What’s Your Signature New York City Mayoral Project?

With Donald Trump safely away in Florida, a weary nation turns its eyes toward the next blockbuster political spectacle, the race for America’s most thankless dead-end job: mayor of New York City. The field is huge, the contest wide open. If you want to throw your hat in the Tweed ring, too, you’ll need a signature idea, such as a Wi-Fi-enabled storm surge barrier at La Guardia Airport, a worker-owned co-working space in SoHo, or the Honorable Andrew M. Cuomo bitcoin mining facility in Staten Island.

You don’t actually have to build it if elected—the city’s history is littered with such scuttled plans—but you do have to create a convincing impression that you will make no little plans. So far, Andrew Yang is the clear frontrunner here, with visions of a public bank, universal basic income, and a casino on Governor’s Island.

But what will Yang say when you unveil your big initiative?

Find your signature New York City mayoral campaign promise with our handy chart.

Find the first letter of your first name

A: Worker-owned

B: World’s largest

C: Privatized

D: Carbon-neutral

E: Instagram-ready

F: Thomas Heatherwick–designed

G: Mixed-income

H: Union-built

I: Brutalist

J: Elon Musk–engineered

K: LEED Platinum

L: Wi-Fi-enabled

M: The Honorable Andrew M. Cuomo

N: DSR-designed

O: Underwater

P: Live-work-play

Q: Beaux-Arts

R: Crowdfunded

S: Fully automated

T: Bird-friendly

U: Biodegradable

V: Congestion tax–funded

W: Farm-to-table

X: Jeanne Gang–designed

Y: Zero-emission

Z: Bjarke Ingels–designed

Find the first letter of your last name:

A: Subway extension

B: Ferris wheel

C: Homeless shelter

D: Casino

E: Wind farm

F: Observation deck

G: Streetcar

H: Amazon distribution center

I: MLS Stadium

J: Food hall

K: Compost heap

L: College of Pizza Science

M: Bitcoin-mining facility

N: Bus terminal

O: Oyster farm

P: Rats-to-energy conversion plant

Q: COVID vaccine mega-clinic

R: Co-working space

S: Storm surge barrier

T: Museum of Trash

U: Kayak share

V: Trump Presidential Library

W: Parking garage

X: Bike lane

Y: Mandarin Duck preserve

Z: Corn maze

Find the month of your birth

﻿January: Governor’s Island

February: Hudson Yards

March: Coney Island

April: Flushing Meadows Corona Park

May: Greenwood Cemetery

June: The South Bronx

July: Jackson Heights

August: SoHo

September: Brownstone Brooklyn

October: Staten Island

November: The Rockaways

December: LaGuardia Airport

If elected, I promise New Yorkers a union-built streetcar at LaGuardia Airport. How about you?