My Husband Retired Early Without Saving Up—or Consulting Me

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

My husband and I both had great-paying full-time jobs our whole marriage (14 years now). Over six years ago, I set a goal for myself of becoming self-employed, and was successful after a lot of hard work. In 2019 I was able to quit my full-time job and work for myself, because my hobby/side gig was finally making more than my current job.

Then COVID hit, and after a few months my husband quit his job due to my health issues and not wanting me to get sick. By this time my self-employment (I work from home) was making enough money to cover both our salaries. So this was nice.

Now two years later, we are vaxxed and boosted and still wear masks, but he is still not working, and has told me he does not want to work ever again, and that I should be fine with that because not working makes him happy, and we have enough money right now that he does not have to.

We do split household chores about evenly; I may do a bit more, but not by much. Otherwise, he spends all day doing whatever he wants, while I work.

We are at a hard impasse. I feel he should maybe at least work part time till our child graduates from high school, since we never know when my business could go sour and any money helps, then we can revisit no working after that, but in his mind this is selfish of me, to ask him to do something that makes him so unhappy.

—Is It? Selfish, I Mean?

Dear Is It Selfish,

When one person in a dual-income household decides to drop out of the workforce voluntarily, this always needs to be a joint decision. Your husband just unilaterally deciding not to work isn’t a problem because he’s behaving unprofessionally; it’s a problem because he’s being a bad partner. He’s expecting that you will support the household by yourself and giving you no input into that decision. When he says “we make enough money,” what he means is you make enough money.

You say he spends all day doing whatever he wants while you work, and you don’t say how old your child is, but it sounds as if he didn’t drop out to be a stay-at-home dad and take on domestic responsibilities; he just doesn’t want to work. He needs to understand that this is unfair to you, because you did not agree to support the entire household financially, indefinitely. What is his plan if you become unable to work?

It would also be different if he had fully funded his impromptu retirement before he quit, but it sounds like you are subsidizing it. So his accusation that you are being selfish is pure projection. He is essentially saying that his happiness is more important than yours, and more important than the financial security of your household.

There needs to be some kind of happy medium here, and more importantly, there needs to be an agreement about how you’re each going to support your family. Your husband’s happiness isn’t the only thing at stake; the well-being of you and your child is important, too. You may end up in the same spot ultimately, where you decide that it’s better if he doesn’t work and you’re the sole breadwinner, but it’s a decision you need to make together.

This is the kind of thing you should see a marriage counselor for before it escalates into resentment and misery for everyone. Sometimes, having a third party mediate helps couples understand that they both need to have a stake in decisions like this, and that neither of you can just unilaterally force such a choice, especially when you have a child who is also affected by the outcome. (Sometimes, just the act of asking for counseling can underscore the seriousness of the issue, which might be helpful if your husband is just assuming this isn’t a big deal to you.)

It’s also possible that in the process of hashing out all of the available options, instead of treating work as an all-or-nothing proposition, he is able to find opportunities that generate income and don’t make him miserable. A counselor can help you identify some of those potential in-between solutions and force him to reconsider his position.

If that does not work, I think you have to ask yourself whether you want to do this indefinitely. If the answer is no, you can make a unilateral decision yourself: to exit a marriage your spouse refuses to treat like a partnership.

Dear Pay Dirt,

Last year, a friend of the family died, and my husband and I ended up buying the house, as her kids wanted to get the process sped up as quickly as possible. Most of them lived far away. The family accepted our first offer and we let them store furniture and other items for months after the sale. The house was in terrible shape (30-year-old shag carpet and peeling wallpaper), and with COVID, my husband and I ended up DIY’ing most of the projects ourselves, having only the bathrooms and kitchen professionally done.

We love the house. It is gorgeous, but my husband got offered his dream job in another state. We are going to have to sell the house, but luckily the market is booming. We have merely mentioned the potential move and had offers left in our mailbox by real estate agents and interested parties. The offers are insane—over twice what we paid for the house, plus closing costs, offers to pay for our move, and even cash payments.

The problem is the family of the late owner heard we were selling and they all, but particularly the oldest daughter, got extremely upset. She left horrid messages on my mother’s and my phones accusing our family of taking advantage during their grief, saying we “owe” her and her family money. She has also whipped up her extended family on social media.

My husband and I don’t particularly care—we aren’t on those platforms—but it has gotten to my aging mother. Her primary form of communication with people is social media. And it hurts her greatly to be attacked like this. She had been friends with the deceased for over 20 years and helped organize the funeral. She helped connect my husband and me in buying the house.

I am not sure if these attacks are coming from grief or greed, but I don’t know how to handle this. My mom calls me every other day about some new insult and baseless threat to us, and I am trying to juggle work, the move, and looking for a new house where my husband is. Help?

—Flipping Out

Dear Flipping Out,

Your late friend’s children are being completely unreasonable. They did not have to sell the house, and they did not have to sell it to you, and they did not have to sell it at the price they did. You have generously let them store things there, which is unusual and absolutely a favor to them. They could have kept the house, renovated it themselves, and enjoyed whatever profit you will eventually make when you sell it. The idea that you were taking advantage of them because you made them an offer they were excited about at the time is absurd.

The eldest daughter in particular is way out of line. Maybe she felt that you were just a custodian of the house, but that is not what happened. If she had wanted the house, she and her siblings could have kept it when their mother died. No one forced them to sell it. It would also be completely ridiculous to expect that you would buy it and then let them use it as a storage locker forever while having no real ownership of it yourself. If anyone owes anyone money, they owe it to you for allowing them to keep things there after the sale.

I’m very sorry that your mother has to deal with this—her late friend would probably be appalled at her daughter’s behavior—but I don’t think there’s much you can do, if the daughter is choosing to frame the situation like this. Tell your mother that you’re sorry she has to be exposed to the daughter’s baseless attacks, but you’ve done nothing wrong. (What would the daughter have had you do? Buy the house, renovate it out of your own pocket, then give it back to them?)

Your mother can also block them on social media—or mute them on some platforms—so she doesn’t have to see it. You can help her do that, if she doesn’t know how. It’s sad that the daughter has so little respect for her late mother’s relationship with your mom that she would behave this way, but when people invent injuries like this—from a place of greed, or grief, or both—it’s not your job to play therapist or make them financially secure. The best you can do is try to shield your mother from having to see any of it.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I grew up in a dysfunctional wealthy family. My parents are professionals; one is an executive. My sibling and I never lacked materially, but our parents were self-absorbed and negligent, even sanctioning a physically abusive nanny. The further I’ve gone from home, the happier I’ve been.

My parents have offered to help with a down payment several times, but my job pays well and I don’t trust them. Last year, my partner and I decided to buy a house. My parents offered again and we accepted. A week before our first offer, they abruptly decided they didn’t want to help after all. The cash crunch sucked, but we made it.

A few months later, my sibling died tragically. That’s when I discovered that my parents had bought them a house outright—days after we closed. I told them how I felt, and they patronized me. How do I move on from this?

—A Secret, but Why?

Dear A Secret,

You don’t explain in your letter what your parents’ explanation is for declining to help you with a down payment, then buying your sibling a house outright, so it’s hard to comment on the specifics, but I understand why you would feel hurt and resentful given the disparity.

What you should do to move on is highly dependent on what you want from your relationship with your parents. If money is not a part of the equation, what do you expect from them? You mention that the further you’ve gone from home, the happier you’ve been, so it may be that in the absence of their offers to help both of you buy a house, you preferred some distance anyway.

That said, it’s understandable that this episode has reopened old wounds for you. I hope you are seeing a therapist to talk about these things. You describe your parents as self-absorbed and negligent, so it’s probably unsurprising that they would be dismissive of your feelings about the issue, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I messed up my finances in my youth, but barring disaster (which I know better than most about), I’m hoping to be able to buy my first house in a year and a half or so. My question is this: Through my line of work and social and volunteer activities in my town, I’ve gotten to become friends with several realtors, all of whom do residential sales. Some of them have repeatedly won “Best X” awards—reputable ones, not “your co-workers fudging the vote total with a lot of repeated votes” ones.

If I do end up in a position of having to use a realtor to buy a house in the next couple of years—which would likely be where I live—I’d obviously like for that commission to go to someone I like. But how do I assess who’s actually the person to get me the best deal? And is there a not awkward way to tell the others I’m not using them, or are they used to this? Or do I use a stranger because then there’s no conflict—but also someone I don’t know or care about is getting the commission?

—Don’t Want to Lose Friends Over This

Dear Don’t Want to Lose Friends,

I think you have to pick a priority. What’s more important to you, getting the best deal or having the money go to a friend? If it’s “getting the best deal,” you should look at the person’s track record and consider the extent to which they know the neighborhood you’re considering. (Realtors are generally contractors, by the way, so you need to evaluate them individually and not by brokerage.)

In that case, whether you choose to go with a friend sort of depends on how comfortable you are evaluating them professionally. If you have a particular friend in mind, I don’t think you’re obligated to go out of your way to tell the others you’re not using them, but I also wouldn’t worry that they’re going to feel resentful. They’re accustomed to competing for accounts and not always getting them, and unless we’re talking about your very best friend in the world, I doubt they feel that you have an obligation to work with them—especially if they’re aware that you’re friends with multiple people in the residential real estate business. They will also understand if you pick a stranger just to avoid potential conflict.

Remember, it’s unlikely that you’re the only person they know socially who’s had to buy a house before and didn’t go directly to them. And any professional realtor who would hold it against you is not really your friend.

—Elizabeth

