My Mom’s Boyfriend Treats Me Like Hired Help

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

Three years ago, I was in a car accident where my boyfriend died. I watched him bleed out. I also have permanent nerve damage in one of my legs. I am legally disabled but only need a cane on bad days. Still standing up for more than a few hours causes me agony.

I lost my scholarship and my job and almost everything. I see a therapist online, but my PTSD keeps me from driving, my leg keeps me from most local jobs, and I am focusing on therapy and attending community college. I hope to get certified in a useful career. I have a limited income that comes from my paternal grandparents and the settlement from the crash.

I live with my mother and her fiancé “Ben.” His two adult sons live here too. It is his house. My mother use to rent but moved in with her fiancé a few months after my accident. I was “supposed” to get better—it didn’t happen. Ben was concerned that I wouldn’t be able to “pull my weight” and he wasn’t having any “freeloader” under his roof. Since I couldn’t work, I couldn’t pay rent and he told my mother I couldn’t “live” off her.

I agreed to do chores instead. Light housekeeping like vacuuming, sweeping, and cleaning the dishes. I agreed because before we all lived together, I did the majority of the housework anyway—my mother worked a lot. And we weren’t pigs. Which my future stepbrothers are—they are disgusting. If I vacuum the living room, within fifteen minutes they are eating chips and leaving crumbs on the carpet and couch. Dirty dishes are left everywhere. They refuse to reuse the same glass. They will drink straight out of the milk carton. I can spend hours cleaning and have it undone in minutes.

They think it is funny. Their father thinks I am lazy (despite me texting him pics). And my mom doesn’t want to be in the middle. I have scolded, complained, begged, bribed, and documented. Nothing changes. They haven’t threatened to kick me out. I think my mother will not let that happen. I am looking at Craiglist trying to plan for the worst. Strangers can’t treat me worse than my mom. Right? If I move in with my grandparents, I will lose two-thirds of my degree because not all classes transfer. I have a year left, but I can’t survive it here. Help!

–Cinderella, Without The Slipper

Dear Cinderella,

I’m so sorry that happened to you, and also sorry that your mother isn’t standing up for you in this situation.

I think you have to assume that neither Ben nor his sons are going to change. It sounds as if Ben is very invested in the idea that you are lazy, because it’s convenient justification for his feeling that you shouldn’t be living there. And if his sons are slobs, they’re not going to shape up just because you’re working hard to keep the house clean. It sounds as if all of them have an empathy deficit.

I understand why you don’t want to lose the college credits you worked hard for, so I think the best thing you can do is accept that your terrible soon-to-be stepdad and terrible soon-to-be stepbrothers are going to continue to be their terrible selves, and just decide that it has no bearing on how you see yourself. You mentioned that you don’t see any scenario where they could kick you out, because your mom would make sure that wouldn’t happen, so what’s the worst that happens if you just stop cleaning up after them? Ben says you’re lazy? Again?

You should also look into programs that exist to support people who have PTSD and physical disabilities. There are programs specifically for disabled students that could replace some of your lost scholarship money. There are also federal, state, and local programs that help subsidize housing for people with disabilities. Even if your income is limited, you may be able to afford living on your own via the help of public programs.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I am the someday-inheritor of a family estate. The property is very dear to me and currently managed by my elderly father who I am close to. I am structuring my life to someday move back to the property, and would do so immediately if it weren’t for my siblings. They live on the estate (far away from my father’s house, but they’re around) and are actively using drugs. We have become estranged over the years due to their drug use and some fairly despicable illegal activity. They don’t seem interested in helping manage the property, nor do I think they would be capable of it. Basically, they’re trashing the place.

My father is slowing down and needs more help, so I’ve found myself in the position of working a full-time job so I can pay my mortgage where I live as well as an unpaid part time job essentially doing administrative work of managing the property, as well as some manual labor on the weekends. This can’t go on forever.

I’ve spoken to my father repeatedly in the past about how untenable the situation is and he’s not willing to hear it. He’s also very isolated on the property and I think in fear of my siblings’ anger if they were confronted about their behavior. I’ve set some boundaries about being around them and talking about them with my dad, who seems convinced periodically that they’re “doing better” only to be disappointed again. Social services and law enforcement in my region are almost non-existent so I’m finding myself to be very alone, occasionally afraid for mine and my father’s safety due to my siblings’ erratic behavior, and full of doubt as to what will happen when I have to be there full time, either to care for my dad or to run the property once he’s passed.

This is supposed to be my future, my inheritance, my dream, but as long as they’re around it feels like an impossible nightmare. What should I do?

—My Siblings Feel Like The Enemy

Dear Feel Like The Enemy,

Unless your siblings are actively threatening you or your father, I don’t think you have any legal recourse here. Your father can decide to evict them from the property, but from what you’ve said, he has no desire to do that, and I think you have to accept that they’re going to be around.

If you haven’t talked to your father about his plans for the estate after he passes, you should do so. If you anticipate that you will be the one who has to manage it, then you should make sure your father’s will gives you the resources and authority to do that, lest you have further conflict with your siblings in the future. You should also know how your father plans to divide his estate between you and your siblings, so that you can plan for that.

If there are any ambiguities about these things, or conversations that need to be had with your siblings, it’s better to do that now, rather than wait until your father passes and isn’t around to clarify his preferences. It may also help to have a third party mediate this discussion, if you’re worried that your siblings are going to be hostile.

Ultimately, it’s really your father’s decision to allow them to stay or not. And his feelings toward them might not be as negative as yours. They are his children, after all.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I feel like this is going to come across as a humblebrag, so apologies in advance if I sound completely insufferable. After years of struggling to make ends meet and drowning in student and medical debt, my husband and I lucked out and have finally hit a point of not just being financially stable but actually having an income in the top five percent of our state and being debt-free.

After the initial shock of going from collecting spare change in drawers to try to buy groceries to not having to worry about our basic necessities anymore, we decided that we generally want to maintain a similar lifestyle to what we led previously. We still live in our bungalow in a low-income neighborhood of a major city. We still drive our not-fancy-but-still-functioning cars. We anonymously donate much of our salaries to charities that helped us when we were struggling and quietly help neighbors who mention their struggles on social media.

The problem is that we have a wonderful friend group in our neighborhood and none of them realize how drastically our financial situation has changed over the last couple of years. We’d prefer that they not know because we don’t want it to change how they see us. I would happily keep our salaries a secret. I feel like I’m hitting a point where I’ve been flat-out dishonest in an effort to conceal our financial state, though, and it’s been bothering me.

Our son attends the expensive private school for students with learning disabilities where I teach. Our friends all assume he gets free tuition because of my job, when we actually receive no financial assistance. During a BBQ last summer, everyone went around the group and laughingly shared what they’d spent their stimulus check on. I mumbled something boring, like bills, and tried not to squirm because we make too much money to have received a check. When we get dinner together, I feel horribly guilty when anyone else picks up the bill because I know how much many of them are struggling, but I also feel like I’m showing off if I try to pay too often. I’m now trying to figure out how to explain to them that we’ve had a couple of expensive renovations done to the interior of our house (largely because it’s almost 100 years old and was in desperate need of repairs) and are taking a trip to Disney later this year.

Is it unethical for me to continue lying to keep from changing the dynamics of our friendships? Our friends are wonderful people and I hope that things would remain the same, but a quick look at the world lets you know how many adults are struggling to provide for their families. We’re only where we are by luck. Should I keep up the charade of being in a similar financial state as our neighbors? Should I tell them the truth? If so, how? I feel like shouting, “Hey friends, guess what! We’re secretly rich!” is not going to endear us to anyone.

— Nothing Has Changed—Or Has It?

Dear Nothing Has Changed,

I don’t think you need to announce your newfound wealth, but you shouldn’t feel the need to lie about it any more, either. I’m not sure what you think will happen if your friends realize you aren’t struggling anymore, but if you think it’s going to ruin your friendship, I think you need to examine those relationships. Anyone who would feel resentful that you are no longer living paycheck-to-paycheck is not your friend in any meaningful sense.

I also doubt your friends care that much. Unless you’re subjecting them to tales of refurbishing your private jet, or complaining about the cost of maintenance for your multiple homes, they are probably not analyzing your situation at all. The fact that your situation has changed doesn’t mean you have changed. You are not your financial status. If you start to behave like a jerk because you’re well-off now, that’s a different story, but it doesn’t sound like you are.

And trust me, no one minds if you pick up the check, especially if some of your friends are struggling. I was a broke journalist for most of my twenties, and the only thing I felt when a better-off friend offered to do that was relief. Any friend who would be angry that you’re generously paying for dinner is not your friend.

You shouldn’t lie about your situation, though. Dishonesty actually does destroy friendships, because it erodes trust. Imagine how they would feel if they found out somehow, before you start to be more open about your status, and you can see the problem.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I am a leading full-time professional in a small hobby field (think chess coach or quilting instructor). I was recently asked by one of my peers to donate my services to a charity auction he is organizing for enthusiasts of this hobby. I would gladly do so for a good cause, but the beneficiary, an extremist religious school teaching an incredibly regressive and misogynistic worldview, is so repugnant that I would do anything to avoid supporting it.

How explicit should I be in declining to contribute? I’m generally a conflict-averse person, so my natural instinct is to simply say I have a scheduling conflict, but I don’t fear professional consequences from stating my views and it feels morally wrong to just let this issue slide.

—Definitely Not My Ministry

Dear Not My Ministry,

I would just be honest with your friend. Tell him that you can’t in good conscience support the school because you believe their teachings are misogynistic. It may help to reassure him that you’ll make yourself available for any future charity events, as long as it’s for a cause that you believe in, and to stress that you realize he disagrees with you about this one, but you respect him enough that you want to be up front about why you’re declining.

At the very least, this will keep him from approaching you about supporting the school in the future, and it may even cause him to examine his own support of the institution. If he gets angry that you’re declining, or tries to argue with you about the school’s worldview, tell him you respect his right to his own opinion, and he should respect yours.

—Elizabeth

