I Need My Sister to Shut Up Immediately About How Successful She Is

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Pay Dirt,

I struggled early in my career, due to a shrinking industry and back-to-back layoffs. I’ve come to terms with it and have altered my goals, based on where I’ve landed.

My younger sister has flourished in a related industry to where I started out. She landed her dream job immediately after graduating, at a famous company. Since, she’s been promoted and works on glamorous projects. She deserves her success. But every time we’re together, I leave despondent after listening to her constant stories, and recommendations to consume her company’s products. I appreciate that she is proud but I’ve told her in the past that it can be difficult for me to hear play-by-plays of her work life.

My sister does not take criticism well. I tried to do this gently but I don’t think it sunk in. This has done little to lessen these conversations. I feel myself becoming resentful. What can I do to generously listen without my insecurities getting in the way?

—The Less Successful One

Dear Less Successful,

The typical way people approach this kind of problem is to just change the subject when it comes up, but that’s probably not a good long-term solution for you, since we’re talking about your sister and not an acquaintance.

There’s a way to frame this conversation where your sister will not read it as a criticism, and it’s a way where you make it about you, and not her. The next time she brings it up, remind her that you love her and are proud of her career success, but sometimes you find it depressing to talk about because you’re still wrestling with your own experiences in the same industry, and you don’t want that to get in the way of enjoying the time you spend together. Tell her you want to be supportive in any way that you can, but note that you would really appreciate it if you could refrain from talking about the specifics. You’re sisters, remind her, and you have plenty of other things in common to talk about.

It’s always awkward to admit that the bigger success of a loved one in your chosen field might make you feel bad, but it’s also a normal reaction, if not the one you’d choose for yourself. It may be an insecurity you have, but it’s also a very normal human vulnerability. Being honest with your sister about your disappointments isn’t just an admission of professional jealousy. Tell your sister that you’re happy to listen, but she should understand that you might not be the best person for work-related conversations.

If she insists on doing this anyway, you may just have to limit the time you spend with her. When you set a boundary and other people don’t respect it, sometimes you just need to reduce the opportunities for those people to violate it.

Dear Pay Dirt,

I have been having (mostly theoretical) thoughts about dividing up inheritances, and what is “fair” or “reasonable.” My husband’s and my sides both have “uneven” family situations. My side has three siblings, all married; one has two children. My husband’s side has three siblings, two married, with two children each. (All siblings are middle-aged, and there will not be any more children). Our parents (whose financial circumstances are remarkably similar) have taken different stances with their wills (as is their right; I’m approaching all this with the “it’s their money, they can do what they want with it” attitude, and not expecting to receive anything), and I have been thinking about how I might want to handle my own will.

As of now, my parents decided that they want to leave something for their grandchildren, who they love. They are leaving 28% to their three children and 8% to their two grandchildren. None of the siblings needs the money, but it will be a solid addition to their portfolios. The money for the grandchildren should be enough to pay for college, a down payment on a house or a nice nest egg. The childless siblings have come to terms with this decision, but do feel that the one sibling is actually getting more—their portion, plus their children’s portions.

My husband’s parents are dividing their assets into thirds. 1/3 to each sibling. However, they have given substantial financial gifts to their four grandchildren over the years. Stock when they were born, and a year of college. Two of the siblings are financially successful, and the third not quite as much. The parents have taken them on several vacations and paid for activities for their children over the years. The sibling without children is also unmarried, and might feel that she has been given less over the years, since the families of 4 get more money spent on their gifts and family travel, plus the birth and college gifts for the grandchildren. We also wonder if the will might be changed to “even up” the economic status of the kids, where the less well-off sibling receives more.

What do you think most people do when their children are in uneven positions? All kids started off with the same opportunities, but their level of success differed. Also, their family sizes. Does/should this matter when deciding how to divide your assets? Does giving assets to grandchildren shortchange children? (One of my friends who has two sisters and no children has 11 nieces/nephews. She’s concerned that she will be short-changed). Obviously, a child/grandchild with special needs would presumably have priority, but what if that isn’t an issue? Money can cause so many resentments and I hear about a lot of people who feel that their parents’ wills are unfair and favor someone else.

—Are There Best Practices Here?

Dear Best Practices,

Unfortunately, there’s no universally accepted formula for doing this, but there are a lot of things that you can take into consideration to determine what’s best for you and your family. First, it’s useful to think about the purpose of an inheritance, which is in theory designed to ensure that future generations have basic financial needs met. For this reason, some people decide to opt for uneven divisions, because some beneficiaries have greater needs than others. Others decide that their obligations are to provide something for their heirs, but with an eye toward equal distribution in order to prevent future conflict between family members.

If family resentments are a concern, the best thing you can do, regardless of how you divide your money, is to talk to your children about these things now. So many of the letters we get come from children who were surprised by the contents of their parents’ wills, and were left to hash out disagreements among themselves, without knowing what the logic was behind the distribution. So regardless of what you decide, make sure you set expectations now, when you’re still around to clarify and mitigate any potential conflict.

Most people end up balancing three considerations: what would be equal divisions (everyone gets the same amount); what would be equitable divisions (what’s fair based on need or other considerations); and what you think will be the beneficiaries’ perceptions of what’s equal and what’s equitable. There are scenarios where both considerations come into play—where, for example, distributions are equal among individuals and each grandchild gets the same amount as each child, and the underlying argument is that the point of an inheritance is to support all heirs financially, but in a way that’s equal individually, even if it’s not equal per household. Many people opt for equal distributions simply because they’re so clear-cut, and there’s less subjective analysis of what beneficiary needs are. The important thing is that you can articulate a reason for your intended distribution and ideally, get some buy-in from your ultimate beneficiaries that your decisions are reasonable.

Of course, it’s not always possible to do this, and there are also plenty of horror stories we get about the one sibling who has unreasonable expectations and is willing to burn family relationships and drag the estate through court to get what they want. If you have a beneficiary who is likely to do that, there’s only so much you can do to avoid it, but making your wishes clear now so that everyone understands your intent will at least give everyone else a road map for dealing with it if or when it occurs. If, in spite of your best efforts, your beneficiaries create these kinds of conflicts anyway, it’s unfortunate, but they are at fault, not you.

Dear Pay Dirt,

My wife and I married a decade ago. We simultaneously left a big, expensive coastal city for a smaller, less expensive city. I had made a lot of money from a business I helped build over the years (before I met my wife), and was ready to quit, but instead was persuaded to continue, but working at lower intensity and remotely. My wife hated her job and was ready for a change. We picked the new city because she had some friends and relatives there (and I happened to come to love it there). Our new house was so much cheaper than the one I sold that I bought a vacation house to boot.

My wife eventually enrolled in graduate school, through which I supported her. While I had expected to stay in the new city, spending a decent amount of time each year at the vacation home, my wife decided that the jobs available in her field in the city were inferior opportunities to a job in… an expensive coastal city. We ended up spending an additional seven figures for a new house there.

A year later, a better opportunity came up in a different city, and we moved there, taking a bath on the house we had just bought and putting yet more money into a new house. I am thoroughly sick of my job and would like to retire. I could probably swing it now, but it would be a little tight for my low risk tolerance. But were we to move just to our vacation house, which I and our kids much prefer, it would be a cinch. The cost of property tax, utilities, and maintenance on our city house far exceeds what my wife makes from her job. That is to say nothing of the high state income tax I have to pay on all my income (including my investment income from the savings I built up earlier in my career), nor the two private school tuitions (the public school system in our latest city is a mess, while the one in our vacation home’s town is quite good).

As I find my job more and more intolerable, I think more and more about how I am working to pay for somebody else’s job. I am more and more convinced this is completely insane. It would be one thing if my wife seemed to delight in the job, or if she were saving the world, but she complains about it a fair bit and often questions whether she is making any kind of a difference. Thus far, in broaching the idea of moving to our vacation home full-time, I have focused on her ambivalence about her job, but she remains on the fence.

Would it be wrong of me to bring up the financial dimension? The choice of principal residence occasioned by her job is costing me deep into six figures per year and is keeping me at work when I’d prefer to retire. And I feel like I’ve earned the right to retire!

—Let Me Rest!

Dear Let Me Rest,

I think it’s completely reasonable for you to bring up the financial dimension. I also think it’s one of several considerations that you have to work out together. You mention that your wife seems ambivalent about her job, but would that be true if she were working for another company, or in another role? Or are you envisioning a scenario where she quits entirely and retires somewhere with you? If so, that might create a problem that’s not really about money: work is central to a lot of people’s identity, and if your wife went to grad school, it’s probably safe to say she doesn’t view her job as just a job, but part of a career. So even if the economics make sense, is she going to be happy with the potential alternatives?

That said, from what you’re saying, it seems that she’s ignoring your needs in this situation. Working unnecessarily is making you unhappy and resentful. In an ideal scenario, you should be able to find a compromise that works for both of you, or worst case, come to an agreement that you’ll trade off professional compromises in a way that’s equitable.

Regardless, this is more than just a math problem. It’s about what you both want in terms of your day-to-day lifestyle. Do you prefer living in the more expensive coastal city, or the smaller town? Do you feel that your professional ambitions have already been fulfilled? Does your wife? What do either or both of you plan to do with your time if you quit your jobs? (Tension can sometimes arise because people have different ideas about what retirement looks like.) The economics of the situation are an argument in your favor, and lend some weight to choosing your preferred course of action, but they’re one variable in a complicated equation that includes a lot more than money: what professional fulfillment means to both of you, and where you want to live, for starters.

If you find that it’s difficult to sit down and walk through those considerations on your own, this is exactly what marriage counseling is for, and too often it’s only used when couples are too far beyond any possibility of agreement to repair what’s broken. This is the stage where marriage counseling can actually help.

You and your wife are entering a phase of life where what you want may be diverging, and having a neutral third party help you figure out how to move through it in a way that satisfies you both can be very helpful. It can also help your wife better understand how and why this situation is making you miserable, at which point she can’t pretend it’s not a problem. But the money is just one issue, and a bit of a red herring if a big part of the problem is that you dislike your job and resent subsidizing her career by spending your time doing something you don’t enjoy.

Dear Pay Dirt,

My husband is a workaholic. He has had the same job since college 13 years ago and straight-up refuses to even consider looking for anything else. It’s a small firm, so he has a lot of responsibilities and no backup. That means in the 10 years I’ve known him, he’s taken exactly one full week off, for our honeymoon 6 years ago. Other than that, he might take a day off here and there if I beg him. He also works long hours and a little bit most weekends. As I’m writing, it’s Wednesday night and he’s worked until at least 10 pm every night this week.

Obviously, I wish we could spend more time together, but I also see how much this job is killing him. He makes a lot of money, over twice what I make, which is one of the big reasons he won’t look for anything else. I think it’s a confidence issue, too, as his work is specialized and it’s the only real job he’s ever had.

At this point, I would celebrate if he got fired, because that’s the only way out. I love him so much, but I’ve been begging him to find a new job for 10 years and he won’t even talk about it with me. We have savings plus my salary, so I’ve even suggested he just quit, flat-out, and take some time to figure out his next step. That idea gets laughed off. What else can I say, or do?

—He’s Married to the Job

Dear Married to the Job,

When people work this much, it’s usually not just about earnings; it’s also about identity. There’s something about this job that makes him feel competent, important, needed. And it sounds like he exhibited this behavior when you first met him, so it’s not news to you, and marriage rarely changes things on that front.

Regardless, you’re in a place where you need more of him in the relationship, and continuing to work the way he does will be detrimental to your marriage if it goes on. First, you need to really understand why he does this. You seem to have some ideas, but you need to hear from him why it’s so important that he spend so much time working. If he cannot tell you directly or feels like doing so gives you ammunition to say his job isn’t that important, sometimes it helps to have people articulate their motivations to a third party—and as I said to a previous letter writer, this is what marriage counseling is good for.

But even if you don’t pursue that, he needs to articulate for you what he thinks will happen to your relationship if he continues to do this. Does he envision working like this indefinitely? When does he expect that you will actually be able to spend time together ,or go on a real vacation? These are reasonable questions and he should be able to answer them.

Also consider that you may have different expectations for what you want out of marriage. You would not be the first couple to discover this kind of disparity a decade into the relationship. It happens all the time. But you do need to define for each other what you need to be happy and successful in the marriage. You need more time together than he’s giving you, and it seems that he needs some way of saying yes to that time that doesn’t make him feel like he’s imperiling himself professionally.

There are also some people who are just workaholics because they enjoy it, and that’s a harder problem to solve, because downtime feels like punishment to those people. This is why you need to make sure you understand your husband’s motivations in order to get to a solution or compromise that works for both of you.

For yourself, you need to decide what you need at minimum, and what you would like ideally. If your husband took a two-week vacation with you every year, would that be enough? If he didn’t work weekends? Make sure you understand your own minimum requirements and desires, too.

—Elizabeth

