My Brother Is Drowning In Debt. He Doesn’t Want to Consider My Solution.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

Our family is divided on whether to recommend our brother file for bankruptcy. This is not a choice that any of us take lightly. We are five siblings from a very modest background, all of us now in our 50s and 60s. Four of us are in great financial shape. The remaining sibling has been in a precarious financial situation for three decades. All of his choices have been poor ones—alcoholism, leaving jobs, working inefficiently (by that, I mean that he works a seven-day week when he has a job but he accomplishes about what a person would who’s working a 30-hour week).

Through the decades, we’ve paid for rehab ($40,000), temporary apartments, used cars, apartment rent, spending money, etc. Now he’s 61 years old and about as poor as a person can be. He has zero dollars. He’s living in the basement apartment of an AA colleague. He does tech work but his income is under $35,000 a year, his three children are all teens but their mom (his ex-wife) has done well financially and she’s 100 percent in charge of expenses and expects/gets no money from him. He’s a good dad, though, and a loyal sibling. I believe he’s currently taking payday loans and his debt is likely way higher than $100,000. I honestly don’t see a way out of this. My feeling is that he should rid himself of the debt and begin taking social security when he turns 62. He doesn’t want to do this… But the reality is that he can’t continue to live without our financial support. And when does this end?

—Wanting to Do the Right Thing

Dear Do the Right Thing,

Many people see bankruptcy as a personal moral failing. Bankruptcy, however, is simply a tool. Careless choices might be why someone might need to file bankruptcy, but the bankruptcy itself isn’t a moral failing. It exists in our financial system to give people who have experienced hardship, including addiction, a fresh financial start. Substance use disorder is a mental illness that affects cognitive processes and can have a lifelong effect on financial skills. Bankruptcy is an unpleasant process, but often far less unpleasant than juggling payday loans and avoiding calls from creditors for the rest of your life.

In your brother’s case, your siblings need to understand why he’s resistant to bankruptcy. Does it feel like a failure? Does he think that it is taking the “easy way out?” Is he anxious about facing up to all the debt he has accumulated? Is he engaging in magical thinking where he believes he can somehow get out of the debt another way?

If you work on understanding his why, that will help you figure out how to frame the bankruptcy for him. Focus on what he would gain from filing for bankruptcy, not what he would lose. Help him imagine what being free of his debt could mean for him. He would stop having to take out payday loans regularly. He might be able to move into a better apartment where his kids could visit. He could pay his bills without financial assistance from his siblings. Maybe he could retire with far less stress in a few years. The consequences of addiction are emotionally draining for everyone involved, and I’m sorry you have to deal with the financial fallout. Since you said your brother is a loyal sibling, it might help him if you portray bankruptcy as a way to help the rest of his family.

As you work to convince him, find a reputable bankruptcy attorney and accompany him to an intake meeting to get a clearer understanding of the process and if he’s a good fit. Many bankruptcy attorneys are part of the recovery community and will lay out the benefits, without judgment.

For the logistics: He will have to pay lawyer fees, but your family can give those fees to him if needed (he can also raise the money by stopping payment on other debts). He might qualify for a court fee waiver if his income falls below 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. Basic financial classes will be part of the bankruptcy process, but he would benefit from recovery-aware financial literacy education so that he doesn’t get back into the same situation.

Dear Pay Dirt,

My spouse fell victim to a phishing scam and thankfully realized what was happening before any damage was done. They came less close to being victimized earlier this year, as well. I’m not sure how to be supportive of them while also wanting to protect our own finances. As I’m playing the talk in my head, “I don’t want you to make any financial transactions/talk to any customer service without me” feels… terrible?

—Protecting Myself

Dear Protecting Myself,

Your spouse doesn’t want to fall victim to phishing scams either; no one wants that. I agree that controlling all of their financial transactions is too extreme of a step. As financial scams increase, we all must be more vigilant about protecting ourselves. Make this a goal for both of you—everyone is at risk of fraud, not just your spouse.

Tell your spouse you were spooked by the phishing and want to ensure you know how to recognize any scams in the future. Schedule a date night (such a fun Friday evening!) to go through online fraud and phishing training together. At the end of the night, come up with an action plan that you both agree to recognize potential scams. Some steps could be: No financial transactions over the phone, searching new financial emails on the FTC’s scam alerts page, installing two-factor authorization on all bank accounts (and never giving that information out to anyone, even if they say they are from the bank), freezing your credit temporarily, or checking in with one another (notice that this applies both of you) before making any new type of financial transactions.

Dear Pay Dirt,

My favorite aunt died, leaving a semi-substantial estate to be split between eight people, one of whom is her daughter (adopted as an adult). Two senior members of the family were in charge of executing the will (or at least were trustees?). The daughter had a private talk with the two senior members and argued that she should have a larger share because she is the daughter. The two seniors then decided to approach some of the heirs with the following proposal: Give the daughter two shares with a little coming from each of us. This was presented to us sort of as a done deal. The daughter knows that we’ve been approached with this plan.

I am really devastated that she would actually ask for more money. For context, my aunt was VERY generous in life and the daughter was a large recipient of financial help (as was I, as were many of us). I have so many feelings, including sadness (I genuinely wish she had just left all the money to charity because now it feels gross), anger, and I’m appalled that the daughter would basically attempt a cash grab. I should say that I haven’t spoken with the daughter yet and, honestly, I do not recognize this as the cousin I have loved. I can only imagine that she was grieving and hurt that she didn’t get a bigger share, but this is still EXTRA money. And giving her more money doesn’t change the fact that her feelings were hurt by the will. I’m really too overwhelmed to think clearly.

How should I process this and what is the best thing to do? Should I just give her the money? How can I repair what feels to me like this horrible breach of trust from the two seniors as well as the daughter? Confounding factor: The daughter has a degenerative condition that will make her more disabled as she ages (she currently intermittently uses crutches and has complex medical needs). She’s also incredibly smart, resourceful, and independent (she has a high-powered job and a large community of loved ones, and a life partner). What is the ethical thing to do here?

—Broken Heart, Broken Trust

Dear Broken Heart,

Losing a beloved family member is a roller coaster of emotions, and a substantial estate can make the roller coaster go twice as fast. You’re processing many feelings, and so is your adopted cousin. Rather than make assumptions about her motivations, why not talk to her? In addition to sharing memories of your treasured aunt, you might find your anger dissipates if you understand why she made the request. Your perception that her request is a “cash grab” might change—perhaps she asked because of anticipated future medical costs from her disability, logistical reasons, or conversations with her late mother.

Your aunt loved her enough to adopt her as an adult and offer her significant financial support similar to what you received. Adult adoption is often explicitly done to transfer inheritance, so it’s believable that your aunt had specific wishes for her daughter. Because your cousin has a degenerative condition, a fair estate distribution might not be the same as equal distribution.

You mentioned that the senior family members in charge of the assets are the trustees rather than the executor. In this case, the inheritance is likely in a trust. The difference is important because trustees must make decisions based on the trust documents rather than a will. As a beneficiary, you have a right to these documents. While the trustees may have the power to change how they allocate to beneficiaries, they must follow the trust document instructions and be fiduciarily sound. The law requires that the trustee’s exercise of discretion be reasonable, though.

As a beneficiary, it is OK to ask trustees why they feel the changed distribution is reasonable—did they get additional information on your aunt’s wishes? Does the daughter live in a property owned by the trust, and a change in distribution would allow her to keep living in it Understanding their reasoning might help you make peace with their decision. But you have options if you still feel the extra distribution is unreasonable after talking to your cousin and the trustees. As a trust beneficiary, you have the right to request a special accounting from the trustees if you think they might not be holding up their fiduciary duties. You could also open up a trust dispute with your own probate lawyer.

If you want to walk away from the whole affair, you always have the option to disclaim your interest in the trust. Giving up your portion of the inheritance might be cutting off your nose to spite someone else’s face, but it could be a way to close the chapter of this inheritance and preserve your positive memories of your aunt.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I hate thinking about investments. I seemed to either make bad decisions or no decisions. As a result, I have about $500,000 sitting in retirement accounts earning .01 percent interest. I’m 68 and aware I’ll need to start taking distributions soon. Ideally, I’d like to take the distributions without touching the principal. I don’t really trust the “advisors” at the brokerage account where the money is parked. I have two problems: 1) What the heck should I do with that money, and 2) how can I overcome this weird reluctance to even think about investments?

—Investment Phobic

Dear Investment Phobic,

Many people are avoidant and reluctant around investing. Because investing your money comes with risk, inaction can feel safer than any action. Sometimes past trauma and broken trust can make you seek safety over potential future gains. But you’ve written into a financial advice column, so you want to make a change.

To work through your avoidance, grow your investment knowledge without risking your money. Start by reading basic investing books to gain confidence in your understanding of stocks and bonds. My favorite book is A Simple Path to Wealth. I’m not expecting you to become an expert investor overnight; you’re not trying to pick the perfect “investment.” Your goal is to gain enough understanding of investing that you feel prepared to select a financial advisor that will consider your risk tolerance.

While you said you don’t trust the advisors at your brokerage, you don’t have to default to them. You’re free to seek your own fee-only, fiduciary advisor that understands your needs and financial fear as you approach retirement age. Do enough research that you come to your first meeting with a prospective advisor prepared with questions. You want to know how they choose suitable investments, their fiduciary responsibilities to you, and how they are compensated. Make sure this advisor also clearly explains everything to you.

With your entire account earning .01 percent interest, your required minimum distributions will almost definitely be higher than the interest you are making. If your goal is to leave the principal of your investments alone, your advisor should select low-risk investments with income as their primary goal. An investment advisor is legally required to only choose suitable investments for your risk level and situation, so they need to understand why you’ve been reluctant to invest. Don’t go with the first advisor you meet with if they don’t feel like the right fit.

—Lillian

