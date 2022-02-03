I Never Thought I’d Be an Evil Landlord, but Here We Are

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

The previous owner of my house had three rental units on the property—the basement, the pool house, and the converted detached garage. Only the garage apartment still had a tenant, a little old lady named “Clara.” I didn’t want to be a landlord, but I felt bad about turning an old lady out, since she has lived there for over six years and works retail. So I took on the lease when I bought the property. I told Clara I would be cutting her rent in half (essentially covering only utilities) so she could save up to leave. I gave Clara a year. It was all legal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then COVID happened. Clara has been working full time, and I am at the end of my rope. I hate the hassle of having a tenant. Clara calls me all the time if the slightest thing happens (not enough water pressure) and turns around expecting more slack (rent is a week late because she took off work to care for a sick grandkid). Her kids are something else. Her daughter flipped me off because I stopped letting her and her kids having access to my pool because I don’t want to deal with the liability. Her son blocked my car with his truck and cursed me out when I went to Clara’s and woke him up. The lease allows overnight guests but no parking on the property. Clara is always sorry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I just want this over. The lease is up in April. I asked Clara if she had been looking for a new place. She told me she has no money, and needs an extension. I asked if she was kidding, she made the excuse about “my kids need” and I cut her off. She had a sweetheart deal and over two years to save up. She cried.

Advertisement

I don’t want to make little old ladies cry but I want my time to be mine, and I am tired of this. My lawyer told me I was legally cleared but I need to prepare for the eviction process. I like Clara, but I don’t want to deal with this anymore. My girlfriend told me to write Clara a check for moving costs and be done. That’s legally okay, but I genuinely worry about her. What should I do?

Advertisement

—Not An Evil Landlord, I Swear

Dear Not Evil,

I think Clara’s kids are putting responsibilities on you that should really be theirs. I also think Clara is probably genuinely having the problems she tells you she is, and cannot afford to move—possibly because she’s given her kids her money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It seems as if this isn’t a question about what you’re entitled to do legally, which you already know, or even what you should do morally, which to give her sufficient time to find a new place, which you’ve already done. And cutting her rent was above and beyond the call of duty.

You certainly have no obligation to get involved, but you say you’re genuinely worried about her and you seem to want to help, so I think there are things you can do. First, I think you could offer to help find her a place. You know what she’s paying now. She may have trouble navigating the process, and it sounds like her kids are not trying to help her do it, because they benefit from her lower rent. This may be as simple as sending her listings you think she qualifies for. (Her kids should be doing this, by the way, not you. But if you’re determined to help, it’s an option.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the cost of moving really is the issue (and it can be—moving is not zero cost, and she’d probably have to put down a deposit on a new place), I would just make sure that any money you give her is actually going to that directly and is not diverted to her kids. This would be an incredibly generous act on your part, but it would give you peace of mind.

In the meantime, regardless of what you choose to do, you should give Clara a reasonable deadline for leaving again, and document it this time. Make sure the kids know about it, too. Tell them that you are willing to help them meet that deadline, but that it’s final. If Clara and her children are completely resistant to your efforts to help, then they’re not leaving you with much choice in the matter, and you’ve already done your part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Pay Dirt,

My sister and I went in on a gift for our stepdad for Christmas—a large grill—and he didn’t want it. I facilitated the return. She had mentioned she wanted to use her portion she paid to take him out to eat; I said it’s his gift and he should decide what he wants with the money we spent on it. I asked him what he actually wanted, and he said, The cash.

Advertisement

I saw my mom for lunch today and gave her the cash I received back from the return to give to him. I told my sister, and she was livid, saying she had something she wanted to buy for him instead, and I wasn’t “king of the gift,” and it was wrong to give them the money. I told her to ask my mom for her half and she would give it to her, because Mom totally would, no questions asked. She said no, she wouldn’t do that, but instead tried to start a text war with me about it; I responded some and then finally said I was done responding about that subject.

Advertisement

What is proper to do when you go in with someone on a gift for someone else and they don’t want it? Should I have sent her back her half, and given my part to my stepdad since that was her wishes—even though I thought he should decide?

—Who’s The King Here?

Dear Who’s The King,

I honestly don’t understand your sister’s logic here. If you give someone a gift, they can do whatever they want with it. If your stepdad had secretly returned the grill and kept the money, it would have been within his right to do so. He doesn’t have to inform the gift giver, and ask if they’d like the money back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m also not sure how your sister thinks this would have worked if your stepdad had exchanged the grill for something of equal value. In her mind, would he be obligated to give her a rebate of half of a new lawnmower if he had traded in the grill for one?

Tell your sister that if she would like to take your stepdad to dinner or buy him another gift, no one is stopping her. But your stepdad has no obligation to subsidize it with the gift she already gave him. There are no take-backs in gift giving!

Get the Pay Dirt Newsletter Money advice from Athena and Elizabeth, delivered weekly. We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Dear Pay Dirt,

My father was very, very wealthy. He died when I was ten, in a car wreck with his mistress. My mother remarried one of his business partners with the year.

Advertisement

I was obviously distraught and acting out. My stepfather wanted to send me to boarding school, but my maternal grandparents put their foot down. My mother loved me enough to listen and my stepfather just wanted me gone. I ended up having a comfortable middle-class life with my grandparents, where I occasionally rubbed elbows with the elites where I was trotted out like a trained pony when visiting my mother and her family. I had Mandarin, math, and music tutors while I attended public school. I was able to attend an Ivy League school but basically it wasn’t anything I earned. I got in because I had the name, the money, and acceptable grades.

Advertisement

I know I live a charmed life, but after my grandparents died I find it hard to trust. I have full control over my inheritance, but I live in a bungalow and drive a Honda. I have had two romantic relationships and one best friendship crash and burn because the minute I told the truth, they changed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have gotten closer to my mother and my younger half-siblings. My stepfather has had money issues for years. My mother has consistently approached me for “loans” to keep my siblings in their favorite private school. I have set money aside for their college education. I was fine with all that. But recently, my mother told me my stepfather was facing bankruptcy and needed a “private loan” from me. Nothing I’ve loaned them has ever been paid back and I didn’t expect it to be. But there are lines.

I told my mother that my financial advisor and lawyer need to be involved. She protested this was a family matter. I told her my siblings’ education was a family matter, and this was business. She told me my grandparents would be ashamed of me. I told her they were ashamed of her because she sent me away rather than give up her lifestyle. Her outfit cost more than my car and furniture were worth. Maybe downsize?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I think it would have hurt her less if I slapped her across the face. She left. And I feel my last bridge burning. What do I do?

—Just Trying To Do What’s Right

Dear Trying,

Your mother is putting you in an awkward position you don’t deserve. Likely she cares about your stepfather, even though it sounds like he was awful to you. It would be perfectly reasonable for you to ask that that your financial advisor and a lawyer be involved even if you didn’t have the justifiable feelings you have toward your stepfather. In fact, making a loan official generally reduces conflict in the long run, because it ensures that everyone has the same expectations regarding what is being offered, and whether and how it is expected to be paid back. It sounds as if what your mother is trying to avoid here is accountability, or any limits on what you might be providing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You should also acknowledge, at least to yourself, that this is business and a family matter. If you had a good relationship with your stepfather, your approach would likely be similar to the way you’re approaching your half-siblings. You feel the need to protect yourself more because he did not protect you growing up, and actively did things that harmed you. You have a right to be angry at him, and you do not owe him anything. You already know what your relationship with your grandparents was like and what they would think. Don’t let her use self-serving hypotheticals about what they would think about this situation to score points on behalf of your stepfather. And if your mother is telling you your relationship is over if you don’t bail out your stepfather, she is in the wrong, not you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I am sorry that these things happened to you during your childhood—losing a parent is traumatic and hard, and it sounds like the circumstances of your father’s death made it more painful. To be rejected by a step-parent on top of that compounds the trauma. I hope you are seeing a good therapist because those are not things that are easy to cope with and the damage can have long lasting effects. It’s no wonder that you have trouble trusting people; you’ve been abandoned in the past by people who were supposed to care for you.

I think it’s important to be upfront about all of these things in any serious relationship, by the way: your trauma, the way money affects your life, and so on. Anyone who rejects you upon learning about those things is not someone you could have a healthy longterm relationship with in any case, but you also don’t want someone to feel deceived if you have been hiding these parts of yourself and your history out of fear. It erodes the thing you think is missing in your life: trust. Almost everyone has some kind of trauma, and in my experience writing this column, “my partner has too much money” is not exactly a common relationship problem. (“My partner does not have enough money” is.) You will find someone who’s right for you; just be honest with them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Pay Dirt,

My daughter is 19 and has been living in a big city (NYC) after being raised in a small one. I have been supporting her through the pandemic, when jobs were scarce. Now it’s time for her to get a job. Her last boyfriend grew marijuana for a living and she got used to having a lot of money. They have since broken up, and now she tells me she is going to be a stripper so she can make more money.

I raised her with the value that money isn’t as important as being fulfilled in what you do. I also had a sex-positive attitude, but this has really thrown me for a loop. I feel like I failed her as a parent. This seems so exploitative to me. Can you help me be at peace with this?

Advertisement

—A Sense of Foreboding

Dear Foreboding,

I think unless you’re a parent who does sex work yourself, your daughter opting for it is always going to throw you for a loop. Sex work is very stigmatized in this country, and even people like you who describe themselves as sex-positive heavily internalize the potentially negative aspects of it. And as a parent, it’s always a little uncomfortable to think in any detail about your child’s sex life.

Advertisement

I don’t believe that sex work is inherently exploitative, but in certain circumstances, it can be, and my concern would be that your daughter may not really know what she’s getting into—largely because of her age and inexperience.

Advertisement

I doubt her choice has anything at all to do with your parenting, though. I’m not sure what the failure would be in any case, except that she’s opting for a job that you might feel is embarrassing to discuss in polite company. If your daughter wants to work and be independent, she’s two steps ahead of many of the 19-year-olds our respondents write in about. Your daughter’s motivations may be simple; she may just feel that it’s a lucrative option that she can do with little training and effort. If her boyfriend made a lot of money with little effort and no ceiling on his income, she may view this type of sex work as something that has a similar dynamic. (This is, of course, not always the case.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

I think it would be good for both of you to have a conversation about why she wants to do it. Is it because she thinks it’s easy money? Is she anxious to be financially independent? Is it because she thinks she’d enjoy it? Make sure she knows you’re not asking these questions to judge her and that you love her no matter what she chooses. But as her mother, you want to make sure that she is safe and that if she’s serious about choosing this line of work, she understands what it really entails and is not going into an environment where she will be mistreated. Her age alone makes her more vulnerable if she isn’t working for people who value her safety and well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If she chooses to go this route, I think the best thing you can do is make sure that you are available and supportive if there are problems, and that she knows she can come to you without fear of being judged and that you will not tell her you told her so. It’s hard to accept, but she is an adult and you can’t make this decision for her, even if you think it’s the wrong one. It may also help to educate yourself about what sex work is really like and how people who do it keep themselves safe, physically and emotionally. It will help you prepare yourself, and her.

Also keep in mind that this is probably not a permanent choice for your daughter. 19-year-olds experiment and try on new identities, by virtue of being 19-year-olds. I doubt your daughter views it as a long-term plan, herself.

Advertisement

—Elizabeth

More Advice from Slate

My husband “Rob” and I have struggled for almost 10 years to have children and we are now in our late 30s. My husband only has a 5 percent chance of fathering a child. We are discussing artificial insemination by a sperm donor and Rob said he would want to pick a donor who looked like him and had similar intellectual strengths. He also wants to give his own sperm sample at the same time and have the samples mixed so that he can psychologically maintain the possibility that the child could be his biologically. When we asked the doctor if this idea was OK, he said no. He said he believes children have a right to information about their specific biological background. Unfortunately, Rob doesn’t want to proceed if we have to inform anyone that the child is not his, even though intellectually he understands that the real father is the one who raises the child. Here’s my dilemma: I could afford a few rounds of artificial insemination from another physician without Rob knowing about it. Do I do it and, if it works, let him believe that we hit the 5 percent jackpot? Or is this the kind of information that would ultimately get out and potentially explode our relationship and damage our parental relationship with the child?