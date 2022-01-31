We Have Some Suggestions for What Tomorrow’s Wordle Word Should Be

Wordle is now part of the New York Times family. The media giant purchased the word game for a sum “in the low seven figures,” according to the paper, giving Spelling Bee a new friend.

The simple game, which was released in October by software designer Josh Wardle, involves guessing a five letter word each day. It has recently taken Twitter and family group chats by storm—it gets competitive in mine! The game will “initially remain free” to players, though we can only assume the Grey Lady is on a mission to own (and eventually charge for) every word game under the sun.

While we are slightly anxious over the exact future of the game, we’re all for wordsmiths making money. To celebrate Wardle’s windfall, we at Slate have decided to make his job easier by giving him some free suggestions for tomorrow’s word.

MONEY

GREEN

SEVEN

MILLI

SELLS

PAPER

SEVEN

DOUGH

MOOLA

BREAD

BILLS

COINS

BUCKS

LUCRE

DOLLA

YACHT

JUMPS (followed by SHARK the next day)

GAMES

THATS

FITTO

PRINT

PEACE

BYEEE