I also recently started freelancing at a level where I think I need to pay quarterly taxes (since May, I’ve been making between $800 and $1,000 extra each month, which is currently sitting in a savings account). It’s been a little difficult to parse the quarterly tax thing, and I’m wondering if there are good resources out there for people like me. Thank you!

—Will the IRS Eat It All?

Dear Will the IRS Eat It All,

If you’re not careful, the IRS can be ugly to deal with. But because you’re being proactive, I think you’ll be OK.

As a business owner myself, I’m looking into Collective. It’s a membership site that allows you access to your own accounting team and freelancing software. They work with you to find the best option for filing your taxes as a freelancer. Once you become a member, you are assigned an advisor and a point of contact. They’ll go over the effective tax rate to make sure you’re on track not to owe anything. They’ll also share the write-offs you are eligible for to help you save money as a business owner.

Collective also includes monthly bookkeeping, so you’ll know where you stand with your business finances. This is great regarding cash flow and what projects you can take on. You’ll also know how much you can spend since taxes will be accounted for. Have fun on your new journey!

—Athena

