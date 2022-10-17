I’m Being Forced to Choose Between a Great Job and Student Loan Forgiveness

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

I’ve had a chronic illness for years that has caused me to jump around from temporary job to temporary job. I can only work about 20 hours a week. But because of this, I’ve gained a very unique set of skills that it seems might enable me to be a consultant. Last month, I started networking and found a few small jobs. After talking with a friend who does similar work, I had hoped to be able to fully support myself in the next two-three years with just part-time projects. The projects will mostly be one-two weeks in duration and I will probably only be able to work about 40 weeks a year (which is fine with me). This week an amazing project fell into my lap. This company wants to hire me as a consultant for an incredibly high weekly rate over a long period of time. I’m currently living with my sister and this money would allow me to move out and start supporting myself with my work right away.

There are two problems. The first is that I get the feeling some of the higher-ups don’t like that I can’t work full-time hours. I can work full-time hours over a short period of time, although it’s not good for my health. Over a long period of time, my body becomes too tired to work and I have to take weeks off.

My second issue is that I am really close to qualifying for student loan forgiveness due to disability. I have incredibly high student loan debts, partially because my disability started in grad school. I resigned myself to the fact that I would never be able to pay them off and would have to wait anywhere from 10-25 years for forgiveness, depending on my job. You have to prove that the disability caused significant difficulty in your ability to make money. I’m worried this project, which will most likely be a one-time thing, will make it look like I can support myself financially. The job could possibly be enough to pay off my student loans completely depending on the amount of time I will work with them, which won’t be decided until after the first three months. This job may also help me develop skills to broaden the types of jobs I can get and increase my pay, although that is not guaranteed. I’m about five months away from the 60-month cutoff for loan forgiveness due to disability. What do you think?

—Student Loan or Financial Stability

Dear Financial Stability,

One advantage of being a consultant is that you dictate your own availability and what hours you work. In fact, it’s one of the requirements for contractors under the IRS’ rules. This flexibility that traditional employment often lacks is one of the reasons many disabled folks turn to freelance work. If the higher-ups give you pushback for not being available 40 hours a week, say you have other responsibilities that don’t make that possible most weeks. Suppose there’s an occasional week where full-time hours are necessary (like a big event or deadline). In that case, you can offer them more hours without expecting to continue it indefinitely. Generally, consultants work with multiple clients and won’t have full-time availability for every client. Consultants also have administrative work (like preparing invoices) that isn’t visible to the client.

When it comes to student loans, it’s a tough call. Five months isn’t terribly long to wait if you’re sure you will have a doctor’s sign-off that you are totally and permanently disabled. Bear in mind that loan forgiveness application approval is taking a long time, even years, for many folks. You may have trouble getting approved if you’ve worked (even part-time) since your disability started.

Another critical factor in student loan forgiveness is a three-year “watch period” after forgiving your loans. Your loans will be reinstated if you earn more than the poverty level for a household of two (currently $18,310) during those three years. This potential career path sounds like it could make you a lot more and provide you with the flexibility you need to protect your health. If I were you, I would take the opportunity because it comes with fewer restrictions than loan forgiveness. Only turn down the gig if you’re absolutely confident in your ability to receive loan forgiveness and committed to earning below the poverty level for the three years after approval.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I graduated college in the spring and have started my first “real job,” at a small library. The director and I are the only two full-time employees, and until next week we will have another co-worker who works a (very helpful) 12 hours per week. However, this coworker is retiring, and the hiring process for another part-time worker may take months, so for the next while it’s just going to be me and the director. I make $18/hr, which is sufficient considering I’m living with my parents, but given that I’m now going to be handling most of the work my part-time coworker was doing plus what I was doing before, it would be nice for my pay to reflect that. Would it be appropriate to ask for a small raise in light of this (say, $20/hr), even if I’ve only worked here for five months? For what it’s worth, my boss is very chill and the person who advocated posting the position at $18/hr instead of $15/hr, but I don’t want to seem like I’m getting ahead of myself.

—I Became a Librarian for the Money, Obviously

Dear Librarian,

Asking for a raise before the one-year mark is not usually advisable, especially in a public sector job where budgets are set well ahead of time. That said, significantly expanding your responsibilities is a good reason to ask for an early raise. To prepare for the conversation, I recommend Ask a Manager’s guide.

A raise may be outside the library director’s control—a staffing budget change may need to be approved by the board, trustees, or city government. But there are other options if your boss’s hands are tied: You might be able to ask for an overtime allowance while covering both jobs. Overtime gets you extra money and work time to complete the additional duties. The director might also have more discretion in other perks, such as flexible scheduling, parking passes, or professional development (ALA conferences are expensive!)

The danger of doing extra work for no additional compensation is that it could slow down or stall the hiring of a replacement assistant. From a budgetary perspective, all the work getting done for lower staffing costs is ideal. If you are still covering these duties without a raise and the position is taking longer to fill than expected, you can ask for a review and raise again during the next annual budgeting process.

Dear Pay Dirt,

My only sister is pregnant with her first child. She has always wanted a large family and struggled to conceive so we were all very happy for her and her husband when she announced. They recently learned this child will have a disability when it is born. The severity of this disability will not really be known until birth. The child could have a very manageable life with some assistance or require lifelong support. Or anywhere in between. I want to open an account for the child that I would pay into each year as a gift. I want this money to be a sort of trust for the child that they can use in the future when they turn 18 but if the parents need the money for medical bills I would like my sister to have the option of drawing from these funds as well. What is the best type of account I should look to open for this scenario?

—Going to Be an Auntie!

Dear Auntie,

What a generous aunt. The best option here would likely be a Uniform Gift to Minors Account (UGMA/UTMA). The account will be linked to your nibling’s social security number, with a designated adult custodian (you or your sister) controlling the money until they come of age. The funds must be spent to benefit the child, but unlike a 529 account, they don’t have to be used specifically for education.

It’s important to know that any funds (or stocks or bonds) you put in the account are irrevocable. You (or your sister) could not redirect that money to another child. A downside of this account is it could lower the child’s eligibility for financial aid, Medicaid, or SSI when they become an adult. Once their abilities and wishes become more apparent, the money could be transferred into a Medicaid-compliant trust to avoid these issues before they turn 18 or 21 (depending on the state). Talk to your bank or brokerage to set up a UGMA/UTMA account and see if they offer advisory services for investing the money.

Also, consider the gift of time to your sister. Many parents of newborns with disabilities are overwhelmed with caring for their babies, but having a medically fragile child can be a massive administrative burden, too. If you’re able, you can offer to help with some of these tasks. This might look like calling to yell at their health insurance company, signing up for CHIP, scheduling appointments, researching providers, or gathering documentation for SSI. Make sure to get your sister’s blessing that the help is wanted, though.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I am a 37-year-old woman and have for the past eight years split my time professionally between jobs as an adjunct professor and substitute in the local (large!) public school system. Between the two, I have been always been able to earn a good if certainly not spectacular salary that is right at the nation’s average, have excellent insurance, and paid sick leave. The last two have come from the substituting job. I have no desire to try full-time work in either position; the university job because I don’t want to pursue a PhD when I am already $90,000 in debt from the master’s.

I do not want to be a full-time public school teacher due to concerns about burnout. My department at the university basically shuttered during the pandemic as we are an intensive English program for international students, I have been relying on my substituting job for almost two years and it’s fine. My salary has stayed steady (I earn just as much if not more than many friends), I still have my insurance, and thanks to the local union, I have banked a huge pile of sick leave that is at my discretion to use whenever I want since I work on call and do not need to request or have my time off approved. I go to work at 8:00 a.m. each morning and leave at 3:00 p.m. and don’t think of work until the next day. I have all holidays off.

I think I’m doing great, but most people see subbing as a low-paid, unskilled job, which is not the case at all, especially not in my district where only licensed teachers are hired for the job. It used to be better when I had the university job to balance it, as people sort of understood that, but no one understands why I am working full-time as a sub. I don’t mean to bristle or bring up money, but when someone asks when I’m going to finally go full-time, I find myself wanting to quote my not insubstantial day rate, my six weeks of leave to use at will, and every other benefit. I know it shouldn’t bother me, but it does. How can I get past this?

—The Prestige

Dear Prestige,

I was tempted to say, “It’s none of their business. The end.” but that isn’t terribly helpful advice. Instead, I’ll share a story. I have a friend who does robotic theater. She got her teaching degree because her parents told her she needed to have a career backup plan for her “making plays with giant robots” thing. When she moved to a new city and district, she subbed for several years because there were very few full-time teaching jobs. I know that’s hard to imagine now, but this was during the recession in a district with dropping enrollment. Even getting daily sub spots was a competitive call-in game amongst the pool of qualified folks.

However, her robot art was in high demand. She earned far more work and five times as much income making massive glowing robots than as a substitute teacher. Robot theatre was supporting her teaching passion, not the other way around. When the district got STEAM funding, she was the first person that principals thought of to teach robotics classes. Now she gets to teach students and make robotic theatre.

I don’t say this to convince you to become an android stagecraft expert, but to demonstrate that no one understands your career needs as well as you do. Full-time teachers understand burnout, and they appreciate having experienced and committed subs. People will always have opinions, but it’s none of their business. Instead of justifying your choice, say something simple: “My current position is ideal for me” or “I’m happy where I am.” You’re confident in your career choice, and if you project that confidence to other people, they’ll pick up on it. It might even result in unexpected opportunities that fit your needs perfectly.

—Lillian

